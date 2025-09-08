Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Table of contents
List of top travel insurance companies
Travel insurance is becoming increasingly important, with travelers seeking protection for their investments when travel plans don’t go as expected.[1]
The following companies represent the most trusted names in the industry, each offering unique strengths and specialties to meet diverse traveler needs. From budget-friendly travel insurance to comprehensive luxury coverage, these travel insurance companies deliver reliable protection and proven customer service.
Allianz Global Assistance
Allianz Global Assistance offers an extensive selection of single-trip and annual policies, with five single-trip plans and four annual options.[2] Eligible Allianz plans cover children 17 and younger for free when they travel with parents or grandparents.
The OneTrip Premier plan features optional cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage. Travelers can get reimbursement for up to 80% of prepaid costs, higher than typical competitor offerings.
Arch RoamRight
Arch RoamRight offers two main single-trip plans: the Pro plan and the Pro Plus plan.[3] Both plans include emergency medical, political, and security evacuation coverage.
The On Trip Plus plan is ideal for last-minute travel when cancellation coverage isn’t necessary. The insurer also has an annual plan designed for frequent travelers.
Arch RoamRight also offers complimentary coverage for one child younger than 18 per insured adult, making it particularly attractive for families seeking comprehensive travel protection.
AXA Assistance USA
AXA Assistance USA offers four coverage choices tailored to various travel styles and budgets.[4] Options include post-departure benefits, domestic travel, cruises, and CFAR coverage.
The Platinum plan provides optional coverage for lost ski days or golf rounds. If you buy coverage within 14 days of your initial trip deposit, the Platinum plan also covers pre-existing medical conditions.
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection stands out with its ability to pay claims, as its parent company has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. In addition to its streamlined claims process, it offers same-day electronic payment for approved claims.
The company provides comprehensive single-trip plans, including ExactCare Value, ExactCare, and ExactCare Extra, plus specialized coverage for luxury travel, cruises, and adventure sports.[5] The insurer also includes 24/7 emergency assistance and covers two children free with each insured adult.
Generali Global Assistance
Generali Global Assistance provides 24-hour travel support for problems ranging from medical emergencies to identity theft. The company offers three plan tiers — Standard, Preferred, and Premium — each including many standard coverages.[6]
Trip interruption coverage pays up to 175% of your eligible expenses. The Premium plan also covers pre-existing medical conditions and allows you to add CFAR insurance.
IMG
IMG offers a broad range of coverages, making it easy to customize your policy to your needs. The company provides both single-trip and annual multi-trip policies designed for frequent travelers, digital nomads, visitors to the U.S., international and study abroad students, volunteers, missionaries, and expats.
It also offers specialized coverages for adventurers, large groups, pet owners, and domestic travelers. Many of IMG’s plans include bundled CFAR and interruption-for-any-reason (IFAR) insurance as an optional add-on.[7]
Seven Corners
Seven Corners is a solid choice for large groups, offering policies for parties of 10 or more travelers.[8] In addition to its standard trip protection and annual coverage, the insurer provides specialized coverages for domestic travelers, international tourists visiting the U.S., cruisers, expats, and nomads needing health insurance.
In addition to CFAR coverage, you can add IFAR insurance, which offers broad coverage for interruptions that occur after you begin your trip. The Trip Protection Elite plan covers pre-existing conditions and pays up to 100% of your trip cost if you need to cancel.
Travel Guard
Travel Guard is an excellent choice for travelers with pre-existing medical conditions. It offers exclusion waivers on its Essential, Preferred, and Deluxe plans when you purchase coverage within 15 days of your initial trip payment.[9]
The company provides specialized services, including medical evacuation coordination and bundles for pets, weddings, and travel inconvenience. Its Pack N’ Go Plan offers immediate coverage for spontaneous same-day trips, and all policies include free standard coverage for one child 17 or younger for each insured adult.
Travel Insured International
Travel Insured International has three plans — Essential, Deluxe, and Platinum — each offering a handful of standard coverages. The Deluxe and Platinum plans allow you to add CFAR and IFAR coverage.[10]
If you travel frequently, you can opt for an annual multi-trip plan, though it’s unavailable in several states. You can also add optional coverages for pets, flights, cruises, hotels, and amusement parks.
Travelex Insurance Services
Travelex Insurance Services offers three distinct plans — Essential, Advantage, and Ultimate — each with various degrees of coverage.[11] The Ultimate plan waives the pre-existing condition exclusion and has coverage for trips of up to 180 days, a CFAR insurance add-on, and additional medical coverage. Plus, it factors kids into the pricing.
All plans offer optional add-ons for rental car damage, adventure activities, accidental death during air travel, and pet care. Even if you’re booking a last-minute vacation, travel insurance is worth it, and the Travel Med Go plan may be a good fit.
World Nomads
World Nomads is the ultimate choice for adventurous travelers. It covers more than 250 adrenaline-fueled activities, including bungee jumping, skydiving, whitewater rafting, and rock climbing. All three of the insurer’s single-trip plans — Standard, Explorer, and Epic — cover trips up to 180 days.[12]
The company also offers an annual plan for frequent adventure travelers and digital nomads. Additional services include 24/7 emergency assistance, pre-trip health consultations, delayed and lost airline luggage retrieval, and medical record and emergency contact storage.
