Breathe Easy: States with the Greatest Decline in Smoking

States with the Greatest Decrease in Smoking

10. Nevada

Relative decrease in smoking population: -38.91%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -3.73% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $126,627,476

Nevada kicks off the rankings with a reduction in smoking that eclipses the national average by 49 percent. Throughout the past decade, Nevada’s cigarette sales were also below average by 62 percent. While cessation rates in Nevada decreased over time as well — meaning that fewer smokers attempted to quit — the Silver State’s decreased smoking rate is worthy of recognition.

9. Minnesota

Relative decrease in smoking population: -39.84%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -3.93% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $487,212,081

The ninth state on the list may have a great number of lakes — they don’t call it the Land of 10,000 Lakes for nothing — but its number of smokers has dwindled significantly over the past decade. Minnesota’s reduction in smoking rates exceeds the nationwide mean by 51 percent. Given that the state’s annual cigarette sales were in fact 32 percent higher than the national average and the quitting-attempt rate decreased over time as well, Minnesota’s sizable drop in smoking may come as a surprise, but a welcome one at that.

8. Pennsylvania

Relative decrease in smoking population: -40.56%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -4.50% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $1,121,621,302

Pennsylvania is eighth in the rankings for its steep drop in smoking rates since 2011. Its share of smokers declined at a rate that exceeds the national average by 52 percent. Interestingly, Pennsylvania has particularly high cigarette sales and fewer attempts at quitting than the rest of the country. However, Pennsylvania’s ability to lower its smoking rates by nearly 41 percent is a testament to its investment in public health.

7. California

Relative decrease in smoking population: -41.97%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: 1.33% (attempts to quit increased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $945,452,088

The Golden Coast comes with a remarkable reduction in smoking rates to match. The frequency of smoking in California dropped 53 percent faster than the rest of the United States over the last decade. California is the first state on the list with an uptick in cessation rates, meaning that more Californians committed to quitting smoking compared to the rest of the nation. Despite exceeding average statewide cigarette sales by 65 percent, California is a true beacon when it comes to tobacco elimination.

6. Washington

Relative decrease in smoking population: -44.95%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -19.2% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $398,272,252

Another west coast standout, Washington comes in sixth for its stellar record on smoking reduction over the past decade. With a decline in its smoking rates 56 percent greater than the U.S. average — especially surprising given that attempts to quit decreased by nearly 20 percent in the state — Washington saw one of the most impressive cutbacks in its residents’ smoking patterns in the twenty-first century.

5. Maryland

Relative decrease in smoking population: -46.35%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: 1.9% (attempts to quit increased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $371,004,196

Maryland comes in fifth for its reduction in smoking rates over the past ten years. Residents in the Old Line State decreased their smoking at a rate which exceeded the national average by 58 percent. Maryland’s annual cigarette sales hover just above the national average, but unlike the rest of the nation, cessation rates in the state increased over time. Props to this mid-Atlantic champion for its success in tobacco-related harm reduction within the last decade.

4. Hawaii

Relative decrease in smoking population: -46.40%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -12.1% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $120,569,131

Hawaii can boast not only beautiful natural landscapes and idyllic beachfronts, but also prominent accomplishments in its public health outcomes. The Aloha State’s smoking rates declined 58 percent faster than the national average over the past decade. While Hawaii’s cessation rate fell below the national average, meaning that the volume of smokers attempting to quit decreased over time, Hawaii’s significant reduction in smoking is likely due to fewer individuals picking up the habit.

3. Vermont

Relative decrease in smoking population: -47.51%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -4.23% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $68,439,325

Vermont rounds out the final three states with a reduction in smoking that exceeds the national average by 59 percent. It seems that residents of the Green Mountain State are taking a stand in the name of public health by making strident efforts to minimize the prevalence of smoking. Cigarette sales in Vermont fell 80 percent below the national average, even as attempts to quit smoking declined over time.

2. New York

Relative decrease in smoking population: -50.00%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: -11.3% (attempts to quit decreased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $ 1,314,252,092

The Empire State has earned its place as a national leader in smoking reduction. By 2018, its volume of smokers was half of what it was in 2011 — a reduction which was a full 61 percent greater than the national average. While New York’s quitting attempts fell by 11.3 percent and its cigarette sales exceeded the national average by 75 percent during this period, reducing their percentage of smokers by 50 percent is no small feat.

1. Utah

Relative decrease in smoking population: -60.87%

Relative change in cessation attempts amongst smokers: 3.11% (attempts to quit increased)

Average annual cigarette sales: $99,401,189

Topping off the rankings is Utah, a state whose smoking rate declined 68 percent faster than average between 2011 and 2018. Unlike many other states, Utah’s attempts to quit smoking actually increased over this same time period. Additionally, cigarette sales in Utah fell 71 percent below the nationwide mean. According to the American Lung Association, Utah invests $5.03 per smoker with its state-run quit line, which is a full 57 percent greater than the national average of $2.21. The Beehive State certainly takes tobacco regulation seriously, and these efforts should not go unrecognized.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.