Cheapest Auto Insurance in Garland, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Garland, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $43 per month.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Garland drivers pay an average of $201 per month for car insurance. This is higher than the national average of $158 per month but more affordable than most other cities in Texas.

Texas residents pay high auto insurance premiums overall, which could be the result of several things, including the state’s high population and above-average minimum insurance requirements. 

But if you live in Garland, you can still find ways to save. Here’s how.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland.

  • Garland drivers can get cheap car insurance by shopping around for coverage, saving with discounts, and choosing the right coverage for their needs.

  • Factors that may affect your insurance premiums include your driving history, age, credit score, location, and more.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Garland

Drivers in Garland have plenty of affordable auto insurance options to choose from. The best insurer for you will depend on your specific situation, needs, and budget.

To find this ideal insurer, you should compare quotes from several companies. As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind. Their state average coverage rates are included in the table below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Affordable coverage
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
Mile Auto3.5$108$53Low-mileage drivers
Best insurer for affordable coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

State Farm is one of the top car insurance companies in the country — and the top company based on market share. It consistently offers some of the best prices for Garland drivers. It also has highly rated customer satisfaction and a wide range of available coverages and discounts to choose from.

Ventajas

  • Cheap insurance premiums in Garland

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Savings for safe driving

Contras

  • High number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts compared to competitors

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

GEICO might be right for you if you want to save as much money as you can through discounts. Not only does GEICO have some of the most affordable rates in Garland, but it also offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. GEICO offers discounts for everything from your vehicle’s equipment to your driving habits, your personal affiliations, and more.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Savings for safe driving

  • Robust digital tools

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • High number of customer complaints, according to the NAIC

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Mile Auto is a per-mile auto insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive, along with a small base rate. It’s a great option for remote workers and other low-mileage drivers. According to Mile Auto’s website, low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their insurance premiums by switching to per-mile insurance, depending on how much they drive.

Ventajas

  • Affordable coverage for low-mileage drivers

  • Only pay for the miles you use

  • Doesn’t track your driving location and habits

Contras

  • No available discounts

  • Pay higher premiums if you rack up the miles

  • No J.D. Power, AM Best, or NAIC ratings

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Garland

Your car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, driving history, location, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are within your control, while others aren’t.

As you look to lower your car insurance rates, keep these tips in mind:

  • Shop around. The first insurance quote you get won’t necessarily be the best. Each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums and may charge you different rates. Make sure to get quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best rates.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for everything from having a clean driving record and getting good grades in school to paying your policy premiums up front. Discounts can help you save hundreds of dollars per year on coverage.

  • Bundle your policies. If you also have other insurance products, such as home insurance or renters insurance, you can save money by bundling those policies with the same insurer.

  • Choose the right coverage. It’s important to purchase the right coverage to protect you in case of an accident. However, purchasing more coverage than you need can unnecessarily increase your premiums.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Garland: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is the most affordable type of policy you can get. Liability car insurance pays for other people’s bodily injuries and damage to other people’s property if you’re responsible for an accident. However, this coverage will not cover any expenses you incur.

You can find the cheapest liability insurance in Garland from State Farm, with a rate of $43 per month.

Nearly every state requires a minimal amount of liability insurance, but you can purchase coverage above and beyond that coverage to protect yourself from out-of-pocket liabilities.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm43
GEICO46
Hugo58
Mile Auto58
Allstate59
USAA75
Safeco87
Nationwide99
Mercury103
Midvale Home & Auto106
Progressive106
Dairyland114
Clearcover116
Chubb128
National General132
Liberty Mutual137
Elephant139
Commonwealth Casualty143
Direct Auto145
21st Century147
The General161
GAINSCO163
Bristol West178
State Auto191
AssuranceAmerica199
Infinity206
Foremost236
Hallmark249
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Garland: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is an option for drivers who want more protection than a liability-only plan can offer. While liability insurance covers damages and injuries to other people and their belongings, full-coverage insurance protects you as well.

It includes the legally required liability insurance but also includes coverages to pay for damage to your own vehicle after an accident or another incident, regardless of fault. Full coverage might be a good idea if you have a car that’s more valuable than you could afford to replace out of pocket. You may also be required to have full coverage if you have a lease or a loan on your vehicle.

