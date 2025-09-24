Blue Cross Travel Insurance Review: Costs, Coverage, and More

Blue Cross offers affordable and expansive international coverage through GeoBlue, an independent licensee.

Powered by battleface
Excellent
Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Blue Cross, one of the largest health insurance companies in the U.S., also sells travel insurance. Rather than offering coverage directly, Blue Cross licenses its brand name to another insurer, GeoBlue.[1]

GeoBlue policies offer expansive travel medical coverage for emergencies, including prescription medications and ambulance services. You can even hire an evacuation company if you need to return to the U.S. quickly.

Here’s what you need to know about Blue Cross’s travel insurance through GeoBlue, including whether the coverage works for you.

Quick Facts

  • Blue Cross offers two tiers of coverage for single trips and annual multi-trip coverage.

  • The cost of GeoBlue coverage ranges from $15 to $78 for a one-week trip for most travelers and from $138 to $557 for an annual plan.

  • Travel health plans are secondary to your U.S. healthcare insurance, which typically doesn’t include coverage for international medical care.

Our take on Blue Cross travel insurance

It’s worth considering travel medical insurance the next time you travel abroad. You never know when you’ll experience health issues, especially when you’re around lots of people in a new environment, eating different foods, and engaging in non-typical activities.

Blue Cross travel insurance, sold by independent licensee GeoBlue, is one of the best options for travel medical insurance. It provides more protection than the travel coverage benefits that some credit card issuers offer. Travel medical coverage through GeoBlue is relatively affordable, too.

But before buying a policy, make sure you’ve read through the policy details and know how coverage works. Some GeoBlue customer reviews on websites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot cite challenges filing claims, especially for people who didn’t fully understand the policy’s terms and conditions.

Protect Your Trip with Travel Insurance

Find a plan to fit your trip and travel style

Pros and cons of Blue Cross travel insurance

Any insurance company has pros and cons to consider. Here’s what you should keep in mind about GeoBlue before you buy a policy.

Pros

  • Wide range of plan types

  • Affordable coverage options

  • Covers healthcare in most countries

Cons

  • Poor claims-handling experience

  • Low customer ratings and reviews

  • Very basic coverage for non-medical travel mishaps

Blue Cross coverage for single trips

If you’re looking for a travel medical insurance plan for a single trip, Blue Cross offers two options through GeoBlue. Compare the two coverage tiers below.[2]

Coverage Details
sort ascsort desc
Voyager Essential
sort ascsort desc
Voyager Choice
sort ascsort desc
Emergency and non-emergency medical careYesYes
International medical coverage limits$50,000–$1 million$50,000–$1 million
Emergency medical transportation coverage$500,000 maximum$500,000 maximum
Accidental death and dismemberment$25,000 maximum$50,000 maximum
Repatriation of mortal remains coverage$25,000 maximum$25,000 maximum
Outpatient prescription drug reimbursement50%50%
Pre-existing conditions180-day exclusionYes
Baggage and personal effects coverage$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)
Post-departure trip interruption transportation$1,000 per trip period$1,000 per trip period
Post-departure trip interruption quarantine$25 per day, up to 10 days for lodging and incidentals$50 per day, up to 10 days for lodging and incidentals
Primary health plan requirementNoYes
Deductible$0, $100, $250, or $500 per insured person, per policy period$0, $100, $250, or $500 per insured person, per policy period

  • It’s important to consider coverage costs and any potential risks when deciding on travel insurance coverage. If you want to spend less on coverage, choose this plan. It’s a good option if you don’t have any pre-existing medical conditions. The Essential plan is cheaper than the Choice plan, but it won’t cover pre-existing conditions unless your trip extends beyond six months.

  • Prior medical issues may bother you when you’re on vacation. If you have any medical conditions that could affect your trip, it’s worth paying a little bit extra to ensure coverage for those issues. The Choice plan covers pre-existing conditions, unlike the Essential plan.

