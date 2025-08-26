Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
American Express, a financial services company founded in 1850, is best known for its credit cards, attractive perks, and excellent customer service. But it also offers travel insurance, and not just as an add-on benefit for cardholders. You can buy American Express travel insurance even if you don’t have one of the company’s credit cards.[1]
With flight delays and cancellations becoming increasingly common, travel insurance is more important than ever.[2] The right coverage can save you headaches from unexpected travel disruptions and unforeseen expenses.
You can buy American Express travel insurance without an Amex card.
American Express offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline.
You can buy American Express travel insurance for someone else.
Our take on American Express travel insurance
Overall, American Express travel insurance is a decent option for many travelers. We recommend considering it but also exploring other travel insurance companies and plans.
While you can buy American Express travel insurance as a stand-alone policy, it’s an automatic perk with certain Amex credit cards. The stand-alone policy offers more medical emergency coverage than the standard add-on coverage for cardholders. But if your primary concerns are flight cancellations and delays, your Amex card may already provide coverage.
That said, American Express travel insurance has mixed reviews across platforms. Although some Reddit users praise its usefulness, reviewers on Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs express disappointment with customer service and difficulties with the claims process.
Pros and cons of American Express travel insurance
24/7 travel assistance hotline
Certain Amex cards include some travel insurance benefits
Available stand-alone policies offer more comprehensive coverage
Coverage provided through some Amex cards is limited
Medical coverage available only through a stand-alone policy, not through card perks
Negative customer sentiment on Trustpilot and ConsumerAffairs
American Express coverage for single trips
American Express offers four single-trip travel insurance plans: Basic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Unlike other companies, American Express doesn’t offer an annual travel insurance option.
To compare plans, we used a sample profile of a 26-year-old male traveler taking a weeklong vacation valued at $3,000 to find how much coverage each plan offered.
Coverage Type
Basic
Silver
Gold
Platinum
|Trip cancellation
|Up to $1,000
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Trip interruption
|Up to $1,000
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Up to 150% of trip cost
|Up to 150% of trip cost
|Global medical protection
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $25,000
|Up to $25,000
|Up to $100,000
|Dental coverage
|Up to $750
|Up to $750
|Up to $750
|Up to $750
|Evacuation / repatriation
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $100,000
|Up to $500,000
|Up to $1 million
|Accidental death or dismemberment
|Not available
|Up to $50,000
|Up to $100,000
|Up to $200,000
|Travel accident protection
|Not available
|Up to $100,000
|Up to $200,000
|Up to $200,000
|Baggage loss
|Up to $250
|Up to $500
|Up to $1,000
|Up to $2,500
|Baggage delay
|24-hour+ delay up to $100
|6-hour+ delay up to $300
|6-hour+ delay up to $300
|3-hour+ delay up to $500
|Global trip delay
|Not available
|Up to $150 per day, $500 max per trip
|Up to $150 per day, $750 max per trip
|Up to $300 per day, $1,000 max per trip
|24-hour travel assistance hotline
|Worldwide access
|Worldwide access
|Worldwide access
|Worldwide access
The Basic plan is the cheapest option with the lowest limits. It offers decent travel protection coverage for travelers who need just the essentials at an affordable price. While it provides limited coverage for trip cancellations, baggage loss, and medical expenses, the Basic plan doesn’t offer travel accident protection, global trip delay protection, or accidental death or dismemberment coverage.
The Silver plan is a good choice for travelers who want more medical coverage but at an affordable price. It covers everything listed in the Basic plan but at higher limits, including up to $25,000 in global medical protection — $20,000 more than the Basic plan offers.
Along with covering 100% of trip costs for trip cancellation or interruption, it includes accidental death or dismemberment coverage, travel accident protection, and global trip delay.
The Gold plan is a good choice for travelers who want more comprehensive protection. It provides everything in the Silver plan but increases coverage limits in a few areas. Notably, it increases baggage coverage by $500, raises trip interruption coverage from 100% to 150% of the trip’s cost, and covers evacuation/repatriation up to $500,000.
It also provides up to $200,000 in travel accident protection and $100,000 for accidental death or dismemberment.
The Platinum plan is the most comprehensive travel insurance coverage American Express offers. It includes up to $100,000 in global medical protection and up to $200,000 in coverage for accidental death and dismemberment and travel accident protection. It also covers 100% of your trip’s cost if you have to cancel and pays for evacuation/repatriation expenses up to $1 million.
Protect Your Trip With Travel Insurance
Find a plan to fit your trip and travel style
What American Express doesn’t cover
American Express travel insurance won’t cover everything, and if you have overlapping coverage, Amex travel insurance pays only for expenses not covered by another plan. These are some common exclusions:[3]
Professional sporting events
Illegal activities
Drug use
Excess alcohol consumption
Reckless behavior or negligence
Mental or emotional conditions
Rioting or civil disturbance
Fraud or abuse
Pregnancy and childbirth
Riding or driving in a race for money
Cosmetic surgery
Voluntary ingestion of any substance
Fighting or brawling, unless in self-defense
Injury from a firearm, knife, or other lethal weapon, unless in self-defense
Cost of American Express travel insurance
The cost of your American Express trip insurance policy depends on numerous factors, including your trip’s price, traveler ages, how long you’ll be traveling, your destination, and your chosen coverage levels.
