Best Renters Insurance in Miami (2025)

Table of contents
Renters insurance can be beneficial for tenants in Miami, Florida. It covers your personal belongings in case of damage or loss due to a covered event, like an apartment fire or windstorm. Renters insurance also provides coverage for liability and additional living expenses.[1]
While Miami renters don’t legally need to purchase renters insurance, your landlord can require it as part of your lease agreement.
Here’s what you should know about renters insurance in Miami.
The average cost of renters insurance in Miami is $33 per month for a policy with $30,000 of personal property insurance.
Renters insurance in Miami is slightly more expensive than the Florida statewide average of $27 per month for a policy with $30,000 of personal property coverage.
Most renters insurance policies don’t cover flooding from hurricanes or storm surges, so you may want to purchase additional coverage.
How renters insurance works in Miami
A standard renters insurance policy has three main coverages: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses. Many insurers also offer add-on insurance options, like valuable items coverage and water backup/sump pump coverage, that will cover things that your basic renters policy excludes.
Buying renters insurance is quick and easy for most Miami tenants. Follow these steps to get a policy:
Consider your coverage needs. Add up the value of your personal belongings to make sure you select high enough coverage limits.
Research insurance companies. Look into options from several insurers to learn about available coverages and discounts.
Get multiple insurance quotes. You should always compare quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy. Choose one that has the coverage you’re looking for at a price you can afford.
Purchase your policy. Once you make your first payment, your coverage will be in place.[2]
Renters insurance is typically affordable. The average renters insurance premium in Miami is $33 per month for a policy with $30,000 of personal property coverage. Renters insurance costs will vary based on factors like your location, the size of your rental property, your proximity to a fire station, and your coverage limits and deductible.
Filing a renters insurance claim
If you experience a covered loss, you can file a claim with your renters insurance company for reimbursement by following these steps:
Document the damage to your personal items.
File a police report for theft claims.
Contact your insurer and submit claim paperwork.
Wait for your settlement.
Best renters insurance companies in Miami
Miami tenants have many reputable renters insurance companies to choose from. But the best renters insurance company for you will depend on your specific coverage needs, budget, and preferences.
For example, if you’re a pet parent, you might consider Assurant for renters insurance, which offers a rider for apartment damage caused by your dog or cat.[3] If you live in a gated apartment complex, Progressive could be a good insurer because it offers a discount for secured and gated communities.[4]
In the table below, you can compare average rates from five of the best renters insurance companies in Miami.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|State Farm
|$41
|Bundling
|Lemonade
|$20
|Easy claims process
|Assurant
|$26
|Pet parents
|Progressive
|$40
|Secured and gated communities
|Allstate
|$45
|Coverage options
What renters insurance covers in Miami
Renters insurance in Miami covers personal possessions following damage or loss from a covered peril. Standard policies also include liability protection and additional living expenses.
Here’s a closer look at what renters insurance covers:
Personal property coverage
Personal property insurance will pay to replace your personal items in the event of damage or loss from a covered peril, like fire, smoke, lightning, wind, hail, sudden water damage, or theft.
Liability coverage
Liability insurance covers your legal fees, court costs, and settlements if you face a lawsuit for causing someone else bodily injury or property damage.[5] Most policies also cover damages caused by your family members and pets.
Additional living expenses coverage
If a covered peril damages your apartment and you have to move out while completing repairs, this coverage can help pay for hotel stays, restaurant meals, laundry, and other essentials. Insurers also call this type of coverage loss of use insurance.
Actual cash value versus replacement cost value
Depending on the type of renters insurance policy you have, you may have actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV) coverage for your personal property. ACV covers an item at its depreciated value. RCV covers the item at its original value, so you receive a larger claim payout.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Miami
Renters in Miami face a number of weather risks and natural disasters that could damage or destroy personal belongings. But because renters insurance excludes certain perils, you might need to supplement with other insurance policies. Before you buy a renters policy, it’s a good idea to read the policy details and check for exclusions.
Here are some of the most common perils that Miami renters can face and how they may affect your renters insurance:
Flooding: Flooding is a concern in Miami, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Renters insurance policies rarely cover flooding from a hurricane or storm surge. The only way to protect your personal items from flood damage is to purchase a separate flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private flood insurer.
Hurricanes: Miami experiences hurricanes every year, which can cause storm surges, heavy rainfall, and high winds. Renters insurance covers certain types of hurricane damage, including damage from wind and flying debris. But your renters policy may have a separate deductible for hurricane and windstorm claims.
Severe thunderstorms: Thunderstorms are a common occurrence in Miami, particularly from March through August. Renters insurance will pay to replace your personal belongings in the event of damage from wind or lightning during a thunderstorm. But make sure to choose a coverage limit that will cover the full value of your items.
How to save on renters insurance in Miami
Renters insurance is affordable for many Miami renters, but you have ways to reduce premiums:
Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies offer policy bundling discounts if you purchase renters insurance with another policy, like car insurance or pet insurance.
Raise your deductible. To lower your renters insurance premium, consider raising your deductible. But make sure to choose a deductible you could comfortably afford if you had to file a claim.
Install security features. Many insurance companies will give you a discount if you install security features, like smoke detectors, a home security system, or deadbolt locks in your rental unit.
Pay in full. You might be able to earn a discount if you pay your annual renters insurance premium up front and in full instead of in monthly installments.
Renters insurance in Miami FAQs
If you’re living in a rental property in Miami, renters insurance is usually a good investment. Here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you shop for coverage.
How much is renters insurance in Miami?
The average cost of renters insurance in Miami is $33 per month for a policy with $30,000 of personal property coverage, according to Insurify data. For a policy with $15,000 of personal property coverage, the average premium is $21 per month.
What is the best renters insurance in Miami?
State Farm, Lemonade, and Assurant are a few of the top renters insurance companies in Miami. But the best renters insurance company will depend on your specific situation, coverage needs, and budget.
Does Miami require renters insurance?
No. Miami doesn’t legally require renters insurance. But your landlord may require renters insurance as a condition of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in Miami?
You should have enough renters insurance in Miami to replace all your personal belongings if a covered peril causes loss. Choose a liability insurance coverage limit that would protect your personal financial assets if you face a lawsuit.
Your loss of use coverage limit should be enough to cover temporary living expenses beyond what you normally pay if you had to move out of your rental property after a loss.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Miami?
To file a renters insurance claim, you need to document the damage to your personal items. If someone broke into your apartment and stole your items, call the police and file a report. Then, contact your insurer and submit the claim forms.
Make sure to keep your receipts for additional living expenses. An adjuster will review your claim, and if approved, you’ll receive your payout to replace your items.
