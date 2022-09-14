>Seguros de Autos>Indiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Evansville, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Evansville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $28 per month.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Evansville, Indiana, residents can enjoy views of the Ohio River, visits to multiple museums, and plenty of parks. But before driving downtown to enjoy the city’s riverfront, you’ll first need car insurance. If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance in Evansville, Indiana, it helps to know that the overall average cost is $107 per month, which is nearly the same as the overall state average of $104 and much lower than the overall national average of $158.

To help you compare quotes and decide which policy provides the most value at the right price, it’s a good idea to start with an understanding of how car insurance works in Indiana, the factors that affect rates, and how to save money on your auto insurance.

Datos Breves

  • Auto insurance costs an average of $139 per month for full coverage and $75 for liability-only coverage in Evansville.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA have the cheapest insurance in the city.

  • Having incidents on your driving record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs — can drive up the cost of your auto insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Evansville

With many different companies and coverage options available, knowing which is right for you can be challenging. The quotes you receive depend on your age, location, driving history, and vehicle. To make the decision easier, Insurify analyzed Evansville’s best car insurance companies. The average rates in the table below are for Indiana overall, not just Evansville.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$52$27Bundling
State Farm4.5$55$29High-risk drivers
USAA4.5$59$31Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for bundling: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo

Auto-Owners is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Evansville, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. Drivers can also take advantage of discounts for bundling, going claims-free, paperless billing, and more.

Ventajas

  • Offers policies for home, auto, life, and business insurance

  • If you bundle home and auto and have a claim that damages both, only one deductible applies

Contras

  • Quotes not available online — only through an agent

  • No 24/7 claims service

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo

State Farm offers some of Evansville’s lowest auto premiums, even if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on your record. Furthermore, it’s one of the leading car insurance companies in the country by market share.

Ventajas

  • Competitive pricing with many discounts available

  • Personalized service from a network of local agents

Contras

  • Poor Trustpilot ratings

  • Can’t buy a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

USAA offers insurance, as well as a variety of financial products, for veterans, military members, and their families. If you’re eligible for USAA auto insurance, you can enjoy highly rated customer service and military-centric perks.

Ventajas

  • Usage-based insurance (UBI) options available in Indiana

  • Offers bundling discounts

Contras

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Bundle discounts not available for UBI insurance policies

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Evansville

Insurers base auto insurance rates on several factors, including your age, driving experience, the type of vehicle you drive, and your location.[1]

While factors like your age and location may be out of your control, you can still get cheap car insurance in Evansville with the following steps:

  • Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible can lower your monthly premiums because you’ll cover more of the cost to repair or replace your vehicle after a covered claim.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for having safety and anti-theft equipment installed on your vehicle, bundling home insurance and auto insurance policies, taking driver education courses, and for students who earn good grades.

  • Maintain a good credit score. Insurance companies in Indiana can use credit scores to determine premiums, so having a good credit score can result in cheaper insurance.[2]

  • Shop around. Don’t just settle for the first quote you get. Compare auto quotes from multiple insurance companies with the same coverage levels to find the one that offers you the cheapest coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Evansville: Auto-Owners

If you’re looking for the most affordable car insurance in Evansville, Indiana, liability-only policies can be an option. Liability-only car insurance covers only the costs for injuries and damages you cause to other people and their property — it doesn’t cover any damage to your vehicle.

Liability-only policies in Evansville cost $75 per month, on average. The table below shows the average monthly premiums for liability-only policies from some of Evansville’s top car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners28
State Farm30
USAA32
GEICO33
American Family44
Clearcover44
Progressive56
Travelers59
National General60
Farmers62
Dairyland65
Allstate70
Midvale Home & Auto70
Direct Auto71
GAINSCO74
Nationwide77
Safeco78
The General80
Elephant81
Liberty Mutual81
CSAA92
Bristol West98
Foremost115
AssuranceAmerica128
State Auto146
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Evansville: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage policies provide liability coverage for damage you cause to other people and their property but also cover the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident — regardless of fault — or another covered claim. Drivers in Evansville pay an average of $139 per month for full-coverage insurance.

The table below shows the average monthly premiums for full-coverage policies from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners52
State Farm57
USAA60
GEICO62
Clearcover65
American Family83
Travelers94
Progressive105
Midvale Home & Auto114
Nationwide114
Farmers116
Elephant122
Direct Auto127
National General128
GAINSCO131
Allstate132
Safeco140
CSAA165
AssuranceAmerica174
Dairyland174
Liberty Mutual181
The General183
State Auto205
Bristol West215
Foremost244
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Indiana

Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are financially responsible for any damage or injury when they cause an accident. All drivers must carry at least the minimum liability coverage Indiana law requires, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability. And all newly written auto policies in Indiana must also include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, unless the policyholder rejects the coverage in writing.

