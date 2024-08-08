Costs of owning a goldendoodle

In addition to the initial cost of purchasing a goldendoodle, it’s also important to consider the ongoing costs of pet ownership, which include veterinary costs, food, grooming, and more.

Expense ▲ ▼ Annual Amount ▲ ▼ Vaccinations and routine vet visits $250–$500 Food and supplies $300–$2,000 Grooming and maintenance $400–$500 Pet insurance $204–$676

Vaccinations and vet visits

Veterinary care is one of the largest and most important expenses associated with pet ownership.

Spaying or neutering your dog will cost you a one-time fee of anywhere from $50 to $500, and microchipping costs $25–$60. After that, routine vet visits average $50–$250 per year, and yearly vaccines can cost up to $250.

Of course, your costs could be even higher if your goldendoodle experiences any medical issues or emergencies. An emergency visit to the vet could run you as high as $5,000 or more if your pet needs emergency surgery and hospitalization.[2]

Good to Know While the goldendoodle gets many positive traits from its parent breeds — poodles and golden retrievers — it also gets some health issues from both. Some of the most common health problems for this breed are hip dysplasia, heart disease, and congenital eye issues, including glaucoma and cataracts.

Food and supplies

Another common expense associated with pet ownership is the cost of food and feeding supplies. Pet owners spend an average of $354 per year on dog food, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[3] Meanwhile, the American Kennel Club puts the average annual food costs for dogs at $446 per year.[4]

The cost of dog food spans a wide range. Some foods will run you hundreds of dollars per bag. Meanwhile, options are available for less than $25 for a large bag. Additionally, if your goldendoodle has health issues requiring specialty food, you may spend more.

Grooming and maintenance

A goldendoodle’s hair can grow quite long. In addition to the fact that they don’t shed, they often have curly hair that can become matted if you don’t care for it properly.

While the frequency with which you’ll have to groom depends on your specific dog, most goldendoodles need a haircut every six to 10 weeks. Over the course of a year, you can expect to spend between $400 and $500 on grooming, if not more.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance, while optional, can help you save a lot of money throughout your goldendoodle’s life. Most pet insurance policies cover accidents and illnesses, which could cost you thousands of dollars out of pocket if you don’t have coverage.

The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $17 per month for an accident-only policy and $56 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. That’s an annual cost of about $204–$676 per year.[5] But your costs will also depend on your pet’s age, existing medical conditions, and other factors.

You can also often purchase a pet wellness plan as an add-on to cover your goldendoodle’s preventive and routine veterinary care, but that’s an additional cost to factor in.