The table below shows several traveler profiles and costs for each coverage level:
Travel Profile
Basic
Silver
Gold
Platinum
|26-year-old male: 1-week trip to Italy costing $3,000
|$59
|$133
|$157
|$208
|35-year-old couple: 1-week trip to Italy costing $5,500
|$118
|$241
|$288
|$388
|Family of four with 2 kids under 13: 1-week trip to Italy costing $8,000
|$236
|$396
|$488
|$680
The more expensive your trip and the more travelers in your group, the higher your travel insurance cost. The plan you choose also affects your price. For example, the Platinum plan costs much more than the Basic plan but provides more comprehensive coverage and higher limits.
Who is American Express travel insurance best for?
American Express travel insurance stands out for families, frequent travelers, and business travelers. Its top three plans offer travel medical insurance of at least $25,000, an emergency evacuation benefit, trip interruption coverage, and protection against trip cancellation and baggage loss.
Its most Basic plan limits or excludes several key coverages, though. For example, it caps medical protection at $5,000, limits trip cancellation and interruption coverage to $1,000, and doesn’t have travel accident protection or coverage for accidental death and dismemberment. For these reasons, it might be worth looking at other travel insurance options, even if you’re on a budget.
When choosing a plan, it’s important to consider your risk tolerance, the value of your gear and belongings, and any coverage you already have.[4] This can help you avoid choosing insufficient coverage or overpaying for coverage you don’t need. And don’t forget: If you already have an Amex card, you may already have some travel insurance perks.
How to buy an American Express travel policy
You can buy travel insurance anytime before your trip, but the sooner you buy a policy, the better, especially if you need to cancel. Here’s how to buy an American Express travel insurance policy:
Consider existing coverage. If you have an American Express card, check if it includes any travel coverage. If you don’t have an Amex card, consider other insurance or travel benefits you have through your credit cards.
Compare policies. Compare each policy’s coverage options. Consider the type and amount of coverage you need to protect your trip.
Get your quote. You can get a quote through the American Express website or by calling 1 (800) 228-6855. During this step, you’ll need to provide trip details, such as traveler ages, trip cost and duration, travel dates, and where you’re going.
Customize your coverage. If you want any policy add-ons, such as rental car insurance, be sure to include them before purchasing your policy.
Buy your policy. Once you’ve reviewed the policy and are satisfied with its coverage, make your purchase.
Customize Your Travel Insurance Plan
Save on trip insurance designed to fit your needs
How to file a claim with American Express
Filing a travel insurance claim with American Express is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:
1. Gather necessary information
Before filing your claim, gather receipts, boarding passes, medical reports, etc. Make sure you have digital copies you can refer to if necessary. Depending on the type of claim, you’ll need to notify American Express within 30 or 60 days.
2. Contact American Express
In the U.S., you can call 1 (800) 228-6855. If you’re outside the U.S., call the international collect number, which is 1 (303) 273-6497. Once you call, representatives will guide you through the claims process. You can also mail your claim to: AMEX Assurance Company, P.O. Box 53701, Phoenix, AZ 85072-9872.
3. Get your payout
You’ll receive your reimbursement after American Express reviews and approves your claim. The company will pay your claim after it receives proof of loss and confirms the claim is valid. Your payment time may vary depending on the claim and whether you submit the required documentation.
American Express travel insurance FAQs
Check out the additional information below to see whether American Express travel insurance makes sense for you.
Do you need to be a cardmember to buy American Express travel insurance?
No. You don’t need to be a cardmember to buy American Express travel insurance.
Do all American Express cards include travel insurance?
No. Not all American Express cards include travel insurance, but most have some sort of travel insurance perks, such as trip cancellation and baggage insurance.
Does American Express cover flight cancellations?
Yes. American Express travel insurance covers flight cancellations. While many American Express travel credit cards cover flight cancellation, you must book your flight with the card to get this coverage.
Do you need to book your trip with American Express to have coverage?
Yes. If you want to use the travel insurance benefits included with your American Express card, you need to book your trip with your Amex card. But if you have a stand-alone American Express travel insurance policy, you don’t need to book your trip with American Express for coverage to apply.
Does American Express travel insurance cover pregnancy?
No. Some American Express travel insurance policies cover emergency health issues during pregnancy, but not routine expenses.
Sources
- American Express. "American Express Travel Insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Should you buy travel insurance?."
- American Express Travel Insurance. "American Express Travel Insurance Sample Certificate."
- Travel.State.Gov. "Travel Insurance."
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.