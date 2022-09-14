>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Summerville, South Carolina (2024)

USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in Summerville, with monthly liability-only rates as low as $62.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance in Summerville averages $262 monthly. This is higher than the state average of $215 and the national average of $158.

Two key elements could be driving up these rates: the city’s high population density and accident frequency. Summerville is South Carolina’s seventh-largest city and had 1,535 collisions in 2021 (the most recent data available), or 4.2 per day.[1]

Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurers can help you find affordable coverage in Summerville.

Datos Breves

  • Summerville drivers pay an average of $210 per month for liability coverage and $314 per month for full coverage.

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance in Summerville.

  • South Carolina requires drivers to carry liability and uninsured motorist coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Summerville

In a city with higher-than-average insurance costs, the following three stand-out companies are affordable and offer quality service. Keep in mind that the right insurer for you hinges on your personal needs and situation.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
USAA4.5$83$51Military community
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Local agent relationships
State Farm4.5$92$56Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

USAA is Insurify’s top pick for Summerville, South Carolina, car insurance. It prioritizes customer service and combines quality coverage with policyholder benefits.

USAA tailors coverage to challenges veterans face, such as deployment and frequent relocations. This makes it an excellent insurer for Summerville veterans, who represent more than 11% of the area’s population.

Ventajas

  • Reputation for quality customer service

  • Personalized insurance coverage options

Contras

  • Membership limited to military members and their families

  • No physical locations in South Carolina

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for local agent relationships: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners has a strong local business presence, with six independent agents in Summerville found on both sides of U.S. Route 17 Alternate. In a city known for its unique driving risks and community focus, this insurer is a preferred choice for reliable coverage. You’ll also find accident forgiveness and roadside assistance coverage in all 50 states.

Ventajas

  • Competitive rates for liability and full coverage

  • Wide range of discounts

Contras

  • Online quotes not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for families with young drivers: State Farm

State Farm has valuable savings opportunities for South Carolina’s more than 220,000 drivers younger than 20. Teens can save 25% for earning good marks in school, with additional discounts for completing driver training courses or attending college away from home.

State Farm has fewer Summerville agents than Auto-Owners, but it offers a wide range of coverage options.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Policies only available through an agent

  • Accident forgiveness and gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Summerville

Factors like your driving history and vehicle type affect your car insurance rates. But your ZIP code and local trends, including traffic patterns and crime rates, can also influence premiums significantly.

To reduce the amount you pay, try these strategies:[2]

  • Bundle policies. Combine auto insurance with other policies, like home insurance or renters insurance, to potentially lower your overall costs.

  • Consider higher deductibles. Increase your deductible to lower your premiums. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying your deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Review coverage needs annually. Review and adjust your insurance policy regularly to fit your current situation.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three auto insurance companies to find the best rate for your situation.

  • Drive safely. Maintain a clean driving record to qualify for discounts.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Summerville: USAA

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of auto coverage. It includes protection for damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. But it doesn’t pay for your injuries or damages to your vehicle.

In Summerville, liability-only car insurance averages $210 per month. It’s an affordable choice for customers seeking essential coverage without the added cost of comprehensive or collision insurance.

The table below provides a snapshot of average liability-only insurance rates, giving insight into what Summerville drivers might expect to pay.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA62
Auto-Owners66
State Farm68
GEICO73
Safeco92
Nationwide101
Allstate106
State Auto113
Travelers114
Progressive133
Midvale Home & Auto136
Direct Auto155
Liberty Mutual167
Dairyland200
The General217
National General230
AssuranceAmerica247
Bristol West252
GAINSCO287
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Summerville: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance offers more than basic liability insurance protection. While it includes liability coverage, you also get comprehensive and collision insurance. This broader protection pays for damages to your car, making it a good idea if you have a newer vehicle. If you lease or finance your car, your leasing company or lender will require you to have full coverage.

Summerville drivers pay $314 per month for a full-coverage policy, on average.

The table below shows different rates for full-coverage car insurance in Summerville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA101
Auto-Owners108
State Farm110
GEICO119
Nationwide153
Safeco160
Allstate172
Travelers172
State Auto198
Progressive210
Midvale Home & Auto220
Direct Auto240
AssuranceAmerica291
Liberty Mutual303
National General326
The General366
Bristol West421
Dairyland426
GAINSCO499
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina follows a fault-based system. As an at-fault state, the driver responsible for causing the accident is on the hook for medical expenses, lost wages, vehicle damage, and other losses.

In addition to liability coverage, the state also requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist insurance. South Carolina insurers are legally required to offer underinsured motorist coverage as well, but you don’t have to purchase it.[3]

If you need to show proof of insurance, such as at a traffic stop or after an accident, digital proof is valid. Still, you may want to carry a physical copy of your auto insurance card in the event digital access isn’t available.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability$25,000

The South Carolina Department of Insurance recommends purchasing more than the minimum auto insurance. Here are some optional insurance coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage to your car, such as theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for rental car costs while your vehicle is in the shop due to a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between the value of a totaled car and the remaining balance on its loan or lease.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An “incident” in terms of car insurance means an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic infraction on your driving record. Incidents indicate a higher risk of future claims, making them red flags for insurers. Your rates may go up to offset the increased risk, depending on the severity of the event.[4]

The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA628285101
Auto-Owners669092108
State Farm688992111
GEICO7397100119
Safeco92132138150
Nationwide101135140165
Allstate106140145173
Travelers114153159186
Progressive133183189217
Direct Auto155212220253
Liberty Mutual167238246273
Dairyland200274280326
The General217298308354
National General230307322375
AssuranceAmerica247348353403
Bristol West252340346411
GAINSCO287372388468
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your car insurance bill will fluctuate with age. Teen drivers have the least experience and pay the highest rates. Costs generally go down around age 35. But after age 70, premiums rise again for senior drivers to offset their increased traffic fatality rate.

Look at the chart below to see how average monthly car insurance quotes change from one age group to the next.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$582
20s$390
30s$298
40s$273
50s$249
60s$249
70s$264
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Summerville car insurance quotes by credit tier

In South Carolina, insurers can consider credit history when setting your car insurance quote. It can’t be the only factor, but poor credit can potentially lead to more expensive premiums. On the other end of the spectrum, excellent or good credit scores could result in more favorable rates.

Summerville drivers with poor credit scores pay nearly 87% more, on average, for auto coverage than people with excellent credit.

Rates by Credit

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Summerville car insurance FAQs

Check out this additional information as you research your car insurance options in Summerville, South Carolina.

  • How much is car insurance in Summerville?

    Car insurance in Summerville costs $210 per month for liability coverage and $314 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Summerville?

    With liability-only rates of $62 per month, USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Summerville.

    You can also find cheap coverage with Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have monthly liability rates of $66 and $68, respectively. But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple personal factors, including your age, ZIP code, chosen coverage levels, driving record, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Summerville?

    With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Summerville.

    Other top Summerville insurers include Auto-Owners and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "Traffic Collision Fact Books."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
