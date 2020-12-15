Insurify’s 2020 Season of Giving Award

Residents in these communities know what it means to embody the holiday spirit of giving.

The holiday season is the perfect time to give thanks to the members of our communities who consistently go above and beyond to lend a hand to those around them. Those who have dedicated their livelihood to work in our schools, hospitals, and social services at large put the wellbeing of others before themselves every day.

While most of our time spent in our communities has had to shift into the virtual sphere in 2020, the spirit and selfless dedication of these generous individuals have not faltered. The Season of Giving Award recognizes the teachers who go the extra mile to make Zoom class fun for everyone, the doctors and nurses who continue to save lives under extreme circumstances, the mental health professionals who work tirelessly with their patients in these unprecedented times, and all of the other social service workers who have continued to give back to their community this year.