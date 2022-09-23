Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Following a conviction for driving uninsured in Utah, you’ll likely face license suspension. You may need to file an SR-22 form if you want your driver’s license reinstated following your suspension. When filed with the Utah DMV, an SR-22 form proves that you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements to legally drive.
Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 forms in Utah and how to file one.
Datos Breves
Utah requires SR-22s for high-risk drivers in the state.
An SR-22 form proves that a driver has met the minimum insurance requirements.
To receive an SR-22 form, you’ll need to contact your car insurance company.
What is an SR-22 in Utah and when do you need it?
Often called insurance, an SR-22 form doesn’t actually qualify as a car insurance policy. This form, filled out by your car insurance company, confirms you have the minimum liability insurance required to reinstate your driver’s license and drive legally.[1]
In Utah, the minimum liability insurance required includes:[2]
You need to file an SR-22 form in Utah if you’ve been convicted of driving uninsured. Unlike Utah, most other states also require drivers with a DUI, reckless driving, or hit-and-run charge to file an SR-22 form. If you find out you need an SR-22 form, you can’t get one on your own. You need to reach out to your car insurance company and ask it to file one with the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles. If your provider doesn’t offer this service, you need to find one that does.
How long is an SR-22 required in Utah?
In most cases, Utah requires proof of an SR-22 form for three continuous years following the original uninsured driving offense. However, this time period might extend for repeat offenders or people convicted of a more serious offense. Any lapse in coverage will reset the clock, and you’ll need to maintain an SR-22 form for even longer.
How much is SR-22 insurance in Utah?
If you add an SR-22 certificate to your car insurance policy, you’ll pay your insurer a filing fee for filing an SR-22 on your behalf with the state. Due to your status as a high-risk driver, you can also expect your car insurance rates to increase. Premiums will vary by provider, so you should shop around to compare your options and find the cheapest rates.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Utah
The table below outlines the car insurance companies that offer the most affordable SR-22 insurance in the Beehive State. As you can see, Sun Coast provides the cheapest coverage in Utah, at $124 per month.
Cheapest insurance companies in Utah with SR-22 by city
Rates for car insurance with an SR-22 vary by city. This table provides an overview of the most affordable providers in Utah that offer SR-22 coverage in two of the most populated cities in the state: Salt Lake City and West Jordan.
City
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Salt Lake City
Novo
$149
Salt Lake City
Kemper
$171
Salt Lake City
Dairyland
$251
Salt Lake City
Bristol West
$292
West Jordan
Dairyland
$302
West Jordan
Bristol West
$551
How SR-22s affects driving record and future rates in Utah
If you file an SR-22 form in Utah, it’ll remain on your driving record for at least three years, depending on the nature of your conviction. It will also cause your car insurance premiums to go up. Fortunately, the tips below can help you improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates:
Avoid a lapse in coverage. While it might be tempting to cancel or not renew your car insurance, you shouldn’t let your coverage lapse. If you have a lapse in coverage, the amount of time you need your SR-22 form as proof of insurance will reset, and you’ll have to commit to it for at least three more years.
Take a defensive driving course. A course aimed to improve your driving can help you be safer on the road. Many insurers will offer you a small discount if you complete one.
Purchase liability-only insurance. Trimming your coverage types down to the required minimum can save you some money. “If you need lower rates immediately for budgetary reasons, your only option is to reduce your coverage to liability only,” says Ben Michael, founder and managing partner of Michael & Associates. “Your best bet is to drive safely and carefully.”
Drive responsibly. Practicing safe driving habits is the simplest way to maintain your driving record and keep premiums as low as possible. Safe driving also reduces your risk of further traffic violations that require an SR-22.
Utah SR-22 insurance FAQs
Here are answers to several frequently asked questions about SR-22s in Utah.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Utah?
The length of time you need an SR-22 on file in Utah will depend on your conviction. You’ll typically need it for three years. Check with your insurance company and the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles about your specific timeline.
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Utah?
To cancel your SR-22, you’ll need to reach out to your insurance company directly. When you do, ask it to cancel your SR-22 filing with the state of Utah. While the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles might inform you when your SR-22 period ends, you need to go through the cancellation process with your auto insurance provider.
What happens to your SR-22 in Utah if you move?
SR-22 forms don’t automatically transfer from one state to another, so you’ll need to update your insurance if you move out of Utah. Your insurance company will likely ask you for a license in the new state you move to. Not all states require SR-22s, and some states (like Virginia and Florida) mandate FR-44s instead.
Do you need an SR-22 in Utah if you don’t have a car?
If you drive a friend or family’s vehicle or a rental car, you still need to file an SR-22 in Utah — specifically nonowner SR-22 coverage. Nonowner SR-22 insurance can reinstate your driving privileges following a conviction of a serious traffic violation you committed while using someone else’s car.
