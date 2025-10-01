Lemonade vs. Pumpkin: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Updated
Table of contents
Lemonade and Pumpkin are pet insurance companies that can reimburse you for some emergency veterinary care for your pet. Pumpkin is a private company that only sells pet insurance. Lemonade is a publicly traded company that also provides homeowners, renters, auto, and term life insurance.
Lemonade advertises low-priced plans and discounts for bundling insurance policies and insuring multiple pets. Pumpkin emphasizes its comprehensive coverage, which includes several types of care that you’d typically pay extra for with Lemonade.
It’s important to look at each company’s costs, coverages, discounts, and customer service before you buy.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance from Lemonade and Pumpkin.
Lemonade and Pumpkin both need your pets’ medical records to process your first claim.
Both Lemonade and Pumpkin exclude pre-existing conditions except in certain circumstances.
You’ll usually have a waiting period before pet coverage begins.
Lemonade vs. Pumpkin: The verdict
Lemonade and Pumpkin both have advantages and disadvantages to consider when deciding on the right pet insurer.
Pumpkin offers a 10% multi-pet discount, while Lemonade has a few discount offerings.[1] Lemonade customers can earn up to 5% off for an annual payment discount, up to 10% for multi-pet discounts, and up to 10% for bundling pet insurance with other policies.[2]
Pumpkin is the better choice for coverage. Its policies cover several situations that Lemonade covers only with add-ons. Pumpkin also doesn’t have any upper age restrictions. While both companies have preventative wellness care add-ons, only Pumpkin’s comes with access to a 24/7 telehealth helpline.
Pumpkin also comes out ahead on claims handling. When your pet needs $1,000 or more in urgent care, Pumpkin will cover up to 90% of the cost before you leave the vet’s office.
Lemonade vs. Pumpkin
60%–90%
80%–90%
$5,000–$100,000
$5,000–Unlimited
$100–$750
$100–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Lemonade
Lemonade
Lemonade is a leading pet insurance company with mostly positive customer reviews. These reviews highlight the company’s easy claims filing, quick reimbursements, and a robust mobile app that makes it easy to manage your policy.
Affordable premiums with customizable coverage options
User-friendly mobile app for easy policy management
High customer ratings on Trustpilot
Recent approval of a 14% rate increase in California
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Not all claims may be approved, depending on specific circumstances
Pumpkin
Pumpkin
Pumpkin was the top-rated pet insurance company on Google in 2024. The insurer has a customer rating of 4.5 stars for its claims and reimbursement handling, price, coverages, and helpful customer service.
No breed restrictions or upper age limit for enrollment
Simple and expansive plan options
Short 14-day waiting period for coverage to start
No mobile app for policy management
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Mixed customer reviews, with some reporting claim issues
How Lemonade and Pumpkin compare
Deciding on the right pet insurance company is an important decision. Look for the insurer with the best combination of coverage, price, and convenience.
Keep reading to learn how Lemonade and Pumpkin compare on cost, coverages and exclusions, claims processing, and customer satisfaction.
Cost of pet insurance
Pet insurance pricing varies by insurance company, pet type, breed, age, and policy details.[3]
Lemonade’s basic coverage starts at $10 per month, but you can add coverage for an additional fee.[4] Lemonade customers pay an average of $30 per month for dog insurance and $17 for cat insurance, according to Insurify data.
Pumpkin policyholders pay $66 per month for dogs and $29 for cats, per Insurify data. Pumpkin notes that separate wellness plans start at $20 per month for dogs and $15 per month for cats.[5]
Earning policy discounts and setting a higher deductible can help lower your monthly costs.
Coverages and plan features
Lemonade and Pumpkin have some similar coverages, though their overall offerings are different. Both companies offer accident and illness coverage and coverage for prescription medications.
Lemonade’s base plan covers diagnostic services, procedures, and hospitalizations for new illnesses and injuries. You can also select customization options, such as coverage for behavioral issues, dental care, spaying and neutering, vet visits, and physical therapy. You can further customize your Lemonade coverage with two levels of optional preventative care add-ons.
Pumpkin’s plans also cover diagnostics and treatment, and they include vet visits, behavioral issues, dental care, and physical therapy. An optional wellness add-on expands your coverage for an additional fee. Wellness members get complimentary 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline and cash back for routine preventative care.
Below, you can compare plan features from Lemonade and Pumpkin.
Feature
Lemonade
Pumpkin
|Mobile app
|Yes
|No
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes, but only through a mobile-optimized website
|Direct vet pay
|No
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|Yes, with wellness add-on
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Lemonade and Pumpkin both exclude pre-existing conditions except curable illnesses that have been symptom-free for a specified length of time. The companies also exclude cosmetic treatments, gland expression, pregnancy care, alternative therapies, and knee conditions.
Lemonade policies also exclude dental illnesses, preventable illnesses or injuries, prescription food, and injuries resulting from sports activities.
Pumpkin policies exclude knee injuries and prescription food unless your vet prescribes it to treat or prevent illness.
Claims process
Both companies make filing claims easy, but you’ll need to upload your pet’s health records the first time you file. Lemonade asks for the last 12.5 months of your pet’s health records, while Pumpkin requests all records.
Next, make sure you’re past your coverage waiting periods. Pumpkin has a 14-day waiting period, while Lemonade’s waiting periods range from two days to six months, depending on the issue.
To start a Lemonade claim, go to the claims area on the mobile app and record a video explaining the situation. Then upload a detailed invoice and receipt, along with the medical records, to complete the claim. Lemonade will wire the reimbursement to your bank account, minus any deductible and co-insurance.
To start your Pumpkin claim, go to the claims section of the Pumpkin website. You’ll need to upload your final vet bill and medical records to receive reimbursement by direct deposit or mail. You can also select PumpkinNow to get cash to pay eligible bills within 15 minutes.
Remember to check your claim limits to avoid surprises when you get your decision.
Customer reviews
Reading online reviews from current and former customers can indicate what you may experience from a specific pet insurer.
Lemonade has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Customers who gave the company five stars recommend Lemonade for fast and easy claims approval and reimbursements. They also report a positive mobile experience that makes it easy to set up and manage your account and claims. Negative reviews cite difficulty having claims approved for recurrent conditions, such as ear infections, and large price increases at renewal.
Pumpkin earns a 4.8 rating from Trustpilot. Positive reviews cite easy and fast claims processing, with one user noting that she received 90% of a large claim in less than 12 hours. Pumpkin’s explanation of benefits makes decisions easy to understand. Some negative reviews complain that Pumpkin erroneously treats illnesses as pre-existing conditions.
Lemonade vs. Pumpkin FAQs
The pet insurance you choose can affect your budget significantly. Learn about coverage offerings from Lemonade and Pumpkin before buying a pet insurance policy.
Is Lemonade better than Pumpkin pet insurance?
Lemonade might be better for pet owners who want a low-cost, bare-bones policy that allows them to add coverage as their budgets allow. Pumpkin is better for pet owners who want more comprehensive coverage included in its standard plan.
What are the main differences between Lemonade and Pumpkin?
The main difference between the two insurers is that Pumpkin plans include coverage for things like dental and behavioral issues, physical therapy, and vet visits, while Lemonade offers these as add-ons.
Does Pumpkin cover dental cleaning?
No. Pumpkin specifically excludes annual dental cleanings.
How quickly does Lemonade pet insurance kick in?
Lemonade pet insurance kicks in after two days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 30 days for orthopedic issues, and six months for cruciate ligament injuries.
