Figo vs. Pets Best: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Updated
Table of contents
With rising veterinary costs, unexpected vet bills can quickly drain your savings. Pet insurance could ease this burden if your dog or cat gets sick or injured.
Figo and Pets Best are two excellent pet insurance companies. Both offer accident and illness coverage, but each has its own unique strengths. Figo includes alternative therapies in every plan with 100% reimbursement options. Pets Best, on the other hand, offers accident-only coverage and direct vet pay.
When choosing pet insurance, it’s important to weigh rates, customer reviews, and coverage to find the right fit. Here’s what you should know about Figo and Pets Best so you can decide which company is best for your pet.
Figo and Pets Best cover emergency care, surgeries, diagnostics, and chronic conditions.
Both insurers offer add-ons for exam fees and routine care.
Customers report mostly positive experiences, though some mention slow claims and rising costs.
Figo vs. Pets Best: The verdict
Figo and Pets Best are both strong choices for covering pet healthcare costs. Pets Best is slightly ahead in customer satisfaction with more reviews, though it isn’t accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) like Figo.
Pets Best only covers alternative treatments in its Elite tier, while Figo includes them in all plans. Figo also offers a 100% reimbursement option compared to Pets Best’s 90% cap. That said, Pets Best offers accident-only policies, while Figo doesn’t.
For pricing, Figo is generally cheaper for lower-tier plans, but Pets Best premiums are more affordable for higher-limit policies.
Both support mobile app claims, but Figo provides more app features. While Figo has shorter waiting periods, Pets Best offers direct vet pay.
Figo vs. Pets Best
70%–100%
70%–90%
$5,000–Unlimited
$5,000–Unlimited
$100–$750
$50–$1,000
Figo
Figo
Figo has paid more than $79.9 million in veterinary bills, and its property and casualty licensed customer service team has earned praise for its professionalism and responsiveness.
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if no claims are filed and the policy is canceled within the first 30 days
Figo Pet Cloud app offers features like 24/7 live vet video chats and easy claims filing
Frequent customer complaints about claim denials
Pre-existing conditions are generally not determined until a claim is filed
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
Pets Best
Pets Best
Veterinarian Dr. Jack Stephens founded Pets Best in 2005, and the company has insured more than 900,000 pets, earning strong ratings in customer satisfaction.
Affordable accident-only coverage options
Highly customizable plans to suit individual needs
Quick claims processing, often paying out within days
Some customers report issues with records requests during claims
Limited coverage for holistic or alternative therapies
No coverage for pre-existing conditions
How Figo and Pets Best compare
Here’s a look at how Figo and Pets Best compare with price, discounts, coverage, claim processing, and customer satisfaction.
Cost of pet insurance
Figo dog insurance costs $56 per month, on average, and cat insurance costs $25 per month.
Pets Best policies cost $22 per month for dogs and $13 per month for cats, on average.
When pulling sample quotes, we found that Figo is generally cheaper for lower- and mid-tier plans. For policies with unlimited 90% reimbursement, though, Pets Best is usually more affordable.
But the cost of pet insurance plans can vary, so it’s best to request your own quote for comparison. Premiums can change depending on factors such as:[1]
Location
Your pet’s age
Breed
Deductibles
Annual limits
Reimbursement rates
Both Figo and Pets Best offer a 5% discount for military members and multi-pet insurance policies. You could receive a $25 Amazon gift card for signing up with Figo or a 10% discount when enrolling with Pets Best through a participating veterinary clinic.
Coverages and plan features
Figo and Pets Best both offer accident and illness plans with optional add-ons for preventative care insurance. Pets Best also has an accident-only plan.[2] [3]
Standard accident and illness pet insurance policies include coverage for the following:
Cancer
Chronic conditions
Dental illness and injury
Diagnostics
Emergency veterinary care
Hereditary and congenital disorders
Hospitalization
Prescription medications
Surgery
The biggest difference between Figo and Pets Best is how they structure their pet insurance policies.
With Pets Best, you can customize your annual limit, deductible, and reimbursement rate up to 90%. Then, you have a choice of three tiers: Essential (basics), Plus (adds exam fees), or Elite (includes rehab and alternative therapies). You can also add a wellness plan for routine care to cover vaccinations, blood work, and heartworm prevention.
Figo also allows plan customization, but it offers a 100% reimbursement option with $500 and $750 deductibles. Unlike Pets Best, all Figo plans cover rehab and alternative treatments — including chiropathy and acupuncture. Optional wellness plans for routine care are also available as add-ons.
Feature
Figo
Pets Best
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims submission
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|No
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support options
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
When comparing Figo and Pets Best coverage options, it’s important to review the exclusions listed in the policy documents. That way, you can avoid surprise bills and plan for any out-of-pocket costs.
Figo and Pets Best have similar exclusions, which makes this comparison simple. Generally, their pet insurance policies don’t include coverage for the following:
Breeding, pregnancy, and birth
Elective procedures
Experimental treatments
Parasites (unless included in wellness coverage)
Pre-existing conditions
Neither insurance company has an upper age limit for enrolling your pet, so you can purchase insurance for older dogs or cats.
Claims process
Figo provides a few ways to submit claims, including by phone, fax, email, and mobile app. The mobile app, Pet Cloud, may be the quickest avenue, with claims processing usually taking less than three business days. Figo can either mail you a check or deposit the reimbursement into your bank account — but it won’t pay the vet directly.
Pets Best, on the other hand, does offer direct vet payments. It can also send your reimbursement to your bank account or CareCredit card. The company doesn’t specify how long it takes to process claims, but you could receive reimbursement three to seven business days after approval, depending on the reimbursement method you choose.
Watch out for any waiting periods after your coverage becomes effective, though. Figo has a one-day waiting period for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and six months for orthopedic conditions. Pets Best’s waiting periods are a little longer, with 14 days for illness and three days for accidents.
Customer reviews
Overall, Figo and Pets Best have mostly positive feedback, with Pets Best slightly ahead in ratings. On Trustpilot, Figo has 3.7 stars from more than 2,100 reviews, while Pets Best has 4.0 stars from roughly 5,500 reviews.
Pet owners praise both insurance companies for their excellent communication, friendly customer service, and timely claims payments. Users also rate their mobile apps highly — although Pets Best scores higher than Figo on the Google Play Store with more reviews.
But not everyone has had the best experience with Figo and Pets Best. Some customers report slow claims processing, rising rates at renewal, or denials they felt were unfair.
In general, though, the majority of reviews suggest both insurers are dependable choices.
Figo vs. Pets Best FAQs
If you’re still debating between Figo and Pets Best, here are answers to commonly asked questions to help you decide between the two insurance companies.
Is Figo better than Pets Best insurance?
Figo may be better than Pets Best if you’re looking for shorter waiting periods, a mobile app with multiple features for your pet, or 100% reimbursement rates.
What are the main differences between Figo and Pets Best?
Pets Best offers direct vet pay and accident-only plans, while Figo has a 100% reimbursement option, shorter waiting periods, and includes alternative treatments by default.
How long does Pets Best insurance take to kick in?
Your Pets Best policy is typically effective at 12:01 a.m. Mountain time the day after you enroll. Once your policy is active, there’s a waiting period of three days for accidents and 14 days for illnesses.
Do most vets accept Pets Best insurance?
Yes. You can use Pets Best at any licensed U.S. or Canadian veterinary care office. You can opt for direct vet pay or reimbursements to your bank account or CareCredit card.