Blue Cross coverage for annual trips

If you take multiple international trips each year, you may want one travel medical insurance plan that covers you annually. Blue Cross offers two health coverage plans that can cover multiple trips per year, as long as each trip is less than 70 days in length.[3]

Coverage Details
sort ascsort desc
Trekker Essential
sort ascsort desc
Trekker Choice
sort ascsort desc
Emergency and non-emergency medical careYesYes
International medical coverage limits$500,000 ($200,000 for people aged 70–95)$1,000,000 ($200,000 for people aged 70–95)
Emergency medical transportation coverage$250,000 maximum$500,000 maximum
Accidental death and dismemberment$0 maximum$25,000 maximum
Repatriation of mortal remains coverage$15,000 maximum$25,000 maximum
Outpatient prescription drug reimbursement100% up to $2,500 outside the U.S.100% up to $5,000 outside the U.S.
Pre-existing conditionsYesYes
Dental care for relief of pain100% of up to $100 per trip period100% of up to $300 per trip period
Lost baggage and personal effects coverageN/A$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)
Primary health plan requirementYesYes
Deductible$200$100

  • The Essential plan, while still quite affordable, is much cheaper than GeoBlue’s higher-level Choice plan. The Essential plan has less coverage for emergency benefits, though, so it’s best for younger people with a lower likelihood of needing to use the coverage.

  • If you have greater travel needs because you’re older or take more risks during vacation, then the Choice plan is likely your better option. It offers higher coverage limits all around and adds travel insurance coverage for accidental death and dismemberment and lost baggage. You should consider this coverage if you travel for adventure sports and thrill-seeking activities.

What Blue Cross doesn’t cover

Knowing what your travel health insurance plan excludes is just as important as knowing what it covers. Make sure you read through each plan’s specifics before you pay for coverage.

Here are some medical exclusions that GeoBlue plans from Blue Cross don’t typically cover:

  • Elective treatments that you can wait to do at home

  • Preventive services, such as annual exams and contraception

  • Dental work, unless your plan covers accidents and pain relief

  • Any injury you sustain while breaking the law or participating in civil disturbances

Important Information

It’s important to note that GeoBlue plans also don’t include much non-medical travel coverage. If you’re looking for standard trip interruption or cancellation coverage, you may want to consider other insurers.

Cost of Blue Cross travel insurance

The cost of your plan from GeoBlue will depend on factors like your age, home location, travel dates, and the specific country or destinations where you’ll be traveling.[4]

To show you how much Blue Cross’ GeoBlue travel insurance might cost in various situations, we pulled quotes from the insurer’s website. The quotes below represent costs for plans offering $1 million in medical coverage, with a $0 deductible for the Voyager plans. Remember that Trekker plans stay active for one year and apply to all trips in that time. Each quote is for a one-week trip:

Ages
sort ascsort desc
Voyager Essential Cost
sort ascsort desc
Voyager Choice Cost
sort ascsort desc
Trekker Essential Cost
sort ascsort desc
Trekker Choice Cost
sort ascsort desc
26-year-old solo traveler$15$17$138$193
35-year-old couple$36$43$227$326
Family of four, with a 35-year-old couple and two 12-year-olds$66$78$393$557

Who is Blue Cross travel insurance best for?

Blue Cross travel insurance can be a good option for you if you want access to quality healthcare in the event of an emergency while traveling abroad.

Coverage is quite affordable for what you get, and just about anyone can benefit, particularly if you have any health concerns that could derail your trip.

The caveat is that these policies really cover only emergency healthcare. Plans from GeoBlue do include limited coverage for things like lost luggage or interrupted trips. But if you need to cancel your trip because you get sick before you leave, you won’t have coverage for the payments you’ve already made.

These policies are best when paired with other travel coverages to create a unified package.

