>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Hattiesburg, Mississippi (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Escrito porElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is $82 per month for liability-only insurance and $185 per month for full-coverage insurance. These premiums are much lower than the U.S. national average rates of $104 per month for liability-only coverage and $213 per month for full coverage.

Hattiesburg is a smaller city, with a population of around 48,000.[1] Fewer cars on the road means less of a risk for accidents, which could partly explain the city’s lower car insurance rates. Even though Hattiesburg’s rates are affordable, it’s still important to compare car insurance quotes from several insurers to find the best policy for your needs.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Safeco offer the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg.

  • Hattiesburg drivers pay rates similar to the Mississippi average rates of $74 per month for liability coverage and $198 per month for full coverage.

  • Drivers in Hattiesburg with poor credit pay an average of $243 for full coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Hattiesburg

Many car insurance companies sell coverage to drivers in Hattiesburg. However, each insurer has unique pros and cons. The best car insurance company will depend on your individual situation and coverage needs. Start your search with the insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$70$36Low rates
USAA4.5$72$37Military families
Allstate4.2$114$58Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

State Farm has the most affordable car insurance in Hattiesburg, based on Insurify rate data. In addition, State Farm has an excellent selection of available discounts, with savings for good drivers, good students, policy bundling, taking a defensive driving course, and many others. However, State Farm offers few endorsements, so it may not be the best option for Hattiesburg drivers who want to customize their policies.

Ventajas

  • Lowest average rates in Hattiesburg

  • Generous discounts

Contras

  • Few add-on coverages available

  • Gap insurance only available through financing via State Farm Bank

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

Many military families living in Hattiesburg can benefit from a USAA car insurance policy. The company has some of the most affordable rates in Hattiesburg. USAA also has some of the highest third-party ratings in the industry. The company earned the highest rating for overall customer satisfaction and claim satisfaction by J.D. Power. But USAA only sells car insurance to eligible active-duty and retired service members as well as their immediate family members.

Ventajas

  • Affordable premiums

  • Excellent J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

Contras

  • Insurance only available to active-duty and retired military members

  • Limited selection of available endorsements

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Hattiesburg drivers looking for an insurance company that offers a wide variety of discounts should consider Allstate. The company has more than a dozen discounts available, with savings for smart students, safe vehicles, new vehicles, policy bundling, on-time payments, auto pay, paperless billing statements, and several others.

Allstate also has a safe driver rewards program, called Drivewise, which can help drivers save up to 40% on their premiums for demonstrating safe habits behind the wheel. Allstate’s average rates in Hattiesburg are cheaper than the citywide average.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Savings of up to 40% possible via safe driver rewards program

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Fewer available endorsements than some competitors

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg

The cost of car insurance depends on a variety of different factors, including your ZIP code, age, credit score, and driving record. However, you have many ways to get cheap car insurance in Hattiesburg.

Follow these tips to help reduce your car insurance premium:[2]

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for policies like collision and comprehensive insurance will result in a lower monthly premium.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies offer significant discounts to customers who bundle two or more products, like car insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

  • Look for discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts, which can help you save money. You can often find discounts for claim-free drivers, smart students, taking a defensive driving course, and insuring multiple vehicles.

  • Shop around. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same coverage types and limits. It’s a good idea to get quotes from several insurers to see which one can offer you the lowest rate for your situation. Shopping for new quotes once per year or after a claim will help you ensure you’re getting the best rate.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, MS

Liability rates start at $36 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Hattiesburg: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is legally required in Mississippi. It covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damages. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your injuries or vehicle repairs if you get into an accident.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Hattiesburg, at $36 per month.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Hattiesburg have the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
USAA37
Safeco57
Allstate58
GAINSCO58
Progressive59
Nationwide60
GEICO61
National General66
Travelers70
Shelter90
Clearcover93
Direct Auto95
Liberty Mutual95
Foremost99
Dairyland105
Midvale Home & Auto105
Bristol West115
The General136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Hattiesburg: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability-only insurance. A standard full-coverage policy typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Most policies also cover your medical bills if you get injured. Depending on your location, it may also include uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance and personal injury protection (PIP).

Full coverage is optional for most drivers. However, some lenders require full coverage if you lease or finance your vehicle. Even if you own your vehicle, having full coverage will provide more financial protection and peace of mind than a minimum-coverage policy.

State Farm has the cheapest premiums for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $71.

Below, you can see which insurers have the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
USAA73
Safeco113
Allstate116
Progressive117
GEICO122
Nationwide125
Travelers130
Clearcover156
National General159
GAINSCO165
State Auto176
Shelter179
Midvale Home & Auto190
Liberty Mutual193
Direct Auto198
Bristol West241
Foremost248
The General254
Dairyland255
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Hattiesburg car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Vehicle owners in Mississippi are legally required to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. To meet the Mississippi auto insurance laws, drivers must have liability insurance with coverage limits of 25/50/25 or higher.[3] Because Mississippi is a fault state, the at-fault driver is responsible for compensating the other person for their losses after a crash.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages, many Mississippi drivers can benefit from optional coverages. Every insurance business offers a unique selection of endorsements. If you’re not sure what endorsements you might need, an insurance agent can provide a recommendation.

Here are some of the most common add-ons that can fill gaps in a standard car insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance your car, having gap insurance is helpful. If your car gets totaled, gap insurance will pay the difference between your car’s diminished value and the amount you still owe.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for the cost of basic roadside repairs if your car breaks down or you get stranded. It’ll cover things like flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, lockouts, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    Accident forgiveness coverage waives your first at-fault accident, so it won’t affect your insurance premium. Some insurance companies only offer accident forgiveness to drivers who have been claim-free and violation-free for a certain period.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record, such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, usually pay higher rates for car insurance than drivers with a clean record. Insurance companies view people with a history of these violations as riskier to insure, so they charge higher rates.[4] 

The most serious violations, such as driving under the influence (DUI), usually have the biggest effect on premiums.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm36485060
USAA37505262
Safeco57838896
Allstate58788297
GAINSCO58768197
Progressive59828799
Nationwide608186101
GEICO618287102
National General668995111
Travelers7095100117
Shelter90133139142
Clearcover93134155156
Direct Auto95131139159
Liberty Mutual95137144159
Dairyland105145152176
Bristol West115157163193
The General136189199228
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

One of the most important factors that can affect the cost of auto insurance is your age. In general, young drivers and teen drivers pay the highest rates for insurance because they have the least amount of driving experience.[5]

Rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Statistics show that older drivers are more likely to be injured in accidents than middle-aged adults, and they may have impaired driving abilities.[6]

Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in Hattiesburg for drivers in different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$289
20s$358
30s$334
40s$283
50s$212
60s$149
70s$111
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Hattiesburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Mississippi, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores when determining your rates. When you apply for a policy, the insurer will check your credit history to gauge how risky you are to insure.[7]

Drivers with good credit scores usually pay lower car insurance rates than drivers with poor credit scores. People with bad credit scores are more likely to file claims, which is why they typically pay higher prices.

In the table below, you can see the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for Hattiesburg drivers in different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Hattiesburg car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for a car insurance policy in Hattiesburg, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Hattiesburg?

    Car insurance in Hattiesburg costs $82 per month for liability-only coverage and $185 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Hattiesburg, with liability-only rates of $36 per month. USAA and Safeco also offer cheap liability policies, with monthly rates of $37 and $57, respectively.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, the car you drive, chosen coverage levels, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Hattiesburg?

    With above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Hattiesburg. Other top insurers to consider include Allstate and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Hattiesburg, Mississippi."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Mississippi Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Background On: Teen drivers."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  7. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Más información
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers