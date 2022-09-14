>Seguros de Autos>Utah

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Orem, Utah (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Orem, with rates starting at $69 per month.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Utah

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $56/mes para solo responsabilidad y $102/mes para cobertura total en Utah.

Situated in the northern part of Utah, Orem is known as “Family City USA” because of the many married couples and young residents who live there. However, due to its large population and higher car accident rates, Orem drivers face higher car insurance rates than the Utah state average.[1] 

On average, drivers in Orem pay $112 per month for a liability policy and $182 for full coverage compared to the state averages of $99 for liability coverage and $184 for full coverage.

Fortunately, it’s possible to pay lower rates depending on the choices you make. Here’s how.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast are the cheapest car insurance companies in Orem.

  • A full-coverage car insurance policy costs Orem drivers an average of $2,189 per year.

  • Utah partners with Insure-Rite, an auto liability insurance verification company, to help reduce the number of uninsured drivers in the state.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Orem

To find the best deal on an auto policy in Orem, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. As you do so, keep Clearcover, USAA, and Travelers in mind. They continually offer some of the lowest rates in Utah, and one of them may be the right insurer for you.

Here, you can learn a little more about each.

Best insurer for rideshare drivers: Clearcover

Rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber serve residents in Orem. If you’re a rideshare driver, you can secure rideshare insurance, in addition to a traditional car insurance policy, through Clearcover. Clearcover is also an app-based car insurance company, which can make it especially appealing to rideshare drivers who are always on the go.

Ventajas

  • Robust mobile app

  • Discount available for military members

Contras

  • No bundling discounts

  • No usage-based insurance program

Read our Clearcover review
Best insurer for military members: USAA

More than 2,301 veterans call Orem home, according to a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[2] If you’re a military member or veteran in the area, you may be able to secure cheap car insurance rates with USAA. The company focuses on serving the military community with auto insurance and other products, like home insurance, renters insurance, and life insurance.

Ventajas

  • Usage-based car insurance program available

  • Multiple discounts advertised

Contras

  • Must be affiliated with the military to become a member

  • No gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Best insurer for young drivers: Travelers

Due to schools like Orem High School and Utah Valley University, Orem has many students and young drivers. Travelers offers a variety of discounts for teen drivers and students, including a good student discount, student away at school discount, and a driver training discount.

Ventajas

  • Large insurer with demonstrated longevity

  • Variety of coverage options

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance not available in Utah

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

Read our Travelers review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Orem

Several car insurance companies offer auto insurance policies to Orem residents. To help you secure the lowest rates possible, follow these tips:

  • Shop around. It’s a good idea to consult an insurance agent or use a quote-comparison tool to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. Then, choose the insurer with the lowest premiums and the right coverage for your unique situation.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to customers, including military, multi-policy, and loyalty discounts. Take advantage of every discount you qualify for, and don’t be afraid to ask which ones apply to you.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your car insurance from the same company as your condo insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to secure cheaper auto coverage.

  • Drive safely. Speeding, at-fault accidents, and DUIs are all examples of traffic incidents that can increase your car insurance costs. To enjoy low rates, commit to safe driving habits.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Orem: USAA

You must invest in liability-only car insurance to drive legally in the state of Utah. This coverage pays for others’ property damage and injuries from an accident you cause.

The average rate for liability insurance in Orem is $112 per month, and you can see the average quotes offered by area insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA69
Safeco71
Sun Coast80
Auto-Owners84
Midvale Home & Auto87
State Farm92
Progressive97
GEICO98
National General98
Dairyland99
Liberty Mutual103
GAINSCO115
American Family116
Allstate125
Nationwide137
The General142
Bristol West162
Farmers162
State Auto214
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Orem: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes minimum liability coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. In Utah, this also includes personal injury protection. These coverages combine to cover other parties, as well as your vehicle and injuries in an accident you cause.

Full coverage offers extra protection and may be mandatory if you finance or lease your vehicle. The average monthly rate for full-coverage insurance in Orem is $182.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest quotes for full-coverage auto insurance in Orem.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA106
Safeco121
Auto-Owners129
Midvale Home & Auto142
State Farm142
Sun Coast145
Travelers146
Progressive150
GEICO152
Liberty Mutual169
American Family180
National General188
Allstate194
Nationwide212
Dairyland220
The General228
GAINSCO241
Farmers250
State Auto258
Bristol West291
Estimate your Orem car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Utah

Utah requires liability-only car insurance and proof of coverage, at the very least. It’s also a no-fault state, meaning injured drivers can collect compensation through their own personal injury protection (PIP) for injuries, regardless of fault.

Below are the minimum limits you’ll need to carry to be a legal driver in Orem:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $65,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$3,000 per person

While the coverage amounts above meet Utah’s minimum requirements, you may want to upgrade your coverage with any of the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s responsible for it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage kicks in to cover vehicle damage from fires, theft, vandalism, and other non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can reimburse you and your passengers for medical bills and funeral expenses after a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage offers fuel delivery, towing, tire changes, and other related services to cover emergency situations on the road.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) can lead insurers to consider you a high-risk driver and result in higher car insurance rates. For this reason, Orem drivers with clean records usually pay cheaper premiums.

If you do have a poor driving record, you can still find an affordable auto policy. This table shows how driving incidents can affect your car insurance costs in Orem.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA698992110
Safeco7199103113
Auto-Owners84111113133
State Farm92117121146
Progressive97130134154
GEICO98126130156
National General98127133156
Dairyland99132134157
Liberty Mutual103143147163
GAINSCO115145150183
American Family116152155184
Allstate125161166198
Nationwide137178184217
The General142190195225
Bristol West162213215257
Farmers162209215257
Average cost of car insurance by age

Teens, young adults, and senior drivers typically pay the highest car insurance premiums. This is due to the general inexperience of younger drivers and the reduced faculties that can appear in drivers older than 70.

Here’s a look at the average car insurance quotes you can expect to see in Orem based on your age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$296
20s$367
30s$342
40s$290
50s$217
60s$152
70s$114
Orem car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, Utah permits car insurance companies to consider your credit history when underwriting policies and determining rates. Because insurance companies believe drivers with good and excellent credit are less likely to file claims, they usually offer them lower rates.

An Orem driver with excellent credit will pay an average of $128 per month, while someone with poor credit may have to settle for an average rate of $251 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Orem car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Orem? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Orem?

    The average rate for car insurance in Orem is $147 per month. The average monthly rates for liability and full coverage are $112 and $182.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Orem?

    USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Orem, at $69 per month. Safeco and Sun Coast also offer low rates in the area, with monthly rates of $71 and $80, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Orem?

    Clearcover, USAA, and Travelers are three of the top insurers in Orem. Each is known for its customer service, financial stability, low rates, and number of discounts offered. Remember that the best way to find the ideal policy for you is to compare quotes from multiple insurers using a price-comparison platform.

