>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Texas (2024)

After a serious driving offense, drivers in the Lone Star State might need to file an SR-22 to prove they meet the state minimum car insurance requirements.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Icon of a woman
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Texas, drivers who’ve had their license suspended, received more than one conviction for driving without insurance, or have a civil judgment against them must file an SR-22 with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An SR-22 isn’t a separate policy; instead, it’s a certificate your insurance company files with the state to prove you have the state minimum required coverage. Here’s what you need to know about SR-22 requirements.

Datos Breves

  • You’ll typically pay higher car insurance rates if you have an SR-22 requirement.

  • Not every insurer offers SR-22s, so finding one that does can be challenging.

  • You’ll be required to keep an SR-22 on file in Texas for at least two consecutive years.

What is SR-22 insurance in Texas, and when do you need it?

SR-22 insurance isn’t actually car insurance. Rather, it’s a form that your insurance company files with the Texas Department of Public Safety that certifies you meet the state’s minimum liability requirements.[1] Courts typically require drivers to obtain an SR-22 to retain their driving privileges.

An FR-44 is similar to an SR-22, but only Florida and Virginia use these forms. FR-44s have a higher liability requirement than SR-22s.

Convictions that require an SR-22 in Texas include:

The state of Texas requires drivers to have the following liability coverage amounts:[1]

  • $30,000 for bodily injury or death of one person per accident

  • $60,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more people per accident

  • $25,000 for damage or destruction of property per accident

Important Information

If you’re required to have an SR-22 on file with the state of Texas, it’s important not to let your coverage lapse. Any lapse in your policy could result in the loss of driving privileges, a fine, and a reset of the time required to hold an SR-22.

Find SR-22 Insurance in Texas

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Texas?

Your insurance agent will file your SR-22 with the Texas Department of Public Safety. If you already have insurance, your agent can submit the form. However, some insurance companies may choose to drop your coverage, and others don’t offer policies to drivers with serious driving violations on their records.

If your current insurer doesn’t offer SR-22 services, you’ll need to talk to several companies to compare rates and coverage options.

Once your insurance agent files your SR-22 with the Department of Public Safety, processing can take up to 21 days. You’ll also need to pay a $100 reinstatement fee to have your driving privileges reinstated.[2] 

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Texas?

Texas drivers with an SR-22 must maintain the SR-22 for at least two consecutive years from the date of their most recent conviction. If you let the policy lapse, you could face additional fines or restart your enforcement period.[2]

Drivers required to have an SR-22 can’t use an insurance or policy card in place of an SR-22.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Texas?

The cost of SR-22 insurance in Texas varies. In addition to the $100 fee for reinstating your license, you may need to pay a filing fee when your insurance company submits the SR-22. The cost for filing typically ranges between $10 and $25 and may vary between companies and state to state.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Texas

Finding cheap car insurance can be difficult, especially when you must file an SR-22. If the state of Texas has mandated that you carry an SR-22, you should expect to pay more for your policy than drivers with a clean record. Insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including driving history.[3] Drivers with convictions on their record are considered high risk, so companies increase these premiums to offset the additional risk of insuring you.

Rates can vary greatly by insurance company. For example, Texas drivers with an SR-22 requirement insured with Safeco pay 47% less for a policy than drivers insured with The General, based on Insurify data.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$173
Progressive$182
Apparent$185
Elephant$210
Travelers$211
AssuranceAmerica$220
Dairyland$243
Direct Auto$245
Aggressive$254
Kemper Specialty$254
Commonwealth Casualty$303
Mercury$306
Bristol West$308
The General$328
Infinity$348
Alinsco$363
Freedom National$370
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Texas with SR-22 by city

Did you know that insurance rates can change based on where you live? Rates can fluctuate based on population and roads. Areas that see higher accident rates may charge higher rates. Your rates could also be higher if you frequently travel in large urban areas.

Here are the average monthly rates in some of the most populous cities in Texas. For example, Insurify data shows that Houston drivers with a Mercury policy pay 36% more than Dallas drivers with a Mercury policy.

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
HoustonApparent$221
HoustonElephant$258
DallasMercury$283
DallasDirect Auto$285
DallasBristol West$313
DallasInfinity$338
HoustonKemper Specialty$353
HoustonInfinity$377
HoustonMercury$386
HoustonBristol West$400
HoustonAlinsco$521
DallasHallmark$558
HoustonHallmark$638
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find SR-22 Insurance in Texas

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Texas

If you’ve had your Texas driver license suspended for a violation like driving without insurance or driving under the influence, you’ll need to file an SR-22 to get your license reinstated. You’ll also need to maintain that SR-22 for two years in order to keep your license.

The violations that led to your suspension will likely stay on your driving record for a few years, but in some cases — like a DWI — they’re permanent parts of your record. Insurers typically charge higher rates to drivers with serious infractions on their records.

But you can do a few things to help lower your insurance rates while you have an SR-22 policy:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around for the best rates

    The easiest way to save money on your auto insurance is to compare rates from multiple companies. You may have fewer options with an SR-22, but you may be able to save some money each month if you compare quotes from multiple companies.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/64a2fc54c7/good-driver.svg

    Maintain safe driving habits and avoid additional convictions

    Since Texas charges a surcharge for unsafe driving, the easiest way to avoid additional fees is to drive safely and avoid additional moving violations. Drivers lose one point from their record for each year they’re accident-free.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9f249b61b8/bundling.svg

    Look for other discounts

    Check for discounts through your employer, school, or member organization. You may also save money by bundling your home and auto insurance policies with one insurer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c822f20cb3/billing-related.svg

    Improve your credit score

    Auto insurance companies may use your credit score when considering insurance rates. However, Texas has strict regulations in place to ensure that consumers are treated fairly. Improving your credit score could help you save money on your auto insurance.

Find SR-22 Insurance in Texas

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Texas SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you’ve been mandated to get SR-22 coverage in Texas, you may feel overwhelmed. Here’s some additional information that could help.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Texas?

    You’re required to maintain an SR-22 certification in Texas for two consecutive years from the date of your most recent conviction. A lapse in coverage could result in fines or loss of driving privileges.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Texas?

    Once the two-year mark passes, you can ask your insurance company to remove the SR-22 and notify the state that your requirement period is over.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Texas if you move?

    If you move, you must maintain your SR-22 in the state you relocate to. You must follow the new state’s laws regarding fees and ending periods. Texas will automatically notify your new state when you apply for a license, and, if you fail to maintain your SR-22 in your new state, your driver’s license may be suspended.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Texas if you don’t have a car?

    Yes. To maintain your driving privileges in Texas, you must purchase a nonowner policy. This policy ensures that you have minimum liability coverage. You could face fees and a license suspension if you’re pulled over while driving any vehicle without an SR-22.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Public Safety. "Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22)."
  2. Texas Department of Public Safety. "SR-22 (Proof of Financial Responsibility)."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers