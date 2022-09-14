Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations on your record can result in increased car insurance rates.[3] Insurers see drivers with these incidents as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

However, these rate increases won’t last forever. As long as you avoid accidents, speeding, and driving under the influence, you may eventually see lower rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In Indiana, speeding tickets can add two points to your license and stay on your record for two years.[4] They can also increase your car insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Evansville is $205 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Evansville after a speeding ticket, start your search with the insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 28 38 State Farm 30 39 USAA 32 42 GEICO 33 43 American Family 44 58 Clearcover 44 62 Progressive 56 76 Travelers 59 78 National General 60 79 Farmers 62 81 Dairyland 65 88 Allstate 70 91 Direct Auto 71 96 GAINSCO 74 95 Nationwide 77 102 Safeco 78 111 The General 80 109 Elephant 81 107 Liberty Mutual 81 114 CSAA 92 125 Bristol West 98 131 AssuranceAmerica 128 178 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident is extremely likely to raise your rates.[3] Even just one accident signals higher risk to insurance companies, which increase prices accordingly. In Evansville, Indiana, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $204 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.

The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Evansville, Indiana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 28 38 State Farm 30 40 USAA 32 43 GEICO 33 45 American Family 44 60 Clearcover 44 70 Progressive 56 78 Travelers 59 81 National General 60 82 Farmers 62 84 Dairyland 65 90 Allstate 70 94 Direct Auto 71 99 GAINSCO 74 98 Nationwide 77 105 Safeco 78 115 The General 80 112 Elephant 81 110 Liberty Mutual 81 117 CSAA 92 131 Bristol West 98 132 AssuranceAmerica 128 180 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol is extremely dangerous. About 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving-related crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5]

Insurance companies charge the highest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record because they view them as a higher risk. And subsequent convictions can trigger a non-renewal for your policy, or the state can require an SR-22 insurance filing for you to drive again. Evansville drivers pay an average of $231 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

The table below shows average monthly premiums for drivers with DUIs from some of Evansville’s top car insurance companies.