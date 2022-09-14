Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Reno is $216 per month, well below Nevada’s average rate of $375 per month, according to Insurify data. Reno is home to tourist attractions comparable to larger urban centers.
However, its population is relatively small compared to other cities in Nevada, hence its moniker as the “biggest little city in the world.”[1] This may be why drivers in Reno see lower rates than drivers in other parts of the state. While Reno’s rates are more affordable than Nevada’s average, you can still score additional savings on your auto insurance policy.
Datos Breves
Nevada is a tort state, meaning you must carry the minimum liability coverage to drive legally.
Teenagers, seniors, and people with a driving incident may pay higher auto insurance rates in Reno.
Nevada insurance companies can use your credit score to determine your premiums.
Find Car Insurance in Reno, Nevada
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Reno
The right car insurance for you will depend on your unique situation and needs. Your rates will also vary based on different factors like age, gender, location, driving record, and more.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$38/mo
COUNTRY Financial offers the most affordable rates for drivers in Reno. You can also get extra savings on your policy with its unique deals, like engaged couples or occupation discounts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo
Families may appreciate State Farm’s affordable rates for all ages and driving histories. The company also offers student, multi-car, and multi-line discounts to decrease costs if you have a teen on your policy.
Ventajas
A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
More than 100 years of service in the car insurance industry
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
Allstate offers accident forgiveness coverage, preventing your rates from climbing after your first accident. To sweeten the deal, Allstate offers unlimited accident forgiveness with its Platinum package, so you don’t have to worry about increased premiums after a collision.
Ventajas
Financial rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best
Multitude of discounts
Contras
May have more expensive premiums compared to competitors
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Reno
A liability-only car insurance policy covers damages and injuries that you cause to others. While this basic insurance is usually the most affordable policy a company offers, coverage excludes your medical expenses and vehicle repairs. These companies provide cheap monthly car insurance rates for liability-only policies in Reno.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Reno
Full-coverage car insurance covers your losses or damages regardless of who caused the accident by including collision and comprehensive coverage alongside liability coverage.
This all-inclusive policy may be worth the extra buck for drivers who spend considerable time behind the wheel, people who drive in high-risk areas, or people with expensive cars. If you prioritize complete protection but want to avoid overpaying, these companies offer the best monthly rates for full-coverage car insurance in Reno.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Nevada
Nevada is a tort state, meaning you must cover the other party’s injuries and damages if you’re at fault in an accident. These are the minimum liability insurance requirements in the state of Nevada:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Car accidents can amount to thousands of dollars in car repairs, medical expenses, legal fees, and more. Your auto insurance policy steps in so you don’t have to pay out of pocket in unanticipated costs. Consider these additional coverages for more peace of mind on the road:
Collision coverage
This covers vehicle repairs and replacement if you’re involved in a car crash, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
This covers losses and damages from non-collision-related incidents, like theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This takes care of coverage gaps if you sustain damages or injuries in an accident where the other person is responsible but lacks sufficient insurance.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
This pays for you and your passenger’s medical expenses if you’re injured in a vehicle accident so that you can receive medical care immediately.
Cheapest car insurance in Reno for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Getting a speeding ticket tells insurers that you’ve engaged in risky driving. As a result, you may see a slight rise in your premiums for up to five years. Fortunately, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record can still score affordable car insurance with these companies in Reno.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents can increase your premiums dramatically. Insurers see you as higher risk, so they bump up your premiums to account for the extra liability. If you’re in the market for car insurance, these companies in Reno offer the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI can spell severe legal and financial consequences, including expensive insurance premiums. Nevada drivers may be required to obtain an SR-22 certificate to prove they carry the minimum liability coverage.
Insurers who offer SR-22 insurance often do so at a costly rate. While coverage may be more pricey for drivers with a DUI, you can still find an auto insurance company with the lowest prices, like the ones below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors in Reno
In most cases, insurance rates decrease as you gain more experience on the road; however, senior drivers may begin seeing their insurance bill increase in their mid-70s. The likelihood of an accident increases at age 75 due to age-related conditions, making seniors more risky to insure.
Older drivers can still get the best price on their car insurance policy with these companies in Reno.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens in Reno
With less experience on the road, young drivers are more susceptible to accidents and risky driving behavior. As a result, insurers charge teen drivers steep rates. Teenagers can stay on their parents’ insurance, drive a safe car, or take advantage of good student discounts to lower their insurance premiums.
Young drivers can also shop for cheap insurance companies like the ones below to get the best policy rates in Reno.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Reno
The cheapest car insurance doesn’t always offer the best coverage for your needs. It’s a good idea to consider various factors, such as customer service, financial stability, and coverage options, before deciding. Still, you’ll want to score a good deal on your car insurance to afford your monthly premiums. Here are some ways you can save money on your policy:[3]
Compare quotes. Gather quotes from at least three reputable insurance companies. Ensure that your coverage limits are the same across the board for the most accurate comparison.
Keep your risk level low. Having a clean driving record, a good credit score, and driving a safe vehicle can lower your risk profile, which may result in cheaper rates.
Carefully evaluate coverages. You may not need all the extra coverage options an insurer offers. You can lower insurance premiums by only purchasing the coverage you require.
Find Car Insurance in Reno, Nevada
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Reno car insurance quotes by credit tier
Nevada permits insurance companies to consider your credit score when assessing and underwriting your policy.[4] Generally, the better your credit score is, the less likely you are to file a claim. An excellent or good credit score can mean lower rates, while a poor credit score may result in higher rates, as illustrated in the chart below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Reno?
The cost of car insurance in Reno is $216, which is more expensive than the national average of $139 but much cheaper than Nevada’s average of $362 per month. Keep in mind that your insurance premiums will vary based on the city you live in.
The population of your city can influence your insurance rates. A higher population density means more traffic and an increased likelihood of an accident. Crime rates, weather severity, frequency, and traffic laws in your city also affect the cost of your insurance policy.
More cities in Nevada
Car insurance in Reno is relatively affordable compared to other cities in Nevada. Las Vegas is considerably more expensive than Reno, likely due to its large population and high crime rate.[5] Conversely, Sparks is cheaper than Reno partly because it’s less populated.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Reno car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Reno.
How much is car insurance in Reno?
Car insurance in Reno costs $216 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $262 per month for full-coverage insurance and $170 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Reno?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Reno. Other top insurers in Reno include Allstate and COUNTRY Financial.
Does Nevada have expensive car insurance?
Yes. Car insurance in Nevada is some of the most expensive in the country, with an average rate of $362 per month — over $200 more than the national average rate.
What are the best tips on finding car insurance in Reno as a college student?
College students can find affordable car insurance through various ways, including comparing quotes, applying for good student discounts, and completing driver education programs.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.