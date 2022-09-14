Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Garland drivers pay an average of $201 per month for car insurance. This is higher than the national average of $158 per month but more affordable than most other cities in Texas.
Texas residents pay high auto insurance premiums overall, which could be the result of several things, including the state’s high population and above-average minimum insurance requirements.
But if you live in Garland, you can still find ways to save. Here’s how.
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland.
Garland drivers can get cheap car insurance by shopping around for coverage, saving with discounts, and choosing the right coverage for their needs.
Factors that may affect your insurance premiums include your driving history, age, credit score, location, and more.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Garland
Drivers in Garland have plenty of affordable auto insurance options to choose from. The best insurer for you will depend on your specific situation, needs, and budget.
To find this ideal insurer, you should compare quotes from several companies. As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind. Their state average coverage rates are included in the table below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
State Farm is one of the top car insurance companies in the country — and the top company based on market share. It consistently offers some of the best prices for Garland drivers. It also has highly rated customer satisfaction and a wide range of available coverages and discounts to choose from.
Cheap insurance premiums in Garland
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Savings for safe driving
High number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
GEICO might be right for you if you want to save as much money as you can through discounts. Not only does GEICO have some of the most affordable rates in Garland, but it also offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. GEICO offers discounts for everything from your vehicle’s equipment to your driving habits, your personal affiliations, and more.
Many available discounts
Savings for safe driving
Robust digital tools
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
High number of customer complaints, according to the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
Mile Auto is a per-mile auto insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive, along with a small base rate. It’s a great option for remote workers and other low-mileage drivers. According to Mile Auto’s website, low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their insurance premiums by switching to per-mile insurance, depending on how much they drive.
Affordable coverage for low-mileage drivers
Only pay for the miles you use
Doesn’t track your driving location and habits
No available discounts
Pay higher premiums if you rack up the miles
No J.D. Power, AM Best, or NAIC ratings
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Garland
Your car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, driving history, location, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are within your control, while others aren’t.
As you look to lower your car insurance rates, keep these tips in mind:
Shop around. The first insurance quote you get won’t necessarily be the best. Each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums and may charge you different rates. Make sure to get quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best rates.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for everything from having a clean driving record and getting good grades in school to paying your policy premiums up front. Discounts can help you save hundreds of dollars per year on coverage.
Bundle your policies. If you also have other insurance products, such as home insurance or renters insurance, you can save money by bundling those policies with the same insurer.
Choose the right coverage. It’s important to purchase the right coverage to protect you in case of an accident. However, purchasing more coverage than you need can unnecessarily increase your premiums.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Garland, Texas
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Garland: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is the most affordable type of policy you can get. Liability car insurance pays for other people’s bodily injuries and damage to other people’s property if you’re responsible for an accident. However, this coverage will not cover any expenses you incur.
You can find the cheapest liability insurance in Garland from State Farm, with a rate of $43 per month.
Nearly every state requires a minimal amount of liability insurance, but you can purchase coverage above and beyond that coverage to protect yourself from out-of-pocket liabilities.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
43
GEICO
46
Hugo
58
Mile Auto
58
Allstate
59
USAA
75
Safeco
87
Nationwide
99
Mercury
103
Midvale Home & Auto
106
Progressive
106
Dairyland
114
Clearcover
116
Chubb
128
National General
132
Liberty Mutual
137
Elephant
139
Commonwealth Casualty
143
Direct Auto
145
21st Century
147
The General
161
GAINSCO
163
Bristol West
178
State Auto
191
AssuranceAmerica
199
Infinity
206
Foremost
236
Hallmark
249
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Garland: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is an option for drivers who want more protection than a liability-only plan can offer. While liability insurance covers damages and injuries to other people and their belongings, full-coverage insurance protects you as well.
It includes the legally required liability insurance but also includes coverages to pay for damage to your own vehicle after an accident or another incident, regardless of fault. Full coverage might be a good idea if you have a car that’s more valuable than you could afford to replace out of pocket. You may also be required to have full coverage if you have a lease or a loan on your vehicle.
