Cheapest Auto Insurance in Charlottesville, Virginia (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Charlottesville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $30 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Charlottesville drivers pay an average monthly premium of $104, which is lower than both the state and national averages of $131 and $158 per month, respectively.

Virginia’s overall low insurance premiums could be a result of many factors, including the unique insurance requirements where drivers don’t necessarily need to carry coverage. But your premiums could look very different based on your personal situation and driving profile, which is why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers before choosing a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only coverage in Charlottesville, and Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage policies.

  • Charlottesville drivers pay an average of $75 per month for liability insurance and $133 per month for full coverage.

  • Virginia has minimum liability coverage limits in place but allows drivers to opt out of insurance by paying an annual fee.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Charlottesville

Thanks to low insurance premiums in the state of Virginia, Charlottesville drivers should have an easy time finding affordable car insurance. The cheapest insurance company for you may vary depending on your individual situation and needs.

We’ve rounded up three of the cheapest insurers in Charlottesville to help get you started on your search. The rates in the table below are for Virginia overall.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Personalized service
State Farm4.5$68$40Customer satisfaction
GEICO4.2$91$53Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for personalized service: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo

Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest and most hands-on auto insurance coverage in Charlottesville. Auto-Owners uses an agent approach, meaning each customer works directly with independent insurance agents. The good news is you can expect personalized service, but it also means you can’t get a quote online. Auto-Owners also has many types of coverage available and few customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Ventajas

  • Personalized customer service

  • Many coverage options

  • Below-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • No usage-based discount

  • Poor digital experience

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo

State Farm is the nation’s largest auto insurance company. Not only does it have some of the cheapest insurance rates for Charlottesville drivers, but it also consistently ranks high in customer satisfaction. Though State Farm doesn’t offer as many discounts as many competitors, it does offer savings for safe drivers through its Drive Safe & Save program.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Savings for safe drivers

  • Offers rideshare coverage

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

  • Fewer discounts than other top insurers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

GEICO already offers affordable premiums in Charlottesville, but it also offers many ways to save more through discounts. You can save based on your vehicle’s safety features, driver’s education, driving history, and more. GEICO also stands out for its digital tools, which are among the best in the industry.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts available

  • Excellent digital tools

  • Savings for safe drivers

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Above-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Charlottesville

Many things affect your car insurance premiums, including your age, gender, driving history, ZIP code, and more. Though some of those factors may be outside your control, you can take some key steps to get the cheapest car insurance:[1]

  • Compare rates. When you’re getting ready to purchase car insurance, shop around and compare rates across several insurers. This way, you can make sure you’re getting the best deal on a policy for your situation.

  • Consider your coverage needs. Not everyone has the same insurance coverage needs, whether it be the type of coverage or the amount of coverage. Make sure to build an insurance policy that’s sufficient to cover your needs while avoiding wasting money by purchasing more insurance than you need.

  • Choose a higher deductible. The deductible you choose when you purchase your policy directly affects your premiums. A higher deductible — meaning you pay more out of pocket when you file a claim — results in a lower premium, while a lower deductible results in a higher premium.

  • Save with discounts. Car insurance discounts can help you lower your insurance premiums by rewarding you for everything from bundling your insurance policies to driving a safe vehicle to being a member of certain affinity groups. Each insurer has its own lineup of discounts, so make sure to keep that in mind when narrowing down your options.

  • Bundle your policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount when customers bundle their auto insurance policy with their home insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance policy. The amount you can save and the types of policies you can bundle depend on the insurer.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Charlottesville: Auto-Owners

A liability-only insurance policy includes two coverage types: bodily injury liability and property damage liability. These coverages protect other drivers on the road, paying for their damages when you’re at fault for an accident. However, it doesn’t provide any protection for you or your vehicle.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only rates for drivers in Charlottesville. As you can see, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies, at $30 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners30
State Farm31
GEICO41
USAA41
Mercury42
Chubb45
Clearcover48
Erie48
Safeco52
Nationwide54
State Auto55
Midvale Home & Auto59
Allstate65
Progressive65
Elephant67
Direct Auto68
Liberty Mutual71
National General76
GAINSCO80
AssuranceAmerica81
Dairyland83
Travelers87
CSAA102
Bristol West108
The General121
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Charlottesville: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, but it also includes other coverages to protect you and your vehicle. For example, a typical full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive coverages, both of which pay for damage to your vehicle.

