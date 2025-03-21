Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Table of contents
If you’re no longer satisfied with your Trupanion policy, or if your premiums have recently increased, you may consider canceling and finding another policy. Fortunately, Trupanion makes canceling a policy easy. You can cancel your policy for any reason at any time by calling the insurer at 1 (888) 733-2685 and telling the customer service representative you’d like to cancel.[1]
Trupanion cancellation policy
Trupanion’s cancellation policy is very straightforward. You can find details about it directly on the Trupanion website.
If you want to cancel your pet insurance policy, you can simply call the insurer at 1 (888) 733-2685 to inform them you’d like to cancel your policy. You can cancel your policy for any reason and at any point during your policy period. But be sure to read your policy to understand the financial and coverage implications of canceling.
Trupanion doesn’t have a cancellation fee, but in some states, you may not get a refund of your enrollment fee. For more detailed information on cancellation refunds and information regarding your state, you can call Trupanion, email the insurer at [email protected], or chat with a live customer service associate. Trupanion offers a 24/7 chat service.[2]
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
Before you cancel your Trupanion policy, it’s important to find another pet insurance policy. Numerous factors affect pet insurance costs, including your pet’s age, breed, health, and pre-existing conditions. Every insurer weighs these factors differently, which is why it’s so crucial to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Comparing pet insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find cheaper rates for the same coverage you have now. When comparing quotes, you should consider not only the price but also the coverage offered. One policy may be slightly more expensive than another, but it may offer some additional coverages that make the extra cost worthwhile.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
You don’t legally have to carry pet insurance like you do with car insurance. But if you want to maintain coverage, you should secure a new policy before canceling your current one. Once you’ve done your comparison research and narrowed down a list of the best pet insurance companies for you, contact each company for more information.
To get additional details on a potential policy, you’ll need to provide some information and documentation about your pet and finances. The insurer will likely ask for your pet’s age, breed, and species, as well as your desired effective date and payment information. Once you’re confident that you’ve found a suitable policy for your pet, go ahead and enroll in coverage.
Step 3: Cancel your Trupanion policy
Now that you’ve secured new pet insurance coverage, you can cancel your Trupanion policy. You can only cancel Trupanion pet insurance with a customer service representative over the phone at 1 (888) 733-2685.
You can cancel your policy at any time for any reason. Policy details can vary by state, so make sure to visit your state’s Trupanion page to understand specific details regarding cancellation refunds and other information.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
Depending on your state, policy, and cancellation timeline, you might be eligible for a refund. In every state other than New York, Trupanion offers a full refund guarantee if you cancel within 30 days.[3] In some cases, you may be eligible for additional refunds if you paid ahead or in full for your policy, depending on your policy details. But you won’t receive a refund for your enrollment fee.
If you haven’t received your refund after a while, contact Trupanion’s customer service department by calling 1 (888) 733-2685 or chatting with a customer service agent through the insurer’s 24/7 chat service.
Canceling Trupanion pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your questions about canceling Trupanion pet insurance if it doesn’t meet your care needs as a pet parent.
Can you cancel your Trupanion policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel Trupanion pet insurance at any time for any reason.
Can you cancel Trupanion pet insurance online?
No. You can only cancel your Trupanion pet insurance policy over the phone at 1 (888) 733-2685.
Does Trupanion charge a cancellation fee?
No. Trupanion doesn’t charge a cancellation fee. But if you cancel, you won’t receive a refund for your enrollment fee.
Do you get your money back if you cancel your Trupanion pet insurance policy?
If you cancel Trupanion pet insurance within 30 days, Trupanion will provide a full refund, excluding your enrollment fee.
How can you confirm the cancellation of your Trupanion pet insurance policy?
You can confirm Trupanion has canceled your pet insurance policy by checking your email for a cancellation confirmation, chatting with Trupanion’s customer service, and checking with your bank to ensure Trupanion isn’t continuing to withdraw premiums.
