Figo vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Table of contents
Figo and Healthy Paws are top dogs in the pet insurance industry. Healthy Paws stands out for its highly rated claims and customer satisfaction, while Figo offers more plan customization options.
On the flip side, Healthy Paws has age restrictions, and Figo’s claims process isn’t as smooth as its competitor. Ultimately, the right choice comes down to what matters most to you and your pup: cost, coverage, service, or exclusions.
Here’s what you need to know about picking the best pet insurance company.
Healthy Paws offers direct pay to vets, but Figo doesn’t.
Figo offers wellness coverage for preventative care, while Healthy Paws doesn’t.
Figo doesn’t have an age limit and may be more affordable for older pets.
Figo vs. Healthy Paws: The verdict
Healthy Paws is a great choice for pet parents seeking a straightforward and reliable policy. If you value stress-free payouts, Healthy Paw’s claims satisfaction is hard to beat. But premiums tend to rise sharply, especially in your pet’s senior years, according to some customer reviews.
Figo is best for pet owners who want more coverage and control over their policy. You can choose to add wellness coverage or exam fee coverage and pick from various annual limits. It can also provide more affordable coverage for older pets. But it lacks direct vet pay, and many customers express frustration with claim denials or small payouts.
Figo vs. Healthy Paws
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–100%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
50%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$250–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Figo
Figo
Figo is part of Independence Pet Group, which also works with brands like Pets Best, Embrace, Pumpkin, and AKC Pet Insurance.[1]
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if no claims are filed and the policy is canceled within the first 30 days
Figo Pet Cloud app offers features like 24/7 live vet video chats and easy claims filing
Frequent customer complaints about claim denials
Pre-existing conditions are generally not determined until a claim is filed
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws
In 2024, Chubb Insurance, one of the world’s largest property and casualty insurers, acquired Healthy Paws.
Unlimited annual coverage with no caps
Flexible reimbursement rates and deductibles
Quick claims processing
Premiums can be higher, especially for senior dogs
Limited coverage for certain conditions
No wellness or preventive care options
How Figo and Healthy Paws compare
Figo and Healthy Paws both offer accident and illness coverage, but they differ in cost, features, coverages, exclusions, claims handling, and customer service. Here’s how they vary in some key areas.
Cost of pet insurance
Figo’s average monthly premium for dogs is $56, and its average monthly premium for cats is $25.
Healthy Paws averages $21 per month for cat insurance and $44 for dog insurance.
Your cost will depend on your pet’s age, breed, location, deductible, and the coverage you select. Older pets and high-risk breeds may see increased premiums, especially with Healthy Paws.
Coverages and plan features
Both Figo and Healthy Paws offer standard accident and illness plans, but Figo wins on flexibility and policy features. Take a look at the table to compare the perks of each company.[2] [3]
Feature
Figo
Healthy Paws
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|No
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|No
In terms of customization, Figo has more options when it comes to annual limits and reimbursement percentages. But Healthy Paws offers higher deductible amounts for lower premiums.
Here are the coverage options for each company:
Feature
Figo
Healthy Paws
|Annual coverage limits
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|Unlimited
|Reimbursement options
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Deductible
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
Policy exclusions
Neither insurer covers pre-existing conditions, but they may make exceptions for curable ones. Figo will cover a condition if your pet stays symptom-free for at least 12 months.
A policy with Healthy Paws has stricter rules and more exclusions. For one, it doesn’t offer coverage for hip dysplasia if you enroll your pet at age 6 or older. It also doesn’t cover preventative care, such as vaccinations, flea prevention, or annual check-ups. Finally, it has longer waiting periods before coverage kicks in for hip dysplasia.
Figo and Healthy Paws don’t list any breed restrictions on their website, and both cover hereditary and congenital conditions. This means they cover any medical conditions your dog or cat develops after your policy becomes active, even if your pet is predisposed to them.
The table shows how Figo and Healthy Paws differ in policy exclusions and limitations:
Exclusion
Figo
Healthy Paws
|Orthopedic waiting periods
|Six months (can be waived with exam)
|12 months for hip dysplasia; excluded if age 6 or older
|Age limit
|None
|14 years
|Wellness plans
|Yes, with add-on
|None
|Exam fee coverage
|Yes, with add-on
|None
|Breed restrictions
|None
|None
Claims process
The claims process with Figo and Healthy Paws is relatively straightforward. It’s important to have the proper policy documents on hand so your experience goes smoothly. Here’s how to file a claim with both companies.
Figo
Start the claims process through the Pet Cloud app or your online browser, then click “Claims.”
The company will ask you to answer a few questions, upload your paid invoice, and have your vet send your pet’s medical records. You can also file your claim over the phone at 1 (888) 223-0596, fax at (773) 796-4907, or email at [email protected]. Most claims take three to 10 business days.
Figo doesn’t offer direct pay. So, you must pay your vet first, and your insurer will reimburse you up to your coverage limits after.
Healthy Paws
You can file a claim through the app or website. You can also download the Custom Claim Form from your account and submit it with your invoice via email at [email protected]. Healthy Paws processes most claims in just two days.
Additionally, it offers direct pay, making it easier to access care without worrying about whether you can pay the full vet bill up front. But you must make a request for direct payment before you visit your vet.
Customer reviews
Healthy Paws ranks higher than Figo for its quality claims process. Here’s what past customers have said about both companies.
Figo
Customers praise Figo for its fast claims processing and friendly customer service. But many faced claim denials (often tied to pre-existing conditions) and smaller-than-expected payouts. Here’s how the consumers rated Figo at different review sites.
Trustpilot: 3.8 out of 5
Yelp: 2.8 out of 5
Better Business Bureau (BBB): 1 out of 5
Healthy Paws
Customers like Healthy Paws for its fast and easy claims process, which includes full reimbursements, saving customers money on vet expenses. The biggest complaint is pricing, as premiums can skyrocket for senior pets.
Here’s how the users rated Healthy Paws at these review sites.
Trustpilot: 3.7 out of 5
Yelp: 3.3 out of 5
BBB: 2.47 out of 5
Figo vs. Healthy Paws FAQs
It’s wise to choose a policy for lifelong coverage, since switching insurers later can be difficult. Here are answers to common questions about Figo and Healthy Paws insurance to help you select the best policy for your furry friend.
Is Figo better than Healthy Paws?
It depends. Figo is better if you want customizable coverage limits or affordability for your senior pet. Healthy Paws may be better if you value a smoother claims experience.
What are the main differences between Figo and Healthy Paws?
Figo offers various add-ons, including wellness coverage, more reimbursement options, and accepts pets of all ages. Healthy Paws offers one plan with unlimited annual coverage limits, higher deductible amounts, and direct pay to vets.
What does Healthy Paws pet insurance cover?
Healthy Paws provides accident and illness coverage. This can help you pay for surgeries, prescription medications, diagnostics, and alternative therapies. But it doesn’t cover preventative care, exam fees, and pets aged 14 and older.
How long has Healthy Paws been in business?
Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws has insured pet owners for more than 15 years. Chubb, a property and casualty insurance company, bought Healthy Paws in 2024.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
