Louisiana Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Flood Insurance in Louisiana is an important aspect of homeowners insurance. Here's our guide to the cost of coverage, how it works, and what you can expect.

Louisiana is ranked number two in the nation for flood risk, making Louisiana flood insurance a top concern for homeowners.

Flood insurance policies are available in Louisiana through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Private insurance companies also sell flood policies. The coverage limits may be higher, but they may not have coverage in as many areas.

Keep in mind that flood insurance doesn’t replace homeowners insurance. To get the best Louisiana homeowners policy, use Insurify to compare rates from Louisiana insurers. Shopping around for a new policy only takes a few minutes and could save you hundreds.