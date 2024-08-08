>Pet Insurance>Knowledge

Cost of Owning a Goldendoodle (2024): Purchase, Vet Bills, and More

A goldendoodle usually costs between $2,000 and $5,000, but you’ll also have to budget for other costs of pet ownership.

Updated August 8, 2024

The average cost of a goldendoodle ranges from $2,000 to $5,000, but it depends on several key factors, including where you purchase the dog from, its size, its coat color, and more. While this cost may seem high, it accounts for just how popular these dogs have become over the past decade or two.

Of course, purchasing your goldendoodle is just one cost to consider. You’ll also have to budget for expenses like veterinary care, food, supplies, grooming, and pet insurance. Here’s a breakdown of the most common costs of owning a goldendoodle and how much to budget for your new furry friend.

Goldendoodle Facts

Country of origin: Australia and North America

Adult weight: 50–90 pounds

Adult height: 20–24 inches

Coat colors: Black, chocolate, cream, merle, parti, phantom, red, silver

Personality traits: Affectionate, playful, energetic, intelligent, easy to train

Life expectancy: 10–15 years[1]

How much does a goldendoodle cost?

The cost of purchasing a goldendoodle typically falls between $2,000 and $5,000, with the average being around $2,500. But it can range from as little as $500 to as much as $8,000. Due to high demand, many breeders also require a deposit to sign up for a waitlist — this cost can range from $200 to $500.

Goldendoodles have become increasingly popular pets over the past couple of decades, which accounts for their high price tag. They combine some of the benefits of both poodles and golden retrievers. They’re hypoallergenic, which is particularly important for families with a member allergic to dogs or who simply don’t want to deal with shedding. They also often have personalities that are well-suited to families with children.

As an added bonus, goldendoodles, like poodles, come in several different sizes, including full-size goldendoodles and mini goldendoodles. The size of the goldendoodle you choose to get will likely affect the cost.

Costs of owning a goldendoodle

In addition to the initial cost of purchasing a goldendoodle, it’s also important to consider the ongoing costs of pet ownership, which include veterinary costs, food, grooming, and more.

Expense
Annual Amount
Vaccinations and routine vet visits$250–$500
Food and supplies$300–$2,000
Grooming and maintenance$400–$500
Pet insurance$204–$676

Vaccinations and vet visits

Veterinary care is one of the largest and most important expenses associated with pet ownership.

Spaying or neutering your dog will cost you a one-time fee of anywhere from $50 to $500, and microchipping costs $25–$60. After that, routine vet visits average $50–$250 per year, and yearly vaccines can cost up to $250.

Of course, your costs could be even higher if your goldendoodle experiences any medical issues or emergencies. An emergency visit to the vet could run you as high as $5,000 or more if your pet needs emergency surgery and hospitalization.[2]

Good to Know

While the goldendoodle gets many positive traits from its parent breeds — poodles and golden retrievers — it also gets some health issues from both. Some of the most common health problems for this breed are hip dysplasia, heart disease, and congenital eye issues, including glaucoma and cataracts.

Food and supplies

Another common expense associated with pet ownership is the cost of food and feeding supplies. Pet owners spend an average of $354 per year on dog food, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[3] Meanwhile, the American Kennel Club puts the average annual food costs for dogs at $446 per year.[4]

The cost of dog food spans a wide range. Some foods will run you hundreds of dollars per bag. Meanwhile, options are available for less than $25 for a large bag. Additionally, if your goldendoodle has health issues requiring specialty food, you may spend more.

Grooming and maintenance

A goldendoodle’s hair can grow quite long. In addition to the fact that they don’t shed, they often have curly hair that can become matted if you don’t care for it properly.

While the frequency with which you’ll have to groom depends on your specific dog, most goldendoodles need a haircut every six to 10 weeks. Over the course of a year, you can expect to spend between $400 and $500 on grooming, if not more.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance, while optional, can help you save a lot of money throughout your goldendoodle’s life. Most pet insurance policies cover accidents and illnesses, which could cost you thousands of dollars out of pocket if you don’t have coverage.

The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $17 per month for an accident-only policy and $56 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. That’s an annual cost of about $204–$676 per year.[5] But your costs will also depend on your pet’s age, existing medical conditions, and other factors.

You can also often purchase a pet wellness plan as an add-on to cover your goldendoodle’s preventive and routine veterinary care, but that’s an additional cost to factor in.

Factors influencing the price of a goldendoodle

The cost of goldendoodles can vary widely. Here are a few factors that can affect your costs.

Where you purchase from

Where you purchase your goldendoodle from is one of the most important factors that affect your costs. First, there’s a huge difference between getting your pup from a breeder versus a shelter. Adopting a dog is more affordable, while purchasing a goldendoodle from a breeder is likely to be far more expensive.

Even with breeders, the price can still vary significantly. For example, you might pay more for a dog from a certified breeder that offers proper DNA and health testing and is reputable in the industry.

If you’re looking for responsible breeders — even if that comes with a higher price tag — consider visiting the Goldendoodle Association of North America and searching its breeder directory. The organization sets certain standards for health and genetic testing that breeders must comply with to be in the directory.

Important Information

While you can save money by purchasing from puppy mills and unreputable breeders, it’s generally not a good idea — not only because of how the dogs are treated but because you may end up with a pup with more health problems.

Coat color

Coat color is another factor that can affect the cost of a goldendoodle. You might be surprised to learn that goldendoodles can come in close to a dozen different coat colors. Some of the most common coat colors are brown, cream, and white, but there are far more.

Generally speaking, darker-colored goldendoodles, including those with brown and black coats, are more affordable, while goldendoodles with cream-colored coats are more expensive. Finally, multi-colored goldendoodles tend to be the most expensive of all.

Age

Older dogs are often cheaper to purchase than puppies. Buying a puppy often involves buying them directly from the breeder, and there’s a lot of demand for goldendoodle puppies. Older dogs, on the other hand, have less demand than puppies.

Additionally, if you’re getting a dog when it’s older, you may be adopting from a shelter or rescue rather than purchasing from a breeder. Some organizations may even waive adoption fees for older dogs.

Read More: Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

Size

Goldendoodles come in three primary sizes: mini, medium, and standard. Generally speaking, the smaller your goldendoodle, the more expensive it is.

Mini goldendoodles tend to be more expensive than standard ones for several reasons. First, there’s simply a higher demand for these smaller dogs. Additionally, breeding smaller goldendoodles requires more careful breeding over several generations. The end result is a higher price tag for you as the buyer.

Common health issues in goldendoodles

Before purchasing a goldendoodle or any other type of pet, it’s important to research the common health conditions that can affect that pet. Not only will this information help you prepare financially, but it can also help you know what symptoms to look out for.

Here are some of the common health issues to look out for in goldendoodles:[1]

  • Hip dysplasia: This joint issue affects many large and giant dog breeds, including goldendoodles. Hip dysplasia is abnormal hip joint development that causes a loose joint, usually during the growing phase. It can cause limited mobility in your dog.

  • Heart disease: Goldendoodles may be especially prone to certain heart diseases, including subvalvular aortic stenosis (SAS). This disease results in an aortic obstruction due to its narrowing, requiring the heart to work harder than it should.

  • Congenital eye issues: Your goldendoodle may be predisposed to both glaucoma and cataracts. Glaucoma is increased pressure in the eye, which can lead to blindness, while cataracts are clouding in the eyes, which can also cause vision loss.

Because goldendoodles are prone to these health issues, it’s important to shop for a pet insurance plan that covers them. While many policies should cover these conditions, some may have limited coverage for hip dysplasia, including longer waiting periods or no coverage after your pet reaches a certain age.

See Also: Best Pet Insurance Companies and Plans for 2024

Comparing costs: Goldendoodle vs. other breeds

The goldendoodle is just one of many popular dogs available. If you’re considering this type of dog, you may also be considering other breeds, including other poodle mixes. In the table below, you can see how the cost of a goldendoodle compares to other similar dog breeds.

Dog Breed
Average Cost
Goldendoodle$2,000–$5,000
Golden retriever$1,000–$3,500
Poodle$500–$2,500
Labradoodle$1,500–$3,000
Bernedoodle$500–$5,000

Goldendoodle FAQs

If you’re considering purchasing or adopting a goldendoodle, this additional information may help.

  • What is the average price of a goldendoodle?

    The average price of a goldendoodle is around $2,500. But the price can be far higher or lower depending on where you’re getting the dog from, its size and coat color, its age, and other factors.

  • Why is a goldendoodle so expensive?

    Goldendoodles are very in-demand dogs. This breed has been around for around 30 years and has become even more popular in recent years. Additionally, reputable breeders often breed goldendoodles carefully, which warrants higher price tags.

  • What color goldendoodle is most expensive?

    Multi-colored goldendoodles, such as phantom, sable, and parti, tend to be the most expensive. Lighter-colored goldendoodles are generally more expensive than darker-colored ones.

  • Are goldendoodles good pets?

    Goldendoodles can be excellent pets thanks to the positive traits they receive from poodles and golden retrievers. They tend to be affectionate and loving yet also playful and energetic. These traits make them an excellent addition to families with children.

  • What’s included in the price when purchasing a goldendoodle puppy from a breeder?

    Goldendoodle breeders often take excellent care of their animals, including investing in high-quality healthcare for them. When you purchase a goldendoodle puppy from a breeder, you should verify that the breeder has provided necessary veterinary care up until that point and that they’ve invested in health and genetic testing to look for potential health issues.

