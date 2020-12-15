InsightsdelimiterSeason Of Giving Award 2020

Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
insurify insights
Written by
Insurify Insights
Data & Research Team
Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published December 15, 2020

Reading time: 3 minutes

Residents in these communities know what it means to embody the holiday spirit of giving.

The holiday season is the perfect time to give thanks to the members of our communities who consistently go above and beyond to lend a hand to those around them. Those who have dedicated their livelihood to work in our schools, hospitals, and social services at large put the wellbeing of others before themselves every day.

While most of our time spent in our communities has had to shift into the virtual sphere in 2020, the spirit and selfless dedication of these generous individuals have not faltered. The Season of Giving Award recognizes the teachers who go the extra mile to make Zoom class fun for everyone, the doctors and nurses who continue to save lives under extreme circumstances, the mental health professionals who work tirelessly with their patients in these unprecedented times, and all of the other social service workers who have continued to give back to their community this year.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award

The Season of Giving Award is presented to the city in each state with the highest volume of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities. To select the winning communities, the analysts at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance rates, referred to their database of over 2.7 million car insurance applications. Drivers who submit applications disclose their occupation and the city they live in.

To identify the winners of the Season of Giving Award, Insurify’s analysts compared the total number of drivers in each city to the number of drivers with the following occupations:

  • Caregiver

  • Counselor

  • Firefighter

  • Hospice volunteer

  • Nurse practitioner

  • Paramedics

  • Physicians/Medical Doctors

  • Teachers

  • Therapists

  • Social workers

The community with the highest share of these occupations was awarded the Season of Giving Award for its respective state.

Most Caring Cities in the US

As of 2020, these are the most caring cities in each state due to their proportion of residents who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to their communities.

Winners of Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Awards

Alabama: Reform

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Fountain Hills

Arkansas: Danville

California: Shasta Lake

Colorado: Las Animas

Connecticut: Southington

Delaware: Delmar

Florida: Lake Helen

Georgia: Lenox

Hawaii: Kailua-Kona

Idaho: Pocatello

Illinois: Centralia

Indiana: Cedar Lake

Iowa: Boone

Kansas: Parsons

Kentucky: Hindman

Louisiana: Crowley

Maine: Brewer

Maryland: Princess Anne

Massachusetts: North Andover

Michigan: Birmingham

Minnesota: Forest Lake

Mississippi: Louisville

Missouri: Hayti

Montana: Glendive

Nebraska: Plattsmouth

Nevada: Carson City

New Hampshire: Seabrook

New Jersey: Englewood

New Mexico: Las Vegas

New York: New Hyde Park

North Carolina: Saint Pauls

North Dakota: Dickinson

Ohio: Perrysburg

Oklahoma: Afton

Oregon: Monmouth

Pennsylvania: Sharon

Rhode Island: Lincoln

South Carolina: Sharon

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Brentwood

Texas: Trinidad

Utah: Price

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Ridgeway

Washington: Ellensburg

West Virginia: Philippi

Wisconsin: Schofield

Wyoming: Worland

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com

Trending On Insurify

Finding cheap car insurance Kentucky is made easy with Insurify. Compare and save today!

Beehive State drivers can save on their policy in no time. Check out how to save on car insurance Utah by comparing with Insurify.

Protecting your vehicle in the Lone Star State does not have to break the bank. Here’s Insurify’s guide to finding cheap auto insurance Texas.

The cheapest auto insurance in California is easier to get than you may think. Golden State drivers can get a quote in minutes by comparing with Insurify.

The definitive guide to finding Michigan auto insurance that saves you time and money, all in one place with Insurify.

The sun shines a little brighter when you’re saving on your insurance policy, and Sunshine State drivers can find cheap auto insurance Florida with Insurify.

Positively peachy! Insurify’s got you covered for getting the best cheap car insurance in Georgia so you can start saving on your auto policy.

Old Dominion drivers, we’ve got news for you: finding cheap car insurance in Virginia has never been simpler than when comparing with Insurify.

Insurify Insights
Written by
Insurify Insights

Data & Research Team

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Learn More
InsightsdelimiterSeason Of Giving Award 2020