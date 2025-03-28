8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
A pet insurance policy gives pet parents peace of mind. But you may decide to cancel your pet insurance if the premiums are unaffordable or you’re unhappy with the coverage or service.
If you have Figo pet insurance, you can cancel your policy at any time by calling the company. Depending on your state and when you bought the insurance policy, you may even receive a refund.[1]
Here’s what you should know about canceling Figo pet insurance.
Figo cancellation policy
If you want to cancel your Figo pet insurance policy, call Figo’s customer support team at 1 (844) 738-3446. You can also email [email protected] to request a cancellation. If you cancel within 30 days of your policy start date and haven’t filed a claim yet, Figo will refund your paid premium.
You may still be eligible for a partial refund if you’ve had coverage for more than one month. Figo’s refund policy varies by state, but your policy will outline the specifics. A Figo representative can answer any questions you have and determine if you qualify for a refund.
If you’re canceling your pet insurance because your pet has passed away, you can skip the first two steps below and contact Figo right away. For all other pet owners, follow these steps to cancel your Figo policy.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
Though you don’t legally have to carry pet insurance, a pet insurance policy can help you afford veterinary care when your pet has an illness or injury.
If you’re canceling because your Figo policy is too expensive, comparing pet insurance quotes from multiple insurers can help you earn a lower premium. The cost of pet insurance varies depending on your pet’s species, breed, age, and ZIP code. Each insurer weighs these factors differently when determining pet insurance premiums.[2]
Your coverage choices also affect your deductible. If you have budget concerns, you can consider pet insurance companies that offer more basic coverage. You may also consider accident-only plans, which typically cost less than accident and illness coverage. Accident-only coverage can be a good option for senior pets or pets with pre-existing conditions.
Keep in mind that you can reduce your Figo premium by changing your coverage or increasing your deductible, but you need to wait until your policy renewal period. Figo offers several options for deductibles, reimbursement levels, and annual coverage limits.
If you’re canceling your Figo pet insurance policy due to dissatisfaction, make sure to read customer reviews of other pet insurers on third-party sites like Trustpilot as you compare quotes.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
If you plan to cancel your Figo policy, it’s a good idea to purchase a new pet insurance policy ahead of time so you’ll still have coverage if your dog or cat gets sick or hurt. Most pet insurance policies have a waiting period between when you pay your first premium and when you become eligible for reimbursement.
Two weeks is a common waiting period for illness coverage, but it varies by company and pet health conditions. Some insurers, like Many Pets, don’t have a waiting period if you’re switching insurance companies.
Keep in mind that your new insurer will consider prior health issues to be pre-existing and won’t cover future treatment, even if your pet started showing symptoms while your Figo policy was in effect. Some companies make exceptions for cured pre-existing conditions after a waiting period.
To secure a pet insurance policy, you need to pay your first premium. You can typically buy a policy online or talk to an insurance agent over the phone. You’ll need to provide your contact information, a few details about your pet, and your credit card number.
Pet insurance companies generally require your pet’s medical records to process claims, but you may be able to purchase the policy and submit them afterward, depending on the insurer.[3]
Step 3: Cancel your Figo policy
To cancel your Figo pet insurance policy, you’ll need to contact Figo’s customer experience team. You can’t cancel your policy through your online account or the Figo pet cloud app, which offers a variety of other digital tools for pet parents.
You can reach a Figo representative by calling 1 (844) 738-3446 on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on Saturdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Central time. You can also email [email protected] at any time.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
If you cancel your policy during the 30-day free-look period, you’ll receive a full refund of all premiums paid, provided you haven’t filed a claim.
After this period, you may still receive a prorated refund if you cancel, depending on your state of residence and your claims history. For example, if you paid your premiums for the entire year up front, you may get a refund for the remaining months of the policy period. A member of the Figo customer service team can help you understand how Figo’s refund policy works in your state.
Once you’ve officially canceled your policy, check your bank or credit card account after a couple of weeks to confirm that you received a refund. If necessary, follow up with Figo to confirm your cancellation request.
Canceling Figo pet insurance FAQs
Before canceling your Figo pet insurance policy, make sure you understand how it’ll affect your pet and your finances. If you need more information, find answers to commonly asked questions below.
Can you cancel your Figo policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel your Figo policy at any time by calling or emailing Figo customer support. You’ll need to provide your desired cancellation date.
Can you cancel Figo pet insurance online?
No. You can’t cancel your Figo pet insurance policy through your online account. You’ll need to contact the Figo customer service department by phone or email.
Does Figo charge a cancellation fee?
No. Figo doesn’t charge a cancellation fee. Depending on your situation, you may even receive a partial or full refund when you cancel.
Do you get your money back if you cancel your Figo pet insurance policy?
It’s possible. Figo’s refund policy varies by state and also depends on your claims history and whether you paid up front. If you cancel within 30 days of purchase and you haven’t filed a claim, you’ll receive a full refund.
How can you confirm you canceled your Figo pet insurance policy?
Contact customer service to confirm your Figo pet insurance policy cancellation.
