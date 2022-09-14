>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Abilene, Texas (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest auto insurer in Abilene, Texas, with an average liability rate of $32 a month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you want to live in a Texas city with affordable car insurance rates, Abilene is worth considering. Drivers in Abilene pay an average of $150 per month for car insurance, which is lower than the average cost of an auto policy in other Texas cities.

Abilene has a relatively small population — 127,000 people — compared to other Texas cities, which can contribute to its comparatively cheaper car insurance rates.[1] Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest car insurance rates in Abilene, Texas.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the three cheapest car insurers for Abilene drivers.

  • Abilene had 2,924 accidents in 2022, resulting in 24 fatalities, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.

  • Car insurance companies in Texas can use your credit information to determine your rates.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Abilene

While State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance on average for drivers in Abilene, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option for every driver. The right car insurance company will depend on your unique situation and needs, so it’s a good idea to compare coverage and obtain quotes before choosing an insurer.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$64$38Affordable coverage
USAA4.5$114$68U.S. military members
Mile Auto3.5$108$53Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable coverage: State Farm

Compared to other popular auto insurance companies, State Farm offers cheap car insurance for Abilene drivers. Customers can also take advantage of plenty of its customizable coverage options.

In addition to offering cheap insurance in Abilene, State Farm also provides a variety of discounts. Policyholders can benefit from safe driving, multi-car, bundling, anti-theft discounts, and more. Drivers younger than 25 can also get involved in State Farm’s Steer Clear driving program to access lower insurance rates.

Ventajas

  • Low rates compared to competitors

  • Several discounts available

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

Contras

  • Can’t buy a policy online

  • Discounts may vary depending on location

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for U.S. military members: USAA

Abilene is home to Dyess Air Force Base and more than 8,000 military personnel. Service members seeking a new auto insurance policy can find affordable coverage with USAA. Since its founding in 1922, this insurance company has provided policies to people affiliated with the U.S. military.

USAA also offers special discounts for military members that could lower your insurance rates, including a 15% on-base discount for eligible drivers.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts available

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • A+ (Excellent) AM Best rating signals financial stability

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Only available to people affiliated with U.S. military

  • Not the cheapest coverage option

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Auto insurance companies often charge the same rates no matter how often you drive, but Mile Auto works differently. Rather than paying a standard rate, Mile Auto customers pay per mile each month.

Mile Auto charges a flat monthly rate, regardless of how much you drive, plus a per-mile rate that it adds at the end of the month. If you work from home in Abilene or simply don’t drive frequently, this car insurance company could be a smart option.

Ventajas

  • Relatively cheap coverage

  • Doesn’t require an in-car device

  • High AM Best rating

Contras

  • Not designed for high-mileage drivers

  • No advertised discounts

  • No mobile app available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Abilene

The best way to find affordable car insurance in Abilene is to compare quotes from different insurers. Remember that insurance companies consider several things when determining your rates, including your driving record, location, age, gender, credit history, and more.[3]

In addition to comparing quotes, here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Abilene:

  • Research available discounts. Many auto insurance companies advertise discounts, but make sure you can qualify for them before purchasing a policy.

  • Opt for a higher deductible. Ask your insurer about increasing your deductible to reduce your monthly premiums. Just remember that if you file a claim, you’ll pay a larger amount before your insurance kicks in.

  • Improve your credit. Since insurance companies in Texas can consider your credit score when determining rates, improving your credit could help you secure the lowest rates.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Abilene, Texas

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Abilene: State Farm

Property damage and bodily injury liability insurance protect you if you’re responsible for damaging someone’s property or injuring another driver or their passengers in an accident. On average, Abilene drivers pay $93 a month for liability coverage in the city. Because liability insurance is the bare-minimum coverage you can purchase, it’s usually your cheapest option.

Here’s a look at which insurance companies offer affordable liability-only coverage in Abilene.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm32
GEICO34
Hugo43
Mile Auto43
Allstate44
USAA56
Safeco65
Nationwide74
Mercury77
Midvale Home & Auto79
Progressive79
Dairyland85
Clearcover86
Chubb95
National General99
Liberty Mutual102
Elephant104
Commonwealth Casualty107
Direct Auto108
21st Century110
The General120
GAINSCO121
Bristol West133
State Auto143
AssuranceAmerica148
Infinity154
Foremost176
Hallmark186
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Abilene: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes property damage and bodily injury liability, and it includes other coverages as well. Full-coverage insurance typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which cover damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Abilene is $207 a month.

These companies offer the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Abilene.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm52
GEICO57
Allstate73
Mile Auto86
USAA93
Clearcover114
Hugo117
Mercury121
Travelers130
Nationwide133
Progressive140
Midvale Home & Auto141
Safeco141
Chubb158
Elephant169
21st Century183
AssuranceAmerica192
Liberty Mutual209
Dairyland214
Direct Auto214
National General218
Infinity236
The General242
Bristol West251
State Auto262
GAINSCO263
Commonwealth Casualty274
Foremost354
Hallmark368
Car insurance requirements in Texas

Texas requires all drivers to carry minimum car insurance liability limits, and the state is a tort, or at-fault, state. This means that the driver found at fault in an accident is responsible for paying for any damages to other vehicles or injuries to other parties. Drivers who aren’t at fault don’t need to file claims with their own insurance companies.

Here’s a look at the minimum coverage requirements in Texas:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While you can drive legally in Texas with just state-minimum liability insurance, it may not offer enough protection for everyone. Here are some additional coverages you can consider adding to your Abilene car insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your car due to a motor vehicle accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle due to non-collision events, such as natural disasters, severe weather events, fire, theft, or burglary.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle and medical expenses if you’re involved in a crash with someone who doesn’t have adequate car insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for your medical care, lost wages, and other essential expenses, such as child care, if you’re injured in a motor vehicle accident. Car insurance policies in Texas include this coverage, but you can waive it with a written letter to your insurer.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a driver in Abilene with an incident on your record, your insurance company may deem you a high risk to insure. Incidents can include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Because of the higher risk associated with a poor driving record, these drivers tend to pay more for car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

While you want to get from Point A to Point B quickly, it’s wise to obey the posted speed limits in Abilene. A single speeding ticket can hike your insurance rates, and multiple tickets may result in even higher costs. Drivers in Abilene with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $213 a month for car insurance.

Here’s how insurance quotes can increase among insurance companies when you get a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3240
GEICO3444
Hugo4361
Mile Auto4361
Allstate4456
USAA5672
Safeco6591
Nationwide7496
Mercury77114
Progressive79106
Dairyland85113
Clearcover86119
Chubb95124
National General99128
Liberty Mutual102141
Elephant104135
Commonwealth Casualty107134
Direct Auto108143
21st Century110147
The General120160
GAINSCO121152
Bristol West133174
AssuranceAmerica148203
Infinity154203
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

In 2022, Abilene reported more than 2,000 motor vehicle crashes.[5] Like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents also affect the cost of your car insurance. Drivers with one or more at-fault accidents are often deemed a higher risk to insure, resulting in higher insurance costs.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers in Abilene with an at-fault record is $227 a month, but you may be able to find cheaper rates if you shop around and commit to driving safely.

Here’s a look at how average quotes compare for drivers with a clean record versus an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3243
GEICO3447
Hugo4359
Mile Auto4366
Allstate4460
USAA5677
Safeco6597
Nationwide74102
Mercury77120
Progressive79112
Dairyland85119
Clearcover86140
Chubb95131
National General99138
Liberty Mutual102150
Elephant104144
Commonwealth Casualty107148
Direct Auto108153
21st Century110156
The General120170
GAINSCO121163
Bristol West133182
AssuranceAmerica148211
Infinity154203
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers in Abilene with past DUIs also pay higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies view drivers with DUIs on their records as high-risk and more likely to cause accidents and file claims. Abilene drivers with DUIs on their driving records pay an average of $257 a month for car insurance.