Find a Travel Plan That Works for You

Customize your coverage and find affordable trip insurance

How to buy a Blue Cross travel policy

The easiest way to buy a policy from GeoBlue, Blue Cross’ licensed provider, is online. Here’s how enrollment works:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    1. Get a quote

    You can get a cost estimate through GeoBlue’s website by entering your trip dates, age, and home ZIP code.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    2. Make coverage decisions

    For Voyager plans, you’ll choose your coverage limits, your deductible, and whether you want your plan to cover pre-existing conditions. For Trekker plans, you’ll select your medical coverage and deductible amount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/96ac3e2e7e/protection-and-security-96x96-blue_041-credit-card.svg

    3. Buy your coverage

    Click “Buy Now” when you’re ready to pay for coverage. You can pay with a credit card.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/91ba6cf35a/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_045-document.svg

    4. Receive policy details

    GeoBlue will send you an email with your policy details.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b023eca242/renewable-energy-96x96-green_037-smartphone.svg

    5. Download the mobile app

    You can access your plan details, receive 24/7 support, and locate preferred healthcare providers who can bill GeoBlue directly for your claims.

You can buy a GeoBlue policy up to the day before your departure. If you purchase coverage two weeks or more before your departure, though, you’ll receive a physical ID card that you can bring with you on your trip.

How to file a claim with Blue Cross

One of the main complaints about GeoBlue travel medical protection is that the claims process can be a little tricky, according to some online customer reviews. It’s worth making sure you understand how the process works up front.

GeoBlue contracts with healthcare providers in 190 countries that can submit bills directly to the company on your behalf. You can also request that any other healthcare providers contact the member service number on your enrollment ID card to bill the company directly. Remember that you’ll first have to pay your deductible up front to your provider.

If your care provider can’t or won’t submit bills directly to GeoBlue, you’ll have to pay the treatment cost out of pocket and submit a claims form to the company for reimbursement.

In either case — direct billing or filing for reimbursement later — make sure you keep copies of all documents you receive from any hospitals or doctors you visit. In some cases, GeoBlue may contact you for your primary insurance company’s details, since most policies are secondary coverage and will pay out only if your primary healthcare plan doesn’t apply.

Blue Cross travel insurance FAQs

Buying travel medical insurance is a good idea for traveling abroad. The following information can answer your remaining questions about GeoBlue policies.

  • Does Blue Cross cover flight cancellations?

    Blue Cross travel plans cover only flights that you need to cancel due to sickness and only after you’re already traveling. They’ll reimburse you for the cost of continuing your trip once you’re well again. A plan won’t cover canceled flights before you leave for your trip. It also won’t cover airline cancellations due to factors such as bad weather.

  • Does Blue Cross health insurance cover international travel?

    Domestic Blue Cross health insurance that you buy to cover medical care at home may offer limited healthcare coverage while you’re on an international trip. But you’d need a separate travel health insurance policy, sold through GeoBlue, if you want the best coverage for your trip.

  • What’s the difference between travel insurance and travel health insurance?

    Travel insurance generally helps pay for common mishaps while traveling, like lost luggage, delayed flights to your destination, and emergency translation services. Travel health insurance primarily covers medical expenses, such as hospital bills and air ambulance transport.

  • Which insurance company is best for travel insurance?

    The best insurance company for you depends on your specific healthcare needs and travel options. Blue Cross travel plans from GeoBlue offer solid travel medical coverage for many people, but you may prefer a travel insurer with more robust non-medical travel coverage.

  • Does your health insurance cover you when you travel internationally?

    Rarely. Government programs like Medicare and Medicaid don’t cover international healthcare costs.[5] Some private health plans might provide very limited coverage, but most don’t.

Related articles

Sources

  1. GeoBlue. "Why Choose GeoBlue Travel Insurance?."
  2. GeoBlue. "Single Trip Group Travel Medical Plans."
  3. GeoBlue. "Multi Trip Travel Medical Plans."
  4. U.S. Travel Insurance Association. "FAQ."
  5. U.S. Department of State. "Travel Insurance."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate