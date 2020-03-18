InsightsdelimiterSpread Of The Coronavirus In The United States Over Time

Spread of COVID-19 in the United States Over Time

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published March 18, 2020

Reading time: 2 minutes

In the interest of educating the public on the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Insurify’s researchers created one of the first interactive, continuously updating maps documenting the daily proliferation of the virus in the United States since the first case was identified in Washington.

Coronavirus in the United States: Confirmed Cases

corona-stateheatmap

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The COVID Tracking Project

us_cases_over_time

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The COVID Tracking Project

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The Covid Tracking Project

These interactive charts are updated daily. On the heatmap, scroll between dates and find the total reported cases in each state and percent change by hovering over the map with your cursor. Hover over the line chart with your cursor to view the total reported cases by day.

In the United States, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred on January 20, 2020. The number of confirmed cases in the United States initially grew slowly through February, but these numbers continue to climb, with hundreds more individuals testing positive for the virus each day.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has struggled to produce enough COVID-19 test kits to meet rising demand. There continues to be a limited number of coronavirus test kits in the United States, and as a consequence, many cases have gone undetected. Given the shortage of test kits, many individuals with coronavirus symptoms continue to be denied testing, especially those who are well enough not to require hospitalization. Inadequate testing leads to artificially low counts of positive cases, and it is likely that the number of individuals in the United States infected with COVID-19 is significantly higher than what the current data reflects. When more test kits become available for widespread use in the United States, these numbers are expected to rise.

The COVID-19 virus spreads mainly from person to person, through respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. The virus may also spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, if an individual touches a surface with the virus on it and then touches their mouth, nose, or possibly eyes. Community spread also occurs when the virus spreads easily and sustainably within a particular geographic area, with no traceable line of infection. ( Please refer to the CDC’s website for additional information and updates about COVID-19).

Methodology

The purpose of this page is to educate the public on the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States by mapping daily changes in infection rates across the country.

The researchers at Insurify referred to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins CSSE (Center for Systems Science and Engineering) and The COVID Tracking Project, in order to create a dynamic heat map along with a day-over-day tally documenting the total reported cases in the United States and a chart displaying the 25 states with the highest case counts. Infection rates by state reflect the number of confirmed cases in that state. In order to reflect the latest numbers, this map is updated daily.

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

Insurify Insights

Data & Research Team

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

