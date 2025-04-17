ASPCA cancellation policy

ASPCA pet insurance offers a money-back guarantee if you purchase a policy and want to cancel coverage within 30 days — as long as you haven’t submitted a covered claim for a vet bill. This guarantee is available in all states except New York and may vary in Maine, Louisiana, and Washington.

Outside of the money-back guarantee, the ASPCA allows you to cancel your insurance plan anytime and for any reason without paying a cancellation fee, and it promises to refund unused pet insurance premiums.

You can contact ASPCA to initiate the cancellation process using one of the following methods:

Email the company at [email protected].

Call the company at 1 (866) 204-6764.

Although the ASPCA pet insurance company doesn’t have an online chat feature, you may call to ask questions, get help with your policy, or adjust coverage (if you think you might change your mind about the cancellation). You can get live phone support weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

If you’re sure you want to cancel your policy, the company requests that you send an email with the reason. Follow the steps below to cancel your ASPCA pet insurance policy.