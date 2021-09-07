Flood Insurance for Condos

Do you need flood insurance for a condo? If you want to protect your personal belongings from flood damage, you need to purchase a separate condo flood insurance policy.

Flooding is on the rise across the country. Whether your condo is faced with coastal, riverine, or urban flooding, you need flood insurance to protect you from flood loss. That’s because a standard HO-6 policy never covers flooding.

This article shows you the different aspects of condo flood insurance —what’s covered by your association and what needs to be covered by you.

Ready to save on condo insurance? Try the Insurify rate-comparison tool and compare policies with flood coverage from the best insurers in your area today!