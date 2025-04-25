How much is home insurance in Myrtle Beach?

Homeowners pay an average annual rate of $4,472 for a $300,000 homeowners insurance policy in Myrtle Beach. But various factors affect your insurance cost, including your coverage levels and deductible.[4]

Your home’s age and condition also play a role in price. Insurers consider how much it’ll cost to repair or replace your home and the materials used in construction. Individual factors, like your credit and claims history, also affect your annual rate.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in South Carolina

Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace the structure of your home if a covered event damages or destroys it.[5] This coverage may also apply to other structures on your property, like a shed or garage. As the table below illustrates, the higher your dwelling coverage, the more you’ll pay for insurance.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,431 $200,000 $2,265 $300,000 $3,153 $400,000 $4,017 $500,000 $4,865

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket when filing an insurance claim. The higher your deductible, the lower your insurance premiums.

Increasing your home insurance deductible can be a good way to lower your insurance costs. Here’s what homeowners in Myrtle Beach pay annually for $300,000 in coverage based on two different deductible amounts.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $4,564 $1,000 $4,472

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in South Carolina

Where you live affects your home insurance cost significantly. Even your ZIP code can affect your premiums. For example, if you live in an area with a history of severe weather, you’ll typically pay more for homeowners insurance.

The table below shows the average cost of homeowners insurance for different cities in South Carolina based on a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Charleston $5,293 Mount Pleasant $4,714 Myrtle Beach $4,472 Conway $3,788 Summerville $3,248 Columbia $2,103 Lancaster $2,049 Greer $1,853 Lexington $2,049