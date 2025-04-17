Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
Similar to your health insurance, insurance for your pet can help you save money on vet bills.[1] If you have ASPCA pet insurance but no longer need it — whether you’ve found a cheaper plan or no longer have a pet — you can cancel ASPCA pet insurance at any time with no extra fee.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for animals and provides information about pet health. The ASPCA isn’t an insurance company, but it partners with PTZ Insurance Agency to offer customizable pet insurance policies.
Here’s what you need to know about canceling your ASPCA pet insurance coverage.
ASPCA cancellation policy
ASPCA pet insurance offers a money-back guarantee if you purchase a policy and want to cancel coverage within 30 days — as long as you haven’t submitted a covered claim for a vet bill. This guarantee is available in all states except New York and may vary in Maine, Louisiana, and Washington.
Outside of the money-back guarantee, the ASPCA allows you to cancel your insurance plan anytime and for any reason without paying a cancellation fee, and it promises to refund unused pet insurance premiums.
You can contact ASPCA to initiate the cancellation process using one of the following methods:
Email the company at [email protected].
Call the company at 1 (866) 204-6764.
Although the ASPCA pet insurance company doesn’t have an online chat feature, you may call to ask questions, get help with your policy, or adjust coverage (if you think you might change your mind about the cancellation). You can get live phone support weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.
If you’re sure you want to cancel your policy, the company requests that you send an email with the reason. Follow the steps below to cancel your ASPCA pet insurance policy.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
If your furry friend still needs pet insurance after you cancel your ASPCA policy, it’s best to shop for new coverage first. This step prevents coverage gaps by allowing you to coordinate policy dates.
Many companies offer different types of coverage, so you can choose the best pet insurance company based on your needs and budget. These are the three main types of pet insurance plans:[2]
Accident only
These policies pay for costs related to accidents, like broken bones or accidental poisoning, but they don’t cover illnesses or preventive care.
Accident and illness
Offering the broadest coverage, these plans cover the costs of accidents, like broken bones, and illnesses, like cancer. But most insurers won’t cover pre-existing conditions or hereditary illnesses.[3]
Wellness
Some insurance plans include wellness services. These plans cover preventive care, such as routine checkups, vaccinations, blood tests, microchipping, and more.
To find the best coverage for your pet, get quotes from multiple pet insurance companies and compare the cost, deductibles, reimbursement limits, and reimbursement percentages. Using third-party review sites, you can check out a company’s customer service reputation and customers’ experiences with claim payouts. Contact the company itself to ask questions and verify information.
It’s important to understand your financial responsibility when submitting a claim for a veterinary expense. Choosing higher deductibles, lower reimbursement limits, and lower reimbursement percentages can help lower your premiums. But these choices will result in higher out-of-pocket costs when filing a claim, so be sure you have the funds to cover your portion of vet expenses.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
Once you’ve chosen a pet insurance policy, contact the company and ask whether you’ll need to supply documents up front or schedule a physical exam for your pet. Pet insurance companies may request this information to look for pre-existing conditions and determine your coverage cost. Others won’t require your pet’s records when you enroll in coverage but will ask for them when you submit your first claim.
You’ll then fill out the insurance application, which you may be able to complete online, over the phone, or with the company’s app. Depending on the company and the policy, you may need to supply:
Information about your pet, such as name, breed, age, weight, and sex
Your contact information, such as your name, mailing address, and email address
Payment plan and method
Additional documents, such as your pet’s health records
Information about the pet’s vet, such as the vet’s name and business name
When signing up for a policy, you’ll also choose the type of coverage you want, your deductible, reimbursement limit, and reimbursement percentage amounts.
You should receive written confirmation upon coverage approval. If the company declines coverage, you may need to repeat the application process with a different pet insurer.
Step 3: Cancel your ASPCA policy
When you’re ready to cancel your ASPCA policy, email [email protected]. You can cancel your pet’s coverage for any reason and at any time with no cancellation fee.
For its internal records, the company asks that you include the reason for cancellation. It doesn’t provide specific details about what else to include, but it’s best to add the following information in the email:
Your name
Your pet’s name
Your policy account number
The effective date of the cancellation
Questions you have about when you’ll receive a refund
The exact cancellation process may depend on your policy and the state where you live, but you should receive written confirmation. If you don’t, call 1 (866) 204-6764 to request it.
This may be a good time to review ASPCA customer service on a third-party website if you think your experience will help others.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
Depending on your policy and when you cancel, you might qualify for a refund. For example, if you pay your yearly premium up front and cancel coverage after four months, you may receive a refund for the remaining eight months.
If you don’t hear back from the ASPCA about a refund and think you should receive one, call or email to follow up.
Canceling ASPCA pet insurance FAQs
Below, you’ll find answers to common questions about canceling your ASPCA pet insurance.
Can you cancel your ASPCA policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel your ASPCA pet insurance anytime and for any reason, and the company won’t charge a cancellation fee.
Can you cancel ASPCA pet insurance online?
Yes. You can email the company to cancel coverage, and the company requests that you include your reason for cancellation. Alternatively, you can call to start the cancellation process.
Does ASPCA charge a cancellation fee?
No. ASPCA doesn’t charge a cancellation fee, and neither will PTZ Insurance Agency, the company ASPCA partners with to offer pet insurance.
Do you get money back if you cancel your ASPCA pet insurance policy?
Yes. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied with your coverage. If you submit claim documents within this time frame, you won’t qualify for the money-back guarantee, but you can cancel coverage for the remaining term.
How can you confirm the cancellation of your ASPCA pet insurance policy?
Once the company receives your cancellation request, you should receive written confirmation within a week or two. If you don’t receive confirmation, contact the company to verify your cancellation request was received.