State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Garland, at a monthly cost of $70.

Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage rates available from leading area insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm70
GEICO76
Allstate98
Mile Auto116
USAA125
Clearcover153
Hugo157
Mercury163
Travelers175
Nationwide178
Progressive188
Midvale Home & Auto189
Safeco189
Chubb212
Elephant226
21st Century245
AssuranceAmerica258
Liberty Mutual280
Direct Auto286
Dairyland287
National General292
Infinity316
The General324
Bristol West336
State Auto351
GAINSCO353
Commonwealth Casualty367
Foremost474
Hallmark494
Car insurance requirements in Texas

Like most states, Texas law requires that all drivers have liability insurance. The minimum amount of liability coverage required in Texas is slightly higher than is required in most other states.

Keep in mind that while Texas mandates a minimum amount of coverage you must have, you can always purchase more. 

In 2023, the average cost of a new vehicle exceeds the state’s liability requirements. If you’re at fault for an accident and the damages exceed your insurance limits, you could be on the hook for paying the remaining damages out of pocket.

Below, you can see the state minimum liability requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident4

In addition to the liability insurance Texas requires, there are several other coverage options you may want to add to your policy, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident, such as inclement weather or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for medical expenses and non-medical expenses (such as lost wages) after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough liability insurance (or any insurance at all).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for services like towing, battery jump-starts, or tire changes when your car breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental car reimbursement coverage pays for some or all of your rental car while your car is unusable after a covered incident, such as an accident or theft.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clear driving histories generally qualify for the most competitive rates. If you have any sort of incident on your record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and more — you can expect to see your premiums increase.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you get a speeding ticket, your insurance premiums will likely increase. The amount they’ll increase may depend on how many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving and whether you have other speeding tickets on your record.

How much your premiums will increase is also likely to depend on your insurer. Progressive states that customers see their prices increase an average of 15% after their first speeding ticket, while Liberty Mutual says rates tend to increase by 25%, on average.

The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garland is $192 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers here.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm4354
GEICO4659
Hugo5882
Mile Auto5882
Allstate5976
USAA7596
Safeco87121
Nationwide99128
Mercury103152
Progressive106142
Dairyland114151
Clearcover116160
Chubb128167
National General132170
Liberty Mutual137189
Elephant139180
Commonwealth Casualty143179
Direct Auto145192
21st Century147196
The General161214
GAINSCO163204
Bristol West178233
AssuranceAmerica199272
Infinity206272
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Getting into an auto accident can be expensive. You might be on the hook for some out-of-pocket expenses for the injuries or damages you cause. Additionally, you’ll end up paying more in the long run in the form of higher insurance premiums.

The amount your rate will increase after an at-fault accident depends on factors such as the severity of the accident, whether it was your first accident, and more. If you’re involved in an accident, you can expect your rates to increase by 26%.

It’s worth noting that while rates are most likely to increase after an at-fault accident, they can also increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault. However, this increase likely won’t be as large.

In Garland, you can expect to pay an average rate of $304 per month.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm4358
GEICO4663
Hugo5880
Mile Auto5889
Allstate5981
USAA75103
Safeco87130
Nationwide99137
Mercury103161
Progressive106151
Dairyland114160
Clearcover116188
Chubb128177
National General132184
Liberty Mutual137201
Elephant139193
Commonwealth Casualty143198
Direct Auto145205
21st Century147208
The General161228
GAINSCO163220
Bristol West178244
AssuranceAmerica199284
Infinity206271
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence (DUI) has major implications for many areas of your life. You can face financial penalties, driver’s license suspension, and even jail time.

Additionally, your car insurance premiums will probably increase significantly (and you may be denied coverage altogether by some companies). The size of the rate increase you’ll face depends on a variety of factors, but you can expect to pay about 66% more for insurance, according to Insurify data. In some cases, your rates could double, or your insurer could drop you altogether.

