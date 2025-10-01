Lemonade vs. Pumpkin: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Lemonade and Pumpkin compare

Deciding on the right pet insurance company is an important decision. Look for the insurer with the best combination of coverage, price, and convenience.

Keep reading to learn how Lemonade and Pumpkin compare on cost, coverages and exclusions, claims processing, and customer satisfaction.

Cost of pet insurance

Pet insurance pricing varies by insurance company, pet type, breed, age, and policy details.[3]

Lemonade’s basic coverage starts at $10 per month, but you can add coverage for an additional fee.[4] Lemonade customers pay an average of $30 per month for dog insurance and $17 for cat insurance, according to Insurify data.

Pumpkin policyholders pay $66 per month for dogs and $29 for cats, per Insurify data. Pumpkin notes that separate wellness plans start at $20 per month for dogs and $15 per month for cats.[5]

Earning policy discounts and setting a higher deductible can help lower your monthly costs.

Coverages and plan features

Lemonade and Pumpkin have some similar coverages, though their overall offerings are different. Both companies offer accident and illness coverage and coverage for prescription medications.

Lemonade’s base plan covers diagnostic services, procedures, and hospitalizations for new illnesses and injuries. You can also select customization options, such as coverage for behavioral issues, dental care, spaying and neutering, vet visits, and physical therapy. You can further customize your Lemonade coverage with two levels of optional preventative care add-ons.

Pumpkin’s plans also cover diagnostics and treatment, and they include vet visits, behavioral issues, dental care, and physical therapy. An optional wellness add-on expands your coverage for an additional fee. Wellness members get complimentary 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline and cash back for routine preventative care.

Below, you can compare plan features from Lemonade and Pumpkin.

Feature Lemonade Pumpkin Mobile app Yes No Mobile claims filing Yes Yes, but only through a mobile-optimized website Direct vet pay No Yes 24/7 pet helpline No Yes, with wellness add-on Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Lemonade and Pumpkin both exclude pre-existing conditions except curable illnesses that have been symptom-free for a specified length of time. The companies also exclude cosmetic treatments, gland expression, pregnancy care, alternative therapies, and knee conditions.

Lemonade policies also exclude dental illnesses, preventable illnesses or injuries, prescription food, and injuries resulting from sports activities.

Pumpkin policies exclude knee injuries and prescription food unless your vet prescribes it to treat or prevent illness.

Claims process

Both companies make filing claims easy, but you’ll need to upload your pet’s health records the first time you file. Lemonade asks for the last 12.5 months of your pet’s health records, while Pumpkin requests all records.

Next, make sure you’re past your coverage waiting periods. Pumpkin has a 14-day waiting period, while Lemonade’s waiting periods range from two days to six months, depending on the issue.

To start a Lemonade claim, go to the claims area on the mobile app and record a video explaining the situation. Then upload a detailed invoice and receipt, along with the medical records, to complete the claim. Lemonade will wire the reimbursement to your bank account, minus any deductible and co-insurance.

To start your Pumpkin claim, go to the claims section of the Pumpkin website. You’ll need to upload your final vet bill and medical records to receive reimbursement by direct deposit or mail. You can also select PumpkinNow to get cash to pay eligible bills within 15 minutes.

Remember to check your claim limits to avoid surprises when you get your decision.

Customer reviews

Reading online reviews from current and former customers can indicate what you may experience from a specific pet insurer.

Lemonade has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Customers who gave the company five stars recommend Lemonade for fast and easy claims approval and reimbursements. They also report a positive mobile experience that makes it easy to set up and manage your account and claims. Negative reviews cite difficulty having claims approved for recurrent conditions, such as ear infections, and large price increases at renewal.

Pumpkin earns a 4.8 rating from Trustpilot. Positive reviews cite easy and fast claims processing, with one user noting that she received 90% of a large claim in less than 12 hours. Pumpkin’s explanation of benefits makes decisions easy to understand. Some negative reviews complain that Pumpkin erroneously treats illnesses as pre-existing conditions.