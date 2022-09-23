What is SR-22 insurance in Texas, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance isn’t actually car insurance. Rather, it’s a form that your insurance company files with the Texas Department of Public Safety that certifies you meet the state’s minimum liability requirements.[1] Courts typically require drivers to obtain an SR-22 to retain their driving privileges.

An FR-44 is similar to an SR-22, but only Florida and Virginia use these forms. FR-44s have a higher liability requirement than SR-22s.

Convictions that require an SR-22 in Texas include:

Driving while intoxicated (DWI)

Drug offenses

Driving with an invalid license

Multiple convictions of driving without insurance

The state of Texas requires drivers to have the following liability coverage amounts:[1]

$30,000 for bodily injury or death of one person per accident

$60,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more people per accident

$25,000 for damage or destruction of property per accident

Important Information If you’re required to have an SR-22 on file with the state of Texas, it’s important not to let your coverage lapse. Any lapse in your policy could result in the loss of driving privileges, a fine, and a reset of the time required to hold an SR-22.

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Texas?

Your insurance agent will file your SR-22 with the Texas Department of Public Safety. If you already have insurance, your agent can submit the form. However, some insurance companies may choose to drop your coverage, and others don’t offer policies to drivers with serious driving violations on their records.

If your current insurer doesn’t offer SR-22 services, you’ll need to talk to several companies to compare rates and coverage options.

Once your insurance agent files your SR-22 with the Department of Public Safety, processing can take up to 21 days. You’ll also need to pay a $100 reinstatement fee to have your driving privileges reinstated.[2]

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Texas?

Texas drivers with an SR-22 must maintain the SR-22 for at least two consecutive years from the date of their most recent conviction. If you let the policy lapse, you could face additional fines or restart your enforcement period.[2]

Drivers required to have an SR-22 can’t use an insurance or policy card in place of an SR-22.