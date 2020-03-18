Spread of COVID-19 in the United States Over Time
Published March 18, 2020
Reading time: 2 minutes
Published March 18, 2020
Reading time: 2 minutes
In the interest of educating the public on the spread of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Insurify’s researchers created one of the first interactive, continuously updating maps documenting the daily proliferation of the virus in the United States since the first case was identified in Washington.
The purpose of this page is to educate the public on the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States by mapping daily changes in infection rates across the country.
The researchers at Insurify referred to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins CSSE (Center for Systems Science and Engineering) and The COVID Tracking Project, in order to create a dynamic heat map along with a day-over-day tally documenting the total reported cases in the United States and a chart displaying the 25 states with the highest case counts. Infection rates by state reflect the number of confirmed cases in that state. In order to reflect the latest numbers, this map is updated daily.
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!