Cheapest Auto Insurance in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest insurance in Bethlehem, for $59 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Bethlehem sits on the border of New Jersey and is home to Lehigh University. Drivers in the “Christmas City” experience high car insurance rates and pay an average of $96 per month for liability coverage and $220 per month for full coverage. This is more than the state averages of $92 for liability and $194 for full-coverage car insurance.

Insurers in Pennsylvania consider factors such as your driving record, credit history, and location when determining your premium, so rates can vary widely. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy is the best way to secure a cheaper rate.

Here’s what to consider when shopping for the best car insurance in Bethlehem.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost offer the cheapest rates in Bethlehem.

  • Bethlehem drivers pay an overall average of $1,897 per year for car insurance. 

  • Pennsylvania is a no–fault state. Each driver’s insurer is responsible for paying their individual claims in the event of an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bethlehem

State Farm, Erie, and National General are three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bethlehem. These three insurers are a good place to start if you’re looking for affordable coverage, but they may not be the cheapest for you because of your unique needs. Here, you can learn more about each of these insurers and their average statewide quotes.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$103$55Families
Erie4.4$119$64Flexibility
National General3.1$202$65High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for families: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo

Bethlehem has a high percentage of families, which makes State Farm a great choice for many area residents.[1] State Farm offers numerous discounts for teen drivers, and people younger than 25 can enroll in State Farm’s Steer Clear program and earn a discount if they complete it.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)[2]

  • Offers various discounts and affordable rates

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Rates are higher for high-risk drivers

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for flexibility: Erie

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$129/mo

Erie is a good fit for drivers who have unique insurance needs. Erie provides numerous coverage options and discounts, such as a diminishing deductible and first accident forgiveness. This is especially helpful considering Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning each party’s insurance is responsible for its customer’s injury claims following an accident.[3]

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)[4]

  • Offers flexible and customizable coverage

Contras

  • Available in only 12 states

  • Not the cheapest option

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: National General

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$224/mo

There were 42,409 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania in 2022, and companies consider drivers with a DUI to be high-risk.[5] National General is a good option if you’ve been deemed a high-risk driver, and the company will even file an SR-22 on your behalf if you have a DUI.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)[6]

  • Backed by Allstate

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bethlehem

The car insurance rates you pay in Bethlehem will depend on several factors, including your age, gender, driving record, credit history, location, and more.

Some of these factors are outside of your control, but you stand a good chance of lowering your rates by following these tips:

  • Compare quotes. It’s a good idea to get estimates from at least three companies before buying a car insurance policy. Compare quotes every year to ensure you’re getting the best deal, and read customer reviews of the companies you’re interested in before signing a policy.

  • Look for discounts. Take advantage of any discounts you qualify for, such as those for safe driving, vehicle safety features, auto and home insurance bundling, and more. Call an independent insurance agent to see if you qualify for any other discounts.

  • Maintain a good credit history. Insurers will consider your credit-based insurance score to determine how likely you are to file a claim. The better your credit history is, the less likely you are to file a claim and the lower your premium will be.

  • Raise your deductible. Increasing your deductible will lower your monthly premiums and can save you money. Just be sure you can pay the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Bethlehem: Mile Auto

If you cause a car accident, liability insurance will cover the other party’s bodily injuries and property damage up to your insurance coverage limits. It won’t cover damage to your personal property or vehicle in the accident. It also won’t cover damage caused by weather-related incidents or vandalism.

Liability-only car insurance costs an average of $96 per month in Bethlehem. The table below highlights some of the cheapest insurers offering liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto59
State Farm61
Foremost65
Erie71
National General72
Auto-Owners77
Safeco80
Midvale Home & Auto91
Travelers92
GEICO96
Progressive96
The General107
Allstate108
Plymouth Rock112
Direct Auto115
Liberty Mutual116
Dairyland122
Nationwide122
USAA126
State Auto129
Bristol West145
Chubb145
CSAA190
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Bethlehem: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Full-coverage insurance isn’t required, but many lenders require you to carry it before they’ll offer you a loan. It can also be a good idea to carry full coverage if you can afford it to cover associated property damage losses if needed.

Full-coverage car insurance costs $220 per month in Bethlehem, on average. The table below shows some of the cheapest insurers for full-coverage car insurance in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto80
State Farm111
Erie129
Travelers131
Safeco134
Auto-Owners139
Plymouth Rock152
Midvale Home & Auto155
Nationwide160
Liberty Mutual168
Foremost174
GEICO174
Progressive175
Direct Auto182
Allstate196
State Auto216
National General224
CSAA228
USAA228
The General250
Chubb264
Infinity265
Bristol West268
Dairyland287
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Bethlehem car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning your insurer will cover your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of who was at fault. If you’re a driver in Pennsylvania, you’ll need to carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as medical benefits insurance.

The table below outlines the minimum requirements for insurance coverage in Pennsylvania.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Medical benefits$5,000

The coverages outlined above meet state minimum requirements. But you may want to further enhance your coverage with any of the optional coverages listed below:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage from a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of who was at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides towing and vehicle assistance services, such as jumping a dead battery or replacing a flat tire.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident in car insurance typically refers to a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or other serious moving violation. Insurers see past incidents as an indication of future risky driving behavior, and your rates will generally increase as a result. For example, drivers with an incident on their record pay an average of $120 per month compared to a clean record rate of $96 per month.

Even if you’re considered a high-risk driver, you can still find cheap car insurance. The table below compares the cheapest rates for drivers with a clean record to rates after various incidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Mile Auto59788595
State Farm61717894
Erie719398100
National General728694111
Auto-Owners7794100119
Safeco80104113124
Travelers92111120142
GEICO96114124148
Progressive96119128148
The General107132143165
Allstate108128139167
Direct Auto115141153178
Liberty Mutual116149161179
Dairyland122150161189
Nationwide122146158189
USAA126149162195
Bristol West145176187224
Chubb145175188224
CSAA190234259294
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age has a significant effect on how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers pay the most due to their inexperience and risk-taking, while older, more seasoned drivers pay much more affordable rates.

Your car insurance rates will generally start to decrease around age 35. But once you reach 70, they’ll start to creep up again, as age-related risk factors come back into the picture.

The table below highlights car insurance rates by age in Bethlehem.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$387
20s$279
30s$229
40s$200
50s$180
60s$168
70s$157
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Bethlehem car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can affect your car insurance rates in Pennsylvania. Insurers factor the information presented in your credit history into a credit-based insurance score, which they use to determine how likely you are to file a claim. 

This means drivers with excellent credit pay much lower monthly premiums than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Bethlehem car insurance FAQs

Buying car insurance is an important financial decision. If you still have questions, the additional information below may help you make your decision.

  • How much is car insurance in Bethlehem?

    On average, car insurance in Bethlehem costs ​​$96 per month for liability-only coverage and $220 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Bethlehem?

    Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost offer the cheapest liability rates in Bethlehem, at $59, $61, and $65, respectively.

    Getting multiple car insurance quotes and comparing them is the best way to find an insurer that fits your needs and budget.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Bethlehem?

    State Farm, Erie, and National General are the best insurers in Bethlehem. Their average Pennsylvania liability rates are $55, $64, and $65 per month, respectively.

    All three companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, at 4.5, 4.4, and 3.1, and they all have a financial strength rating of Superior from AM Best.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