State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Garland, at a monthly cost of $70.
Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage rates available from leading area insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
70
GEICO
76
Allstate
98
Mile Auto
116
USAA
125
Clearcover
153
Hugo
157
Mercury
163
Travelers
175
Nationwide
178
Progressive
188
Midvale Home & Auto
189
Safeco
189
Chubb
212
Elephant
226
21st Century
245
AssuranceAmerica
258
Liberty Mutual
280
Direct Auto
286
Dairyland
287
National General
292
Infinity
316
The General
324
Bristol West
336
State Auto
351
GAINSCO
353
Commonwealth Casualty
367
Foremost
474
Hallmark
494
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Like most states, Texas law requires that all drivers have liability insurance. The minimum amount of liability coverage required in Texas is slightly higher than is required in most other states.
Keep in mind that while Texas mandates a minimum amount of coverage you must have, you can always purchase more.
In 2023, the average cost of a new vehicle exceeds the state’s liability requirements. If you’re at fault for an accident and the damages exceed your insurance limits, you could be on the hook for paying the remaining damages out of pocket.
Below, you can see the state minimum liability requirements:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you get a speeding ticket, your insurance premiums will likely increase. The amount they’ll increase may depend on how many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving and whether you have other speeding tickets on your record.
How much your premiums will increase is also likely to depend on your insurer. Progressive states that customers see their prices increase an average of 15% after their first speeding ticket, while Liberty Mutual says rates tend to increase by 25%, on average.
The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garland is $192 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers here.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
43
54
GEICO
46
59
Hugo
58
82
Mile Auto
58
82
Allstate
59
76
USAA
75
96
Safeco
87
121
Nationwide
99
128
Mercury
103
152
Progressive
106
142
Dairyland
114
151
Clearcover
116
160
Chubb
128
167
National General
132
170
Liberty Mutual
137
189
Elephant
139
180
Commonwealth Casualty
143
179
Direct Auto
145
192
21st Century
147
196
The General
161
214
GAINSCO
163
204
Bristol West
178
233
AssuranceAmerica
199
272
Infinity
206
272
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Getting into an auto accident can be expensive. You might be on the hook for some out-of-pocket expenses for the injuries or damages you cause. Additionally, you’ll end up paying more in the long run in the form of higher insurance premiums.
The amount your rate will increase after an at-fault accident depends on factors such as the severity of the accident, whether it was your first accident, and more. If you’re involved in an accident, you can expect your rates to increase by 26%.
It’s worth noting that while rates are most likely to increase after an at-fault accident, they can also increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault. However, this increase likely won’t be as large.
In Garland, you can expect to pay an average rate of $304 per month.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
43
58
GEICO
46
63
Hugo
58
80
Mile Auto
58
89
Allstate
59
81
USAA
75
103
Safeco
87
130
Nationwide
99
137
Mercury
103
161
Progressive
106
151
Dairyland
114
160
Clearcover
116
188
Chubb
128
177
National General
132
184
Liberty Mutual
137
201
Elephant
139
193
Commonwealth Casualty
143
198
Direct Auto
145
205
21st Century
147
208
The General
161
228
GAINSCO
163
220
Bristol West
178
244
AssuranceAmerica
199
284
Infinity
206
271
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence (DUI) has major implications for many areas of your life. You can face financial penalties, driver’s license suspension, and even jail time.
Additionally, your car insurance premiums will probably increase significantly (and you may be denied coverage altogether by some companies). The size of the rate increase you’ll face depends on a variety of factors, but you can expect to pay about 66% more for insurance, according to Insurify data. In some cases, your rates could double, or your insurer could drop you altogether.
