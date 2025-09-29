Figo vs. Pets Best: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Figo and Pets Best compare

Here’s a look at how Figo and Pets Best compare with price, discounts, coverage, claim processing, and customer satisfaction.

Cost of pet insurance

Figo dog insurance costs $56 per month, on average, and cat insurance costs $25 per month.

Pets Best policies cost $22 per month for dogs and $13 per month for cats, on average.

When pulling sample quotes, we found that Figo is generally cheaper for lower- and mid-tier plans. For policies with unlimited 90% reimbursement, though, Pets Best is usually more affordable.

But the cost of pet insurance plans can vary, so it’s best to request your own quote for comparison. Premiums can change depending on factors such as:[1]

Location

Your pet’s age

Breed

Deductibles

Annual limits

Reimbursement rates

Both Figo and Pets Best offer a 5% discount for military members and multi-pet insurance policies. You could receive a $25 Amazon gift card for signing up with Figo or a 10% discount when enrolling with Pets Best through a participating veterinary clinic.

Coverages and plan features

Figo and Pets Best both offer accident and illness plans with optional add-ons for preventative care insurance. Pets Best also has an accident-only plan.[2] [3]

Standard accident and illness pet insurance policies include coverage for the following:

Cancer

Chronic conditions

Dental illness and injury

Diagnostics

Emergency veterinary care

Hereditary and congenital disorders

Hospitalization

Prescription medications

Surgery

The biggest difference between Figo and Pets Best is how they structure their pet insurance policies.

With Pets Best, you can customize your annual limit, deductible, and reimbursement rate up to 90%. Then, you have a choice of three tiers: Essential (basics), Plus (adds exam fees), or Elite (includes rehab and alternative therapies). You can also add a wellness plan for routine care to cover vaccinations, blood work, and heartworm prevention.

Figo also allows plan customization, but it offers a 100% reimbursement option with $500 and $750 deductibles. Unlike Pets Best, all Figo plans cover rehab and alternative treatments — including chiropathy and acupuncture. Optional wellness plans for routine care are also available as add-ons.

Feature Figo Pets Best Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims submission Yes Yes Direct vet pay No Yes 24/7 pet helpline Yes Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support options Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

When comparing Figo and Pets Best coverage options, it’s important to review the exclusions listed in the policy documents. That way, you can avoid surprise bills and plan for any out-of-pocket costs.

Figo and Pets Best have similar exclusions, which makes this comparison simple. Generally, their pet insurance policies don’t include coverage for the following:

Breeding, pregnancy, and birth

Elective procedures

Experimental treatments

Parasites (unless included in wellness coverage)

Pre-existing conditions

Neither insurance company has an upper age limit for enrolling your pet, so you can purchase insurance for older dogs or cats.

Claims process

Figo provides a few ways to submit claims, including by phone, fax, email, and mobile app. The mobile app, Pet Cloud, may be the quickest avenue, with claims processing usually taking less than three business days. Figo can either mail you a check or deposit the reimbursement into your bank account — but it won’t pay the vet directly.

Pets Best, on the other hand, does offer direct vet payments. It can also send your reimbursement to your bank account or CareCredit card. The company doesn’t specify how long it takes to process claims, but you could receive reimbursement three to seven business days after approval, depending on the reimbursement method you choose.

Watch out for any waiting periods after your coverage becomes effective, though. Figo has a one-day waiting period for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and six months for orthopedic conditions. Pets Best’s waiting periods are a little longer, with 14 days for illness and three days for accidents.

Customer reviews

Overall, Figo and Pets Best have mostly positive feedback, with Pets Best slightly ahead in ratings. On Trustpilot, Figo has 3.7 stars from more than 2,100 reviews, while Pets Best has 4.0 stars from roughly 5,500 reviews.

Pet owners praise both insurance companies for their excellent communication, friendly customer service, and timely claims payments. Users also rate their mobile apps highly — although Pets Best scores higher than Figo on the Google Play Store with more reviews.

But not everyone has had the best experience with Figo and Pets Best. Some customers report slow claims processing, rising rates at renewal, or denials they felt were unfair.

In general, though, the majority of reviews suggest both insurers are dependable choices.