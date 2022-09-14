>Seguros de Autos>Oklahoma

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Muskogee, Oklahoma (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest liability car insurance company in Muskogee, with premiums starting at $29 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.

Drivers in the former cow town of Muskogee pay an average of $134 per month for car insurance, which is more than the national monthly average of $158. Oklahoma’s more expensive rates could be because it has a relatively high number of deaths per 100 million miles traveled compared to many other states.[1] But some drivers can still secure rates cheaper than the national average.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing free online quotes and finding the cheapest car insurance company in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Muskogee is $82 per month for liability coverage and $186 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest insurer for full coverage in Muskogee, with rates as low as $54 per month.

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest liability-only insurance in Muskogee.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Muskogee

State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have some of the cheapest average rates in Muskogee, though you should consider many factors before making a decision. Finding an insurance company that fits your budget and coverage needs is just as important as customer service ratings, discount availability, and bundling potential.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$61$32Affordable rates
USAA4.5$76$40Military members and families
Allstate4.2$84$44Students
Best insurer for affordable rates: State Farm

If your goal is to get cheap car insurance in Muskogee, State Farm has some of the lowest average rates for car insurance policies in the city. While various uncontrollable factors influence rates, State Farm has more than a dozen discounts that can help you secure the lowest rate possible regardless of your ZIP code and vehicle type. State Farm has also earned high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region[2]

  • Relatively cheap average rates in Muskogee

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online 

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

Oklahoma has three U.S. Air Force bases, and Muskogee has a veteran population of nearly 2,500. Because of this, USAA is an ideal option for enlisted military members, veterans, and their families. This members-only insurance company has some of the lowest rates in Muskogee and high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the region.[2]

Ventajas

  • One of the lowest average rates in Muskogee

  • 24/7 claim filing through mobile app

Contras

  • Limited live customer service phone number hours

  • Pay-per-mile insurance not available in Oklahoma

Best insurer for students: Allstate

Allstate is a great choice for teens still in high school and college students in the Muskogee area. Its smart student and student-away-at-school discounts can help parents save on car insurance for their teens. Other young drivers can also benefit from Allstate programs like teenSMART and Drivewise.

Ventajas

  • Three Allstate insurance agents in Muskogee

  • Plenty of student-specific discounts available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region[2]

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Muskogee

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance is to compare different rates and coverage options from a variety of insurance companies and independent agents. Even high-risk drivers can potentially save by contacting the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan.

Here are some other ways to save money:

  • Ask about discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for drivers. You may be able to get a discount for completing a defensive driving course, getting good grades in school, driving a safe vehicle, and signing up for automatic payments.

  • Bundle policies. You may be able to save money on multiple insurance policies if you buy your auto insurance and home insurance from the same company. You can also bundle renters and auto insurance.

  • Make policy changes. Consider reducing limits for older vehicles or removing optional coverage options that you no longer need.

  • Compare quotes. Use a quote-comparison platform to see personalized rates from multiple car insurance companies at once. This is one of the best ways to find cheap quotes.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Muskogee: State Farm

Liability-only policies are often the cheapest auto insurance policies because they include just the minimum coverage the state requires.

For example, Oklahoma only requires bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, which means liability-only auto insurance covers the damages and injuries you cause another person or piece of property. It doesn’t pay for your injuries or damages to your property.

Liability-only car insurance in Muskogee costs $82 per month, on average. Compare the average cost of liability insurance from different companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm29
USAA36
Allstate40
Safeco51
GEICO57
Farmers61
Mercury61
Clearcover66
Progressive69
National General72
Liberty Mutual81
CSAA82
Direct Auto85
Shelter86
GAINSCO92
Midvale Home & Auto92
The General95
Hallmark102
Foremost110
Bristol West133
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Muskogee: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability insurance, plus comprehensive and collision insurance. While full coverage is usually more expensive, it pays for your vehicle damages.