Here are Indiana’s minimum liability coverage requirements for drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$50,000 per accident

“Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver,” says Jeffrey L. Brewer, vice president of public affairs at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. “Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect.”

For additional coverage and peace of mind on the road, drivers should consider the following additions to their auto insurance policies, especially if they have an expensive or new car:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This covers vehicle damage from non-collision events, like falling objects, natural disasters, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This insurance add-on includes coverage for damages from an accident or collision, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    This provides coverage for getting a tow, jump-start, or tire change when your car breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations on your record can result in increased car insurance rates.[3] Insurers see drivers with these incidents as a higher risk and charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

However, these rate increases won’t last forever. As long as you avoid accidents, speeding, and driving under the influence, you may eventually see lower rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In Indiana, speeding tickets can add two points to your license and stay on your record for two years.[4] They can also increase your car insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Evansville is $205 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Evansville after a speeding ticket, start your search with the insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2838
State Farm3039
USAA3242
GEICO3343
American Family4458
Clearcover4462
Progressive5676
Travelers5978
National General6079
Farmers6281
Dairyland6588
Allstate7091
Direct Auto7196
GAINSCO7495
Nationwide77102
Safeco78111
The General80109
Elephant81107
Liberty Mutual81114
CSAA92125
Bristol West98131
AssuranceAmerica128178
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident is extremely likely to raise your rates.[3] Even just one accident signals higher risk to insurance companies, which increase prices accordingly. In Evansville, Indiana, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $204 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.

The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Evansville, Indiana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2838
State Farm3040
USAA3243
GEICO3345
American Family4460
Clearcover4470
Progressive5678
Travelers5981
National General6082
Farmers6284
Dairyland6590
Allstate7094
Direct Auto7199
GAINSCO7498
Nationwide77105
Safeco78115
The General80112
Elephant81110
Liberty Mutual81117
CSAA92131
Bristol West98132
AssuranceAmerica128180
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol is extremely dangerous. About 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving-related crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5]

Insurance companies charge the highest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record because they view them as a higher risk. And subsequent convictions can trigger a non-renewal for your policy, or the state can require an SR-22 insurance filing for you to drive again. Evansville drivers pay an average of $231 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

The table below shows average monthly premiums for drivers with DUIs from some of Evansville’s top car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2845
State Farm3048
USAA3251
GEICO3353
American Family4471
Clearcover4471
Progressive5690
Travelers5995
National General6096
Farmers62100
Dairyland65104
Allstate70112
Direct Auto71114
GAINSCO74119
Nationwide77124
Safeco78125
The General80129
Elephant81130
Liberty Mutual81130
CSAA92148
Bristol West98157
Foremost115185
AssuranceAmerica128206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Insurance companies typically charge older drivers less for car insurance. But seniors may have poorer vision or slower reaction times compared to younger drivers, which can lead to increased accidents and premiums.[6] Overall, though, seniors experience the best rates in Evansville compared to other age groups, according to Insurify data.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Evansville is $93 per month for full coverage and $50 for liability only. The table below shows the average monthly premiums for senior drivers from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2037
State Farm2140
USAA2343
GEICO2444
American Family3159
Progressive3668
Clearcover3855
Travelers4267
Farmers4482
National General4494
Dairyland48128
Direct Auto5089
Allstate5196
Nationwide5277
GAINSCO5598
Elephant5887
The General59136
Liberty Mutual60135
Safeco60108
CSAA64115
Bristol West71156
AssuranceAmerica86116
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenagers typically pay higher car insurance rates than adults because they have less experience behind the wheel and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident.[1] Teen drivers in Evansville pay an average of $238 per month for full coverage and $129 for liability only.

Young drivers concerned about their rates can lower their car insurance costs by:

  • Staying on their parents’ auto insurance policies as long as possible

  • Driving a vehicle with safety features such as airbags and an anti-theft device

  • Choosing an insurer with discounts for teen drivers who maintain good grades and take a defensive driving course

The table below shows the average monthly premiums for teens from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4685
GEICO5196
State Farm5196
USAA5297
American Family74139
Clearcover77114
Progressive99185
Dairyland104277
Travelers105167
Farmers106199
National General112239
Allstate121228
The General126288
Direct Auto127228
GAINSCO130231
Nationwide130192
Elephant132198
Liberty Mutual134300
Safeco137246
CSAA152273
Bristol West160351
Foremost202429
AssuranceAmerica242329
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Evansville car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Indiana, car insurance companies can use credit history to evaluate how risky a driver is.[2]

“The vast majority of states permit the use of credit-based insurance scores because there is a high correlation between credit scores and the likelihood of filing insurance claims,” Brewer says. “Numerous studies conducted by academicians, actuaries, and government agencies have also verified the connection between credit information and insurance losses. These studies have demonstrated that