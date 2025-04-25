Home>Homeowners Insurance>South Carolina

Best Myrtle Beach Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Cincinnati Insurance, and ASI offer some of the cheapest homeowners insurance policies in Myrtle Beach.

Updated

The average annual home insurance cost in Myrtle Beach is $4,472 for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible. Dropping your deductible to $500 raises your home insurance premium to $4,564 annually.

Myrtle Beach has some of the highest home insurance rates in South Carolina, largely due to hurricanes and storms. Up to 20% of properties in Myrtle Beach are at risk of flooding, and this number will likely increase in future years.[1] If you live in a flood-prone area, consider adding flood insurance. If you have a mortgage, your lender may require it.[2]

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance coverage in Myrtle Beach.

Quick Facts

  • A homeowners insurance policy protects you financially from damage caused by storms, fires, or wind.

  • Allstate, State Farm, and USAA are some of the best home insurance companies for Myrtle Beach homeowners.

  • Homeowners insurance in Myrtle Beach averages $373 per month for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Best home insurance companies in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach has a variety of home insurance companies, and your best option depends on your specific coverage needs. The following three are among the best homeowners insurance companies for Myrtle Beach residents.

Allstate: Best company for flood insurance

8.9/10
833
$134/mo
$192/mo

If you live in an area at risk for flooding, an Allstate agent can help you purchase a new policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Allstate also offers several discounts to help you save money on home insurance, including for windstorm mitigation.

Pros

  • Affordable home insurance premiums

  • Discount for a good payment history

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Low Trustpilot rating

State Farm: Best company for add-on coverages

9.3/10
842
$141/mo
$205/mo

State Farm is a solid option if you want to customize your homeowners insurance policy. In addition to standard dwelling and personal liability coverage, the company offers several add-on coverages. For example, you can purchase additional coverage for power interruption, debris removal, refrigerated products, or temporary repairs.

Pros

  • Quotes available online

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • Separate hurricane deductible

USAA: Best company for military members and veterans

9.4/10
880
$137/mo
$190/mo

Roughly one in 10 South Carolina residents is a veteran, and Myrtle Beach is home to more than 2,200 veterans.[3] USAA serves veterans and active-duty military members, and its add-on Home Protector coverage allows homeowners to receive 25% more money to put toward debris removal and rebuilding costs. The company can also connect you with trusted local contractors to complete your repairs.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Savings of up to 15% for going five years without a claim

Cons

  • Coverage only for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families

  • No branch locations in South Carolina

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Myrtle Beach to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Myrtle Beach

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Cincinnati Insurance, and ASI offer the cheapest average insurance rates for homeowners in Myrtle Beach. That doesn’t mean these companies will be the cheapest option for you, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to find the best rates.

The table below shows the average annual premiums for $300,000 in coverage.

Heritage Insurance Holdings$2,328
Cincinnati Insurance $2,592
ASI$2,697
Allstate$2,888
USAA$3,193

How much is home insurance in Myrtle Beach?

Homeowners pay an average annual rate of $4,472 for a $300,000 homeowners insurance policy in Myrtle Beach. But various factors affect your insurance cost, including your coverage levels and deductible.[4]

Your home’s age and condition also play a role in price. Insurers consider how much it’ll cost to repair or replace your home and the materials used in construction. Individual factors, like your credit and claims history, also affect your annual rate.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in South Carolina

Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace the structure of your home if a covered event damages or destroys it.[5] This coverage may also apply to other structures on your property, like a shed or garage. As the table below illustrates, the higher your dwelling coverage, the more you’ll pay for insurance.

$100,000$1,431
$200,000$2,265
$300,000$3,153
$400,000$4,017
$500,000$4,865

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket when filing an insurance claim. The higher your deductible, the lower your insurance premiums.

Increasing your home insurance deductible can be a good way to lower your insurance costs. Here’s what homeowners in Myrtle Beach pay annually for $300,000 in coverage based on two different deductible amounts.

$500$4,564
$1,000$4,472

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in South Carolina

Where you live affects your home insurance cost significantly. Even your ZIP code can affect your premiums. For example, if you live in an area with a history of severe weather, you’ll typically pay more for homeowners insurance.

The table below shows the average cost of homeowners insurance for different cities in South Carolina based on a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Charleston$5,293
Mount Pleasant$4,714
Myrtle Beach$4,472
Conway$3,788
Summerville$3,248
Columbia$2,103
Lancaster$2,049
Greer$1,853
Lexington$2,049

What to know about owning a home in Myrtle Beach

Whether you’re a current homeowner or considering buying a beach home in Myrtle Beach, keep the following factors in mind:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Property values

    The median sales price for a home in Myrtle Beach is $271,250, up 7% from last year, according to Redfin. This remains well below the national median sales price of $402,500.[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f4287230a5/climate-change-96x96-blue_013-flood.svg

    Weather-related events

    Hurricane season runs from June to November, with peak activity during August and September.[7] High winds, flooding, and flying debris can cause extensive home damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c405543474/transport-96x96-green_032-airplane.svg

    Tourism

    More than 17 million people visit Myrtle Beach annually, making the city a popular tourist destination.[8] Heavy tourism benefits the local economy, but it can also drive up housing costs and lead to overcrowding.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f65ebe6b7f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-gold_023-repair.svg

    Insurance costs

    Home insurance in Myrtle Beach is more expensive than statewide and national averages, largely due to hurricane risk. As you compare home insurance prices, consider your home’s location. Myrtle Beach homeowners often need additional types of homeowners insurance to cover flood damage or repair costs.

Myrtle Beach home insurance FAQs

Although homeowners insurance in Myrtle Beach tends to be expensive, you can find good coverage that fits your needs by shopping around. The following information may help answer any remaining questions you have.

  • The average home insurance cost in Myrtle Beach is $373 per month — or $4,472 annually — for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Many homeowners also need flood insurance, which increases costs even more.

  • Heritage Insurance Holdings has the cheapest insurance for Myrtle Beach homeowners, with an average monthly premium of $194, or $2,328 annually.

  • You can determine whether or not you need flood insurance by checking the FEMA Flood Map Service Center to see if you live in a flood zone. Even if your home isn’t in a high-risk area, you may still want to consider purchasing flood insurance since a standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding.[9]

  • It’s possible. Homeowners insurance may cover mold damage, depending on the cause. For example, if a covered peril leads to mold damage, your insurance may cover mold removal costs.

  • Yes. Many insurers offer discounts for using hurricane-resistant features. For instance, State Farm offers a discount for homes with hurricane-resistant windows.

