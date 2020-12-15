Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award
Published December 15, 2020
Reading time: 3 minutes
Residents in these communities know what it means to embody the holiday spirit of giving.
The holiday season is the perfect time to give thanks to the members of our communities who consistently go above and beyond to lend a hand to those around them. Those who have dedicated their livelihood to work in our schools, hospitals, and social services at large put the wellbeing of others before themselves every day.
While most of our time spent in our communities has had to shift into the virtual sphere in 2020, the spirit and selfless dedication of these generous individuals have not faltered. The Season of Giving Award recognizes the teachers who go the extra mile to make Zoom class fun for everyone, the doctors and nurses who continue to save lives under extreme circumstances, the mental health professionals who work tirelessly with their patients in these unprecedented times, and all of the other social service workers who have continued to give back to their community this year.
The Season of Giving Award is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities. To select the winning communities, the analysts at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance rates, referred to their database of over 2.7 million car insurance applications. Drivers who submit applications disclose their occupation and the city they live in.
To identify the winners of the Season of Giving Award, Insurify’s analysts compared the total number of drivers in each city to the number of drivers with the following occupations:
Caregiver
Counselor
Firefighter
Hospice volunteer
Nurse practitioner
Paramedics
Physicians/Medical Doctors
Teachers
Therapists
Social workers
The community with the highest share of these occupations was awarded the Season of Giving Award for its respective state.
As of 2020, these are the most caring cities in each state due to their proportion of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.
Alabama: Reform
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Fountain Hills
Arkansas: Danville
California: Shasta Lake
Colorado: Las Animas
Connecticut: Southington
Delaware: Delmar
Florida: Lake Helen
Georgia: Lenox
Hawaii: Kailua-Kona
Idaho: Pocatello
Illinois: Centralia
Indiana: Cedar Lake
Iowa: Boone
Kansas: Parsons
Kentucky: Hindman
Louisiana: Crowley
Maine: Brewer
Maryland: Princess Anne
Massachusetts: North Andover
Michigan: Birmingham
Minnesota: Forest Lake
Mississippi: Louisville
Missouri: Hayti
Montana: Glendive
Nebraska: Plattsmouth
Nevada: Carson City
New Hampshire: Seabrook
New Jersey: Englewood
New Mexico: Las Vegas
New York: New Hyde Park
North Carolina: Saint Pauls
North Dakota: Dickinson
Ohio: Perrysburg
Oklahoma: Afton
Oregon: Monmouth
Pennsylvania: Sharon
Rhode Island: Lincoln
South Carolina: Sharon
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Brentwood
Texas: Trinidad
Utah: Price
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: Ridgeway
Washington: Ellensburg
West Virginia: Philippi
Wisconsin: Schofield
Wyoming: Worland
