Spread of COVID-19 in the United States Over Time

Coronavirus in the United States: Confirmed Cases

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The COVID Tracking Project

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The COVID Tracking Project

Data from: Johns Hopkins CSSE and The Covid Tracking Project

These interactive charts are updated daily. On the heatmap, scroll between dates and find the total reported cases in each state and percent change by hovering over the map with your cursor. Hover over the line chart with your cursor to view the total reported cases by day.

In the United States, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 occurred on January 20, 2020. The number of confirmed cases in the United States initially grew slowly through February, but these numbers continue to climb, with hundreds more individuals testing positive for the virus each day.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has struggled to produce enough COVID-19 test kits to meet rising demand. There continues to be a limited number of coronavirus test kits in the United States, and as a consequence, many cases have gone undetected. Given the shortage of test kits, many individuals with coronavirus symptoms continue to be denied testing, especially those who are well enough not to require hospitalization. Inadequate testing leads to artificially low counts of positive cases, and it is likely that the number of individuals in the United States infected with COVID-19 is significantly higher than what the current data reflects. When more test kits become available for widespread use in the United States, these numbers are expected to rise.

The COVID-19 virus spreads mainly from person to person, through respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. The virus may also spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, if an individual touches a surface with the virus on it and then touches their mouth, nose, or possibly eyes. Community spread also occurs when the virus spreads easily and sustainably within a particular geographic area, with no traceable line of infection. ( Please refer to the CDC’s website for additional information and updates about COVID-19).