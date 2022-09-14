Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you want to live in a Texas city with affordable car insurance rates, Abilene is worth considering. Drivers in Abilene pay an average of $150 per month for car insurance, which is lower than the average cost of an auto policy in other Texas cities.
Abilene has a relatively small population — 127,000 people — compared to other Texas cities, which can contribute to its comparatively cheaper car insurance rates.[1] Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest car insurance rates in Abilene, Texas.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the three cheapest car insurers for Abilene drivers.
Abilene had 2,924 accidents in 2022, resulting in 24 fatalities, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.
Car insurance companies in Texas can use your credit information to determine your rates.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Abilene
While State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance on average for drivers in Abilene, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option for every driver. The right car insurance company will depend on your unique situation and needs, so it’s a good idea to compare coverage and obtain quotes before choosing an insurer.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Affordable coverage
USAA
4.5
$114
$68
U.S. military members
Mile Auto
3.5
$108
$53
Low-mileage drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
Compared to other popular auto insurance companies, State Farm offers cheap car insurance for Abilene drivers. Customers can also take advantage of plenty of its customizable coverage options.
In addition to offering cheap insurance in Abilene, State Farm also provides a variety of discounts. Policyholders can benefit from safe driving, multi-car, bundling, anti-theft discounts, and more. Drivers younger than 25 can also get involved in State Farm’s Steer Clear driving program to access lower insurance rates.
Ventajas
Low rates compared to competitors
Several discounts available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo
Abilene is home to Dyess Air Force Base and more than 8,000 military personnel. Service members seeking a new auto insurance policy can find affordable coverage with USAA. Since its founding in 1922, this insurance company has provided policies to people affiliated with the U.S. military.
USAA also offers special discounts for military members that could lower your insurance rates, including a 15% on-base discount for eligible drivers.
Ventajas
Several discounts available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
A+ (Excellent) AM Best rating signals financial stability
Contras
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Only available to people affiliated with U.S. military
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo
Auto insurance companies often charge the same rates no matter how often you drive, but Mile Auto works differently. Rather than paying a standard rate, Mile Auto customers pay per mile each month.
Mile Auto charges a flat monthly rate, regardless of how much you drive, plus a per-mile rate that it adds at the end of the month. If you work from home in Abilene or simply don’t drive frequently, this car insurance company could be a smart option.
Ventajas
Relatively cheap coverage
Doesn’t require an in-car device
High AM Best rating
Contras
Not designed for high-mileage drivers
No advertised discounts
No mobile app available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Abilene
The best way to find affordable car insurance in Abilene is to compare quotes from different insurers. Remember that insurance companies consider several things when determining your rates, including your driving record, location, age, gender, credit history, and more.[3]
In addition to comparing quotes, here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Abilene:
Research available discounts. Many auto insurance companies advertise discounts, but make sure you can qualify for them before purchasing a policy.
Opt for a higher deductible. Ask your insurer about increasing your deductible to reduce your monthly premiums. Just remember that if you file a claim, you’ll pay a larger amount before your insurance kicks in.
Improve your credit. Since insurance companies in Texas can consider your credit score when determining rates, improving your credit could help you secure the lowest rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Abilene: State Farm
Property damage and bodily injury liability insurance protect you if you’re responsible for damaging someone’s property or injuring another driver or their passengers in an accident. On average, Abilene drivers pay $93 a month for liability coverage in the city. Because liability insurance is the bare-minimum coverage you can purchase, it’s usually your cheapest option.
Here’s a look at which insurance companies offer affordable liability-only coverage in Abilene.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
32
GEICO
34
Hugo
43
Mile Auto
43
Allstate
44
USAA
56
Safeco
65
Nationwide
74
Mercury
77
Midvale Home & Auto
79
Progressive
79
Dairyland
85
Clearcover
86
Chubb
95
National General
99
Liberty Mutual
102
Elephant
104
Commonwealth Casualty
107
Direct Auto
108
21st Century
110
The General
120
GAINSCO
121
Bristol West
133
State Auto
143
AssuranceAmerica
148
Infinity
154
Foremost
176
Hallmark
186
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Abilene: State Farm
A full-coverage car insurance policy includes property damage and bodily injury liability, and it includes other coverages as well. Full-coverage insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which cover damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Abilene is $207 a month.
