Figo vs. Healthy Paws: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Figo and Healthy Paws compare

Figo and Healthy Paws both offer accident and illness coverage, but they differ in cost, features, coverages, exclusions, claims handling, and customer service. Here’s how they vary in some key areas.

Cost of pet insurance

Figo’s average monthly premium for dogs is $56, and its average monthly premium for cats is $25.

Healthy Paws averages $21 per month for cat insurance and $44 for dog insurance.

Your cost will depend on your pet’s age, breed, location, deductible, and the coverage you select. Older pets and high-risk breeds may see increased premiums, especially with Healthy Paws.

Coverages and plan features

Both Figo and Healthy Paws offer standard accident and illness plans, but Figo wins on flexibility and policy features. Take a look at the table to compare the perks of each company.[2] [3]

Feature Figo Healthy Paws Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay No Yes 24/7 pet helpline Yes No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes No

In terms of customization, Figo has more options when it comes to annual limits and reimbursement percentages. But Healthy Paws offers higher deductible amounts for lower premiums.

Here are the coverage options for each company:

Feature Figo Healthy Paws Annual coverage limits $5,000, $10,000, unlimited Unlimited Reimbursement options 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% 70%, 80%, 90% Deductible $100, $250, $500, $750 $100, $250, $500, $1,000

Policy exclusions

Neither insurer covers pre-existing conditions, but they may make exceptions for curable ones. Figo will cover a condition if your pet stays symptom-free for at least 12 months.

A policy with Healthy Paws has stricter rules and more exclusions. For one, it doesn’t offer coverage for hip dysplasia if you enroll your pet at age 6 or older. It also doesn’t cover preventative care, such as vaccinations, flea prevention, or annual check-ups. Finally, it has longer waiting periods before coverage kicks in for hip dysplasia.

Figo and Healthy Paws don’t list any breed restrictions on their website, and both cover hereditary and congenital conditions. This means they cover any medical conditions your dog or cat develops after your policy becomes active, even if your pet is predisposed to them.

The table shows how Figo and Healthy Paws differ in policy exclusions and limitations:

Exclusion Figo Healthy Paws Orthopedic waiting periods Six months (can be waived with exam) 12 months for hip dysplasia; excluded if age 6 or older Age limit None 14 years Wellness plans Yes, with add-on None Exam fee coverage Yes, with add-on None Breed restrictions None None

Claims process

The claims process with Figo and Healthy Paws is relatively straightforward. It’s important to have the proper policy documents on hand so your experience goes smoothly. Here’s how to file a claim with both companies.

Figo

Start the claims process through the Pet Cloud app or your online browser, then click “Claims.”

The company will ask you to answer a few questions, upload your paid invoice, and have your vet send your pet’s medical records. You can also file your claim over the phone at 1 (888) 223-0596, fax at (773) 796-4907, or email at [email protected]. Most claims take three to 10 business days.

Figo doesn’t offer direct pay. So, you must pay your vet first, and your insurer will reimburse you up to your coverage limits after.

Healthy Paws

You can file a claim through the app or website. You can also download the Custom Claim Form from your account and submit it with your invoice via email at [email protected]. Healthy Paws processes most claims in just two days.

Additionally, it offers direct pay, making it easier to access care without worrying about whether you can pay the full vet bill up front. But you must make a request for direct payment before you visit your vet.

Customer reviews

Healthy Paws ranks higher than Figo for its quality claims process. Here’s what past customers have said about both companies.

Figo

Customers praise Figo for its fast claims processing and friendly customer service. But many faced claim denials (often tied to pre-existing conditions) and smaller-than-expected payouts. Here’s how the consumers rated Figo at different review sites.

Trustpilot: 3.8 out of 5

Yelp: 2.8 out of 5

Better Business Bureau (BBB): 1 out of 5

Healthy Paws

Customers like Healthy Paws for its fast and easy claims process, which includes full reimbursements, saving customers money on vet expenses. The biggest complaint is pricing, as premiums can skyrocket for senior pets.

Here’s how the users rated Healthy Paws at these review sites.