Because liability insurance doesn’t protect your vehicle, full coverage is often a good idea, especially if you can’t afford to replace your vehicle out of pocket. Your lender may also require it if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Auto-Owners, with rates of $51 per month. Check out other full-coverage insurance quotes in Charlottesville in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners51
State Farm52
GEICO70
USAA70
Chubb76
Erie79
Clearcover80
Nationwide87
Mercury89
Safeco92
Midvale Home & Auto94
Allstate109
Travelers109
State Auto110
Elephant117
Direct Auto119
AssuranceAmerica122
Liberty Mutual124
Progressive125
National General149
CSAA158
GAINSCO186
Bristol West211
Dairyland213
The General218
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Charlottesville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is unique because, though it has minimum insurance limits, you don’t necessarily have to meet them. Virginia drivers have two options:

  • Purchase the state’s minimum liability insurance limits, which are listed in the table below.

  • Pay the annual $500 uninsured motor vehicle (UMV) fee, which allows you to drive without insurance.

If you fail to meet one of those requirements, you may have your driver’s license and vehicle registration suspended until you pay a $600 fee. You’ll also be required to file an SR-22 with the state’s DMV for three years after reinstatement.[2]

It’s important to note that paying the UMV fee doesn’t absolve you of responsibility if you’re at fault for an accident. It simply allows you to drive at your own risk. As a result, if you’re responsible for an accident, you could be liable for all property damage and injuries.

Here are the minimum coverage requirements in Virginia for people who decide to purchase insurance rather than pay the UMV fee:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Important Information

Virginia drivers should take note that the coverage limits above will increase with policies that go into effect on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The minimum coverage amounts will increase to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[2]

In addition to the required insurance coverages in Virginia, Charlottesville drivers can add several optional coverages to their policies. Here are some of the most common:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after an incident that’s not an accident, such as storm damage or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the driver responsible for an accident doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have sufficient coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance pays for emergency services you need while on the road, including towing, jump-starts, lock-out service, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement pays for your rental car when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident, such as an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers without violations on their records pay the cheapest premiums. Having any sort of incident on your record, whether it be a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or anything else, is likely to increase your premiums.[3]

The amount your premiums will increase after an incident depends on a variety of factors. The more severe the incident, the more your premiums are likely to increase. Additionally, different insurers may increase rates by different amounts after incidents.

For example, drivers with clean records in Charlottesville pay a monthly average of $75 for liability coverage. But an at-fault accident increases that rate to an average of $108 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners30394148
State Farm31394149
GEICO41525565
USAA41525565
Mercury42626469
Chubb45586172
Clearcover48667677
Erie48676970
Safeco52727683
Nationwide54707386
Allstate658387104
Progressive658790104
Elephant678691107
Direct Auto689094109
Liberty Mutual7198102113
National General7698104121
GAINSCO80100105128
AssuranceAmerica81110113129
Dairyland83110113133
Travelers87113118139
CSAA102135144163
Bristol West108141144172
The General121161168193
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is an important factor that determines your car insurance rates. Generally speaking, young drivers, especially teens, pay the highest premiums. Their lack of experience and propensity toward high-risk driving behaviors present a higher risk for insurers.[4]

On the other hand, older drivers usually pay the lowest rates. Rates tend to drop throughout a driver’s 20s, 30s, and 40s, reaching their lowest level in a driver’s 50s and 60s.

Finally, some drivers see their rates increase again in their 70s. Though older drivers often make safer driving decisions, a decline in their physical or cognitive health can result in a slower reaction time and more accidents.[5]

The table below shows the average monthly quote for drivers in different age groups in Charlottesville.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$245
20s$303
30s$282
40s$240
50s$179
60s$126
70s$94
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Charlottesville car insurance quotes by credit tier

In most states, your credit history is another factor that insurance companies take into consideration when setting your insurance premiums.[6] Credit history can be an indication of risk. Insurance companies consider drivers with good or excellent credit as lower risk, meaning they pay lower premiums.

On the other hand, insurers may consider drivers with poor credit as more likely to file claims and charge them higher premiums as a result.

In the table below, you can see the average premium for drivers of each credit profile in Charlottesville:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Charlottesville car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Charlottesville, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Charlottesville?

    Car insurance in Charlottesville costs $75 per month for liability coverage and $133 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Charlottesville?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Charlottesville, with monthly liability-only rates of $30. State Farm and GEICO also offer affordable liability policies, with monthly rates of $31 and $41, respectively.

    But these may not be the cheapest insurers for you. Shopping around and comparing quotes is the best way to find a policy that meets your budget and coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Charlottesville?

    With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, and a high IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Charlottesville. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