These companies offer the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Abilene.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
52
GEICO
57
Allstate
73
Mile Auto
86
USAA
93
Clearcover
114
Hugo
117
Mercury
121
Travelers
130
Nationwide
133
Progressive
140
Midvale Home & Auto
141
Safeco
141
Chubb
158
Elephant
169
21st Century
183
AssuranceAmerica
192
Liberty Mutual
209
Dairyland
214
Direct Auto
214
National General
218
Infinity
236
The General
242
Bristol West
251
State Auto
262
GAINSCO
263
Commonwealth Casualty
274
Foremost
354
Hallmark
368
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum car insurance liability limits, and the state is a tort, or at-fault, state. This means that the driver found at fault in an accident is responsible for paying for any damages to other vehicles or injuries to other parties. Drivers who aren’t at fault don’t need to file claims with their own insurance companies.
Here’s a look at the minimum coverage requirements in Texas:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
While you can drive legally in Texas with just state-minimum liability insurance, it may not offer enough protection for everyone. Here are some additional coverages you can consider adding to your Abilene car insurance policy:
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for your medical care, lost wages, and other essential expenses, such as child care, if you’re injured in a motor vehicle accident. Car insurance policies in Texas include this coverage, but you can waive it with a written letter to your insurer.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’re a driver in Abilene with an incident on your record, your insurance company may deem you a high risk to insure. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Because of the higher risk associated with a poor driving record, these drivers tend to pay more for car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
While you want to get from Point A to Point B quickly, it’s wise to obey the posted speed limits in Abilene. A single speeding ticket can hike your insurance rates, and multiple tickets may result in even higher costs. Drivers in Abilene with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $213 a month for car insurance.
Here’s how insurance quotes can increase among insurance companies when you get a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
32
40
GEICO
34
44
Hugo
43
61
Mile Auto
43
61
Allstate
44
56
USAA
56
72
Safeco
65
91
Nationwide
74
96
Mercury
77
114
Progressive
79
106
Dairyland
85
113
Clearcover
86
119
Chubb
95
124
National General
99
128
Liberty Mutual
102
141
Elephant
104
135
Commonwealth Casualty
107
134
Direct Auto
108
143
21st Century
110
147
The General
120
160
GAINSCO
121
152
Bristol West
133
174
AssuranceAmerica
148
203
Infinity
154
203
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
In 2022, Abilene reported more than 2,000 motor vehicle crashes.[5] Like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents also affect the cost of your car insurance. Drivers with one or more at-fault accidents are often deemed a higher risk to insure, resulting in higher insurance costs.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers in Abilene with an at-fault record is $227 a month, but you may be able to find cheaper rates if you shop around and commit to driving safely.
Here’s a look at how average quotes compare for drivers with a clean record versus an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
32
43
GEICO
34
47
Hugo
43
59
Mile Auto
43
66
Allstate
44
60
USAA
56
77
Safeco
65
97
Nationwide
74
102
Mercury
77
120
Progressive
79
112
Dairyland
85
119
Clearcover
86
140
Chubb
95
131
National General
99
138
Liberty Mutual
102
150
Elephant
104
144
Commonwealth Casualty
107
148
Direct Auto
108
153
21st Century
110
156
The General
120
170
GAINSCO
121
163
Bristol West
133
182
AssuranceAmerica
148
211
Infinity
154
203
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Drivers in Abilene with past DUIs also pay higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies view drivers with DUIs on their records as high-risk and more likely to cause accidents and file claims. Abilene drivers with DUIs on their driving records pay an average of $257 a month for car insurance.