The average rate for car insurance with a DUI is $344 per month in Garland, and here you can see some of the rates offered by top insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
43
70
GEICO
46
75
Hugo
58
87
Mile Auto
58
98
Allstate
59
96
USAA
75
122
Safeco
87
142
Nationwide
99
161
Mercury
103
172
Progressive
106
173
Dairyland
114
186
Clearcover
116
189
Chubb
128
209
National General
132
215
Liberty Mutual
137
223
Elephant
139
227
Commonwealth Casualty
143
209
Direct Auto
145
236
21st Century
147
240
The General
161
262
GAINSCO
163
266
Bristol West
178
290
AssuranceAmerica
199
324
Infinity
206
336
Foremost
236
385
This is because declining vision and other physical challenges can increase a person’s driving risk as they age. In addition, accidents involving older drivers are more likely to carry considerable medical expenses.
In Garland, seniors pay an average of $143 per month for coverage, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
31
50
GEICO
34
56
Mile Auto
41
83
Allstate
44
74
USAA
56
93
Nationwide
69
124
Safeco
69
150
Progressive
71
126
Mercury
78
124
Dairyland
86
216
Chubb
87
144
National General
100
220
Clearcover
101
134
Elephant
102
166
21st Century
103
172
Direct Auto
104
205
Commonwealth Casualty
105
270
Liberty Mutual
105
214
The General
123
247
GAINSCO
125
271
Bristol West
133
251
AssuranceAmerica
137
178
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Young drivers — especially teens — pay the highest car insurance premiums, and it’s easy to see why.
Teen drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in fatal accidents.[1] They also engage in high-risk driving activities like night driving, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, and more. Combine that with the lack of experience new drivers have, and it’s understandable that car insurance companies charge higher rates for teens.
If you have a teen driver on your auto insurance policy, you can do some things to reduce their premiums. Start by ensuring they have a safe vehicle, then, keep them on your family insurance policy rather than having them start their own. Additionally, you’ll want to see if they qualify for discounts for good grades, taking defensive driving courses, and more.
These steps could help your teen pay less than the average of $343 per month.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
71
117
State Farm
72
118
Allstate
102
169
Hugo
103
278
Mile Auto
110
220
USAA
121
202
Safeco
152
331
Nationwide
166
299
Dairyland
181
456
Mercury
185
293
Progressive
187
331
Clearcover
203
268
Elephant
225
366
Liberty Mutual
227
463
Chubb
233
385
21st Century
241
401
Commonwealth Casualty
246
630
National General
246
545
The General
252
508
Direct Auto
260
512
GAINSCO
286
620
Bristol West
290
547
Infinity
339
520
AssuranceAmerica
376
487
Foremost
414
831
A good or excellent credit score may indicate that you’re a lower-risk individual and, therefore, can help you get access to lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, a poor credit score could indicate that a person is higher risk and result in higher insurance premiums.
The table below shows how average rates fluctuate based on a person’s credit profile.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
That means the state ranks in the top third of states with the highest insurance premiums.
Texas’ higher insurance premiums are caused by a variety of factors, including the state’s higher minimum-coverage requirements, its large population, and the fact that it has a higher rate of car accident deaths than the national average.
Car insurance premiums can also vary within a state by city, or even ZIP code, based on factors like the rate of accidents, rate of uninsured drivers, crime rate, and more. The good news is that within Texas, Garland has lower insurance premiums than many other cities.
More cities in Texas
Garland has lower average insurance premiums than many Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston, Mesquite, and Plano. The table below shows how Garland’s rates compare to other cities in the state.
Garland car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Garland? Check out the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Garland?
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Garland is $135 per month, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $266. This makes Garland one of the more affordable cities in Texas.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Garland?
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland, at $43 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap rates, at $46 and $58 per month, respectively. The best way to find the best coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in Garland?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the leading insurers in Garland. State Farm and GEICO are known for their long history, low rates, and strong financial stability. Mile Auto is a newer insurer, but because it offers pay-by-the-mile coverage, it could be a very affordable option for people who seldom drive.
What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?
The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Texas is $119 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $250 per month. This places Texas in the top third of the most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. These costs are due to several factors, including Texas’ high minimum insurance requirements and the number of accidents that occur on Texas roads.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.