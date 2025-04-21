Does U.S. Health Insurance Cover International Travel? (2025)

Do you need travel medical insurance if you have health insurance?

When you buy a health insurance policy, you’re limited to receiving care within your plan’s network of service providers. If you seek care outside of that network, you may have to pay a greater share of the cost — or you may not be eligible for coverage at all.[1]

In most cases, though, U.S. health insurance policies don’t offer coverage if you’re in another country. Those that do may limit you to emergency services.[2]

As you prepare for a trip abroad, contact your health insurance provider for details on what it does and doesn’t cover while you’re out of the country.

Even if you qualify for emergency medical care, a short-term travel insurance policy that covers you throughout your trip is a smart choice. This is especially true if you have a health condition, are taking a long trip, or plan to participate in risky activities, such as scuba diving.

Purchasing a short-term travel insurance policy ensures you’re covered for routine healthcare, emergency care, and other situations that your U.S.-based health insurance plan would likely exclude.