For instance, a full-coverage insurance policy compensates you for your damages if you accidentally rear-end a driver at Cherokee Casino or if you hit a pothole when traveling I-40 to Oklahoma City.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Muskogee is $186 per month. Here are some affordable car insurance options for full coverage in Muskogee.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm54
USAA67
Allstate74
GEICO108
Clearcover114
Farmers114
Mercury119
Progressive129
Safeco129
Direct Auto137
National General146
Shelter160
CSAA173
Midvale Home & Auto183
The General202
Liberty Mutual205
GAINSCO210
Hallmark220
Foremost235
Bristol West272
Estimate your Muskogee car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma

Oklahoma requires all Muskogee drivers to maintain a minimum liability coverage of 25/50/25. But the Oklahoma Insurance Department mentions that many auto insurance companies encourage drivers to increase that amount to 100/300/100 to ensure they have enough protection.

Here’s what Oklahoma’s 25/50/25 limits translate to:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

It’s a good idea to consider additional, optional coverages that pay for injuries and damages to you, your vehicle, and your passengers, regardless of fault. Some coverages pay for the damage or total loss of your vehicle, and others pay for medical bills. 

Along with collision and comprehensive coverage, you may want to consider these add-ons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides compensation for your damages and injuries if someone without insurance or without sufficient coverage causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This coverage pays for your rental car when your car is in the shop for repairs during a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle’s damages if you hit another vehicle or a stationary object, such as a light pole or fence, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for vehicle damages and losses from incidents other than collisions. This could cover damages from severe weather, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In 2021, Muskogee agencies reported 695 car accidents: 94 due to distracted driving, 43 related to speed, and 22 involving alcohol.[4] People with incidents on their driving records — like at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and speeding tickets — typically pay more expensive car insurance premiums. These incidents either directly cost your car insurance company money or increase the likelihood that it’ll have to pay out a claim for your driving behavior.

People with a clean driving record in Muskogee pay an average of $82 per month for liability insurance. But that rate increases to an average of $125 per month after a speeding ticket and $141 per month after a DUI.

Here are the cheapest insurers in Muskogee based on driving history.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm29384047
USAA36485059
Allstate40535565
Safeco51747683
GEICO57767993
Farmers618184100
Mercury619396102
Clearcover6694108108
Progressive699699113
National General7296101118
Liberty Mutual81116120133
CSAA82113119134
Direct Auto85117121139
Shelter86126129132
GAINSCO92120125151
The General95131135156
Bristol West133180183218
Average cost of car insurance by age

Oklahoma reports that 25% of the state’s 16-year-old drivers are involved in an accident or receive a traffic ticket in their first year of driving. Teen drivers also have more crashes than any other age group in Oklahoma.[5] This is why rates are highest for younger drivers.

Age is a big factor in setting car insurance rates. Drivers pay the cheapest rates around age 35 as long as they maintain a clean driving record. Rates may increase slightly around age 70 as age-related issues can affect senior driversdriving capabilities.[6]

The table below shows how much drivers in Muskogee pay for car insurance based on age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$462
20s$321
30s$239
40s$216
50s$193
60s$186
70s$199
Muskogee car insurance quotes by credit tier

Oklahoma car insurance companies can look at your credit history and assign you a credit-based insurance score that assumes your risk of filing a claim.[7] Drivers with excellent or good credit usually have cheaper rates than drivers with poor credit because insurers believe good credit correlates to a lower risk.

Here’s what Muskogee drivers pay for car insurance based on credit tier.

Muskogee car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on reducing your car insurance rates, and see the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Muskogee below.

  • How much is car insurance in Muskogee?

    The average cost of car insurance in Muskogee is $82 per month for liability coverage and $186 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Muskogee?

    State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance companies in Muskogee, with rates as low as $29, $36, and $40 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to get the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare quotes and shop around. Get multiple quotes from different companies for the same coverage levels to help you find the lowest rates for your situation and needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Muskogee?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Muskogee are Allstate, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, solid financial strength ratings, and relatively affordable average rates for Muskogee drivers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: State by state."
  2. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance: Common Myths."
  4. Oklahoma Highway Safety. "Current Crash Data."
  5. Service Oklahoma. "Teen Driver Graduated Driver License Program."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "How Does Credit History Affect My Insurance Premium?."

