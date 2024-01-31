>Homeowners Insurance>News

The Hartford Halts New Home Policies in CA

Insurer will continue to renew existing homeowners policies

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachInsurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published January 31, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 1 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Connecticut-based insurer The Hartford announced it will no longer sell new home insurance policies in California, citing the “unique challenges” of the state’s home insurance market.

The insurer, in business since 1810, said it will continue to renew existing homeowners policies and to write new business and personal auto policies in California.

Shrinking home insurance market

Multiple insurers either exited or limited their business in California’s personal property insurance market in 2023, including State Farm, Farmer’s, Allstate, Kemper Independence, and three Kemper-owned insurers, Unitrin Direct Property & Casualty, Merastar Insurance, and Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance.

Costs associated with inflation, climate change, wildfires, and state legislation have made some insurers unwilling to underwrite home insurance policies in the Golden State. Shrinking insurer availability has contributed to rising home insurance costs in California. In 2021, home insurance policies with a $200,000 dwelling coverage limit averaged $972 per year, according to Insurify data. By the end of 2023, that average had risen to $1,056.

What’s next?

The Hartford says it will renew home insurance policies for current customers who continue to meet the insurer’s underwriting standards.

Homeowners looking for new policies or who currently have policies with insurers limiting or ending their business in the state can use the California Home Insurance Finder to look for a new agent or insurer.

Related Articles

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachInsurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachInsurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo