The Most Caring Cities in the U.S. in 2022
Published January 7, 2022
Reading time: 6 minutes
Everyone must do their part to give back to the community, and residents in these cities go above and beyond to lend a helping hand.
After yet another long year, plenty of Americans are hoping to turn over a new leaf in 2022. As the new year begins, it’s essential to acknowledge all the people across the nation that have striven day-in and day-out to support the rest of their community members. Many Americans—including nurses, teachers, therapists, doctors, and more—devote their careers to caring for others, and they have been working harder than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though these brave citizens reside everywhere, there are certain cities across the country with an abundance of workers who dedicate their livelihood to improving the others’ wellbeing.
In the spirit of recognizing those who work tirelessly to keep everyone else going strong, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to identify the most caring city in every state in 2022.
National averages. Across the 648 cities surveyed an average of 2.41% of Americans have a job that requires significant medical or emotional care for others in their community. Among the top caring cities in each state, this share rises to 4.09%.
Residing in good hands. Rochester, Minnesota is the most caring city in the country, with 7.83% of its residents holding jobs that require the most care for others. As the birthplace of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, it’s no surprise that Rochester is home to an abundance of medical professionals. Rochester residents can rest easy knowing their neighbors have their back.
Best in state (by a mile). Though Casper, Wyoming’s caring occupation rate of 3.05% is about 1.3x higher than the national average, it still ranks below most other best-in-state caring cities. Compared to the rest of Wyoming, however, Casper’s share of residents with the most caring occupations is a full 3.6x higher than the state average, making Casper the biggest standout of any top city in the country.
The data scientists at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance quotes, referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the most caring city in every state. These cities have the highest share of citizens who have demonstrated fierce commitment to giving back to their communities. Insurify’s data science team identified the following occupations as the most caring in 2022: caregiver, counselor, firefighter, hospice volunteer, nurse practitioner, paramedic, physician/medical doctor, teacher, therapist, and social worker.
When applying for auto insurance, drivers disclose their city and state of residence, in addition to their primary occupation. Insurify’s research team compared the population of drivers with one of the above occupations to the total number of drivers across 648 U.S. cities. The city with the highest share of drivers with these occupations in each state was selected as the most caring city in its respective state.
Cities in this analysis were designated using the United States Census Bureau’s classification of an “urbanized area,” defined as an urban area with a population over 50,000. States with insufficient municipal data were excluded from the analysis (Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia).
The findings in this article represent statistical trends found in Insurify’s database of over 4 million car insurance applications. The findings of this study are not meant to imply the direction nor necessarily the existence of a causal relationship. Rather, this is a presentation of statistical correlations of public interest.
Rochester, Minnesota is the most caring city in the country. A full 7.83% of Rochester residents hold jobs that require the most care for others, a share that's 3.2 times larger than the national average.
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.95% (66% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.00% (29% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.44% (24% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 7.80% (172% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.92% (33% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.54% (36% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.91% (16% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.21% (94% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.45% (48% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.32% (71% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.06% (59% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.94% (55% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.18% (89% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.56% (25% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.29% (35% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.21% (39% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.74% (38% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 2.01% (142% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.62% (62% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 7.83% (100% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.69% (21% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.36% (33% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.79% (38% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.21% (12% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 2.35% (34% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.50% (12% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.22% (40% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.80% (46% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.59% (42% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 2.27% (2% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.33% (81% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 2.92% (32% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.00% (34% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 5.87% (51% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.34% (60% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 4.72% (96% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.13% (17% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.77% (43% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 6.08% (149% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.49% (92% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.52% (18% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.38% (41% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 6.25% (47% greater than state average)
Share of residents with most caring occupations: 3.05% (255% greater than state average)