Here’s how insurance quotes compare with a clean driving record versus with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
32
52
GEICO
34
55
Hugo
43
65
Mile Auto
43
73
Allstate
44
72
USAA
56
91
Safeco
65
106
Nationwide
74
121
Mercury
77
129
Progressive
79
129
Dairyland
85
139
Clearcover
86
140
Chubb
95
155
National General
99
161
Liberty Mutual
102
166
Elephant
104
170
Commonwealth Casualty
107
157
Direct Auto
108
176
21st Century
110
179
The General
120
196
GAINSCO
121
197
Bristol West
133
217
AssuranceAmerica
148
241
Infinity
154
251
Foremost
176
287
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Insurance rates are generally the lowest for drivers ages 35 to 75. While drivers in their 30s and 40s tend to pay the cheapest rates, senior drivers pay a little bit more because of their increased mortality rates and decreased physical capabilities.[6] The average cost of car insurance for Abilene senior drivers is $107 a month.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
37
23
GEICO
42
25
Allstate
55
33
Mile Auto
61
31
USAA
69
42
Mercury
92
59
Nationwide
93
52
Progressive
94
53
Clearcover
100
75
Chubb
107
64
Safeco
112
52
Elephant
124
76
21st Century
128
77
AssuranceAmerica
132
102
Direct Auto
154
78
Liberty Mutual
160
78
Dairyland
161
64
National General
165
75
The General
185
92
Bristol West
188
99
Commonwealth Casualty
202
79
GAINSCO
202
93
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Insurance rates for young drivers skew much higher than those for adults. That’s because auto insurers view teens’ inexperience on the road as a potential risk. Teen drivers in Abilene pay an average of $256 a month for car insurance.
Here are a few things you can do if you’re a teen driver seeking affordable car insurance in Abilene:
Stay on your parents’ insurance. Car insurance coverage is often less expensive if you stay on your parents’ insurance rather than purchasing your own policy.
Drive an older, reliable car. Choosing a safe, older car is another way to keep your costs down, as many car insurance companies offer lower insurance rates when vehicles have certain safety features and are lower in value.
Get good grades. Many insurers offer good student discounts if you maintain good grades.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
87
54
GEICO
88
52
Allstate
126
76
USAA
151
91
Mile Auto
163
81
Clearcover
200
151
Hugo
207
76
Mercury
218
139
Nationwide
223
124
Progressive
247
139
Safeco
247
114
Elephant
274
169
Chubb
287
173
21st Century
299
180
Dairyland
340
135
Liberty Mutual
346
169
AssuranceAmerica
362
279
The General
379
188
Direct Auto
383
193
Infinity
389
254
National General
407
185
Bristol West
409
217
GAINSCO
462
213
Commonwealth Casualty
471
184
Foremost
620
308
Here are the average car insurance costs in Abilene, based on credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Abilene?
Texas has relatively high auto insurance rates compared to the national average. But coverage is relatively affordable in Abilene compared to the rest of the state. It costs an average of $184 a month to insure a car in Texas, but only $150 per month on average in Abilene.
Insurance rates can vary within ZIP codes based on a city’s population, population density, crime rate, and other factors. Because Abilene is a smaller town far from major metropolitan areas, it tends to have cheaper car insurance rates than other cities.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Abilene compares to costs in other Texas cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Abilene is $93 a month for liability-only coverage and $207 a month for full coverage.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Abilene?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Abilene are State Farm and GEICO, with average liability-only rates of $32 and $34 a month, respectively. But one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance for your unique driver profile is to shop with different companies and compare quotes.
What are the best car insurance companies in Abilene?
Among the best car insurance companies in Abilene are State Farm, USAA, and Mile Auto. These insurers have comparatively cheap car insurance rates, high customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.
How much is car insurance per month in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $250 a month for full coverage and $119 a month for liability coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires drivers to purchase 30/60/25 liability coverage to drive. These limits translate into $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lubbock city, Texas; Dallas city, Texas; Abilene city, Texas."
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