Here’s how insurance quotes compare with a clean driving record versus with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3252
GEICO3455
Hugo4365
Mile Auto4373
Allstate4472
USAA5691
Safeco65106
Nationwide74121
Mercury77129
Progressive79129
Dairyland85139
Clearcover86140
Chubb95155
National General99161
Liberty Mutual102166
Elephant104170
Commonwealth Casualty107157
Direct Auto108176
21st Century110179
The General120196
GAINSCO121197
Bristol West133217
AssuranceAmerica148241
Infinity154251
Foremost176287
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Insurance rates are generally the lowest for drivers ages 35 to 75. While drivers in their 30s and 40s tend to pay the cheapest rates, senior drivers pay a little bit more because of their increased mortality rates and decreased physical capabilities.[6] The average cost of car insurance for Abilene senior drivers is $107 a month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Abilene.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm3723
GEICO4225
Allstate5533
Mile Auto6131
USAA6942
Mercury9259
Nationwide9352
Progressive9453
Clearcover10075
Chubb10764
Safeco11252
Elephant12476
21st Century12877
AssuranceAmerica132102
Direct Auto15478
Liberty Mutual16078
Dairyland16164
National General16575
The General18592
Bristol West18899
Commonwealth Casualty20279
GAINSCO20293
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Insurance rates for young drivers skew much higher than those for adults. That’s because auto insurers view teens’ inexperience on the road as a potential risk. Teen drivers in Abilene pay an average of $256 a month for car insurance.

Here are a few things you can do if you’re a teen driver seeking affordable car insurance in Abilene:

  • Stay on your parents’ insurance. Car insurance coverage is often less expensive if you stay on your parents’ insurance rather than purchasing your own policy.

  • Drive an older, reliable car. Choosing a safe, older car is another way to keep your costs down, as many car insurance companies offer lower insurance rates when vehicles have certain safety features and are lower in value.

  • Get good grades. Many insurers offer good student discounts if you maintain good grades.

Here are some of the most affordable car insurance options in Abilene for teen drivers.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm8754
GEICO8852
Allstate12676
USAA15191
Mile Auto16381
Clearcover200151
Hugo20776
Mercury218139
Nationwide223124
Progressive247139
Safeco247114
Elephant274169
Chubb287173
21st Century299180
Dairyland340135
Liberty Mutual346169
AssuranceAmerica362279
The General379188
Direct Auto383193
Infinity389254
National General407185
Bristol West409217
GAINSCO462213
Commonwealth Casualty471184
Foremost620308
Abilene car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Texas can consider your credit history when determining your insurance rates.[2] Drivers with excellent or good credit scores generally pay lower car insurance rates than drivers with poor credit scores, though insurers in Texas are prohibited from relying solely on your credit to determine costs.

Here are the average car insurance costs in Abilene, based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Abilene?

Texas has relatively high auto insurance rates compared to the national average. But coverage is relatively affordable in Abilene compared to the rest of the state. It costs an average of $184 a month to insure a car in Texas, but only $150 per month on average in Abilene.

Insurance rates can vary within ZIP codes based on a city’s population, population density, crime rate, and other factors. Because Abilene is a smaller town far from major metropolitan areas, it tends to have cheaper car insurance rates than other cities.

More cities in Texas

Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Abilene compares to costs in other Texas cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Amarillo$242$105
Arlington$247$125
Austin$247$125
Beaumont$270$139
Corpus Christi$230$122
Dallas$279$138
El Paso$220$92
Fort Worth$242$123
Irving$271$134
Abilene car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance quotes, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about auto coverage in Abilene below.

  • How much is car insurance in Abilene?

    The average cost of car insurance in Abilene is $93 a month for liability-only coverage and $207 a month for full coverage.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Abilene?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Abilene are State Farm and GEICO, with average liability-only rates of $32 and $34 a month, respectively. But one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance for your unique driver profile is to shop with different companies and compare quotes.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Abilene?

    Among the best car insurance companies in Abilene are State Farm, USAA, and Mile Auto. These insurers have comparatively cheap car insurance rates, high customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Texas?

    The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $250 a month for full coverage and $119 a month for liability coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?

    Texas requires drivers to purchase 30/60/25 liability coverage to drive. These limits translate into $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lubbock city, Texas; Dallas city, Texas; Abilene city, Texas."
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto insurance guide."
  5. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crashes and Injuries Cities and Towns: 2022."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