The average rate for car insurance with a DUI is $344 per month in Garland, and here you can see some of the rates offered by top insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm4370
GEICO4675
Hugo5887
Mile Auto5898
Allstate5996
USAA75122
Safeco87142
Nationwide99161
Mercury103172
Progressive106173
Dairyland114186
Clearcover116189
Chubb128209
National General132215
Liberty Mutual137223
Elephant139227
Commonwealth Casualty143209
Direct Auto145236
21st Century147240
The General161262
GAINSCO163266
Bristol West178290
AssuranceAmerica199324
Infinity206336
Foremost236385
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Generally speaking, insurance premiums tend to decline over a driver’s lifetime. However, once a driver reaches their 70s, rates may start to increase again.

This is because declining vision and other physical challenges can increase a person’s driving risk as they age. In addition, accidents involving older drivers are more likely to carry considerable medical expenses.

In Garland, seniors pay an average of $143 per month for coverage, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3150
GEICO3456
Mile Auto4183
Allstate4474
USAA5693
Nationwide69124
Safeco69150
Progressive71126
Mercury78124
Dairyland86216
Chubb87144
National General100220
Clearcover101134
Elephant102166
21st Century103172
Direct Auto104205
Commonwealth Casualty105270
Liberty Mutual105214
The General123247
GAINSCO125271
Bristol West133251
AssuranceAmerica137178
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Young drivers — especially teens — pay the highest car insurance premiums, and it’s easy to see why.

Teen drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in fatal accidents.[1] They also engage in high-risk driving activities like night driving, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, and more. Combine that with the lack of experience new drivers have, and it’s understandable that car insurance companies charge higher rates for teens.

If you have a teen driver on your auto insurance policy, you can do some things to reduce their premiums. Start by ensuring they have a safe vehicle, then, keep them on your family insurance policy rather than having them start their own. Additionally, you’ll want to see if they qualify for discounts for good grades, taking defensive driving courses, and more.

These steps could help your teen pay less than the average of $343 per month.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO71117
State Farm72118
Allstate102169
Hugo103278
Mile Auto110220
USAA121202
Safeco152331
Nationwide166299
Dairyland181456
Mercury185293
Progressive187331
Clearcover203268
Elephant225366
Liberty Mutual227463
Chubb233385
21st Century241401
Commonwealth Casualty246630
National General246545
The General252508
Direct Auto260512
GAINSCO286620
Bristol West290547
Infinity339520
AssuranceAmerica376487
Foremost414831
Garland car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Texas are allowed to review your credit history to help determine your car insurance rates. That’s because there’s generally a correlation between someone’s credit score and their overall risk level.

A good or excellent credit score may indicate that you’re a lower-risk individual and, therefore, can help you get access to lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, a poor credit score could indicate that a person is higher risk and result in higher insurance premiums.

The table below shows how average rates fluctuate based on a person’s credit profile.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Garland?

Texas drivers paid an average annual car insurance premium of $1,123.12 in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

That means the state ranks in the top third of states with the highest insurance premiums.

Texas’ higher insurance premiums are caused by a variety of factors, including the state’s higher minimum-coverage requirements, its large population, and the fact that it has a higher rate of car accident deaths than the national average.

Car insurance premiums can also vary within a state by city, or even ZIP code, based on factors like the rate of accidents, rate of uninsured drivers, crime rate, and more. The good news is that within Texas, Garland has lower insurance premiums than many other cities.

More cities in Texas

Garland has lower average insurance premiums than many Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston, Mesquite, and Plano. The table below shows how Garland’s rates compare to other cities in the state.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Dallas$138$279
Houston$170$315
Garland$135$266
Mesquite$132$281
Plano$123$244
Garland car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Garland? Check out the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Garland?

    The average rate for liability-only coverage in Garland is $135 per month, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $266. This makes Garland one of the more affordable cities in Texas.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Garland?

    State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland, at $43 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap rates, at $46 and $58 per month, respectively. The best way to find the best coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Garland?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the leading insurers in Garland. State Farm and GEICO are known for their long history, low rates, and strong financial stability. Mile Auto is a newer insurer, but because it offers pay-by-the-mile coverage, it could be a very affordable option for people who seldom drive.

  • What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?

    The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Texas is $119 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $250 per month. This places Texas in the top third of the most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. These costs are due to several factors, including Texas’ high minimum insurance requirements and the number of accidents that occur on Texas roads.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

