Cheapest car insurance in Reno for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations may cause an increase in your auto insurance rates. Incidents indicate to insurers that you’re a risky driver, which often leads them to raise your premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting a speeding ticket tells insurers that you’ve engaged in risky driving. As a result, you may see a slight rise in your premiums for up to five years. Fortunately, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record can still score affordable car insurance with these companies in Reno.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only COUNTRY Financial 48 29 State Farm 67 41 GEICO 82 50 USAA 95 59 Allstate 122 75 Mercury 174 147 Safeco 177 129 Farmers 191 118 Nationwide 193 123 Travelers 196 144 Progressive 207 152 Liberty Mutual 225 157 American Family 237 146 Dairyland 291 159 Bristol West 387 244 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents can increase your premiums dramatically. Insurers see you as higher risk, so they bump up your premiums to account for the extra liability. If you’re in the market for car insurance, these companies in Reno offer the lowest monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only COUNTRY Financial 51 31 State Farm 70 44 GEICO 87 53 USAA 100 62 Allstate 128 79 Mercury 181 153 Safeco 187 136 Farmers 201 124 Nationwide 203 130 Travelers 205 151 Progressive 217 159 Liberty Mutual 236 165 American Family 247 153 Dairyland 302 166 Bristol West 399 251

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI can spell severe legal and financial consequences, including expensive insurance premiums. Nevada drivers may be required to obtain an SR-22 certificate to prove they carry the minimum liability coverage.

Insurers who offer SR-22 insurance often do so at a costly rate. While coverage may be more pricey for drivers with a DUI, you can still find an auto insurance company with the lowest prices, like the ones below.