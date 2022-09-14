Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a driver in Abilene with an incident on your record, your insurance company may deem you a high risk to insure. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Because of the higher risk associated with a poor driving record, these drivers tend to pay more for car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

While you want to get from Point A to Point B quickly, it’s wise to obey the posted speed limits in Abilene. A single speeding ticket can hike your insurance rates, and multiple tickets may result in even higher costs. Drivers in Abilene with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $213 a month for car insurance.

Here’s how insurance quotes can increase among insurance companies when you get a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 32 40 GEICO 34 44 Hugo 43 61 Mile Auto 43 61 Allstate 44 56 USAA 56 72 Safeco 65 91 Nationwide 74 96 Mercury 77 114 Progressive 79 106 Dairyland 85 113 Clearcover 86 119 Chubb 95 124 National General 99 128 Liberty Mutual 102 141 Elephant 104 135 Commonwealth Casualty 107 134 Direct Auto 108 143 21st Century 110 147 The General 120 160 GAINSCO 121 152 Bristol West 133 174 AssuranceAmerica 148 203 Infinity 154 203 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

In 2022, Abilene reported more than 2,000 motor vehicle crashes.[5] Like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents also affect the cost of your car insurance. Drivers with one or more at-fault accidents are often deemed a higher risk to insure, resulting in higher insurance costs.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers in Abilene with an at-fault record is $227 a month, but you may be able to find cheaper rates if you shop around and commit to driving safely.

Here’s a look at how average quotes compare for drivers with a clean record versus an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 32 43 GEICO 34 47 Hugo 43 59 Mile Auto 43 66 Allstate 44 60 USAA 56 77 Safeco 65 97 Nationwide 74 102 Mercury 77 120 Progressive 79 112 Dairyland 85 119 Clearcover 86 140 Chubb 95 131 National General 99 138 Liberty Mutual 102 150 Elephant 104 144 Commonwealth Casualty 107 148 Direct Auto 108 153 21st Century 110 156 The General 120 170 GAINSCO 121 163 Bristol West 133 182 AssuranceAmerica 148 211 Infinity 154 203

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers in Abilene with past DUIs also pay higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies view drivers with DUIs on their records as high-risk and more likely to cause accidents and file claims. Abilene drivers with DUIs on their driving records pay an average of $257 a month for car insurance.

