The Most Caring Cities in the U.S. in 2022

Everyone must do their part to give back to the community, and residents in these cities go above and beyond to lend a helping hand.

After yet another long year, plenty of Americans are hoping to turn over a new leaf in 2022. As the new year begins, it’s essential to acknowledge all the people across the nation that have striven day-in and day-out to support the rest of their community members. Many Americans—including nurses, teachers, therapists, doctors, and more—devote their careers to caring for others, and they have been working harder than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though these brave citizens reside everywhere, there are certain cities across the country with an abundance of workers who dedicate their livelihood to improving the others’ wellbeing.

In the spirit of recognizing those who work tirelessly to keep everyone else going strong, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to identify the most caring city in every state in 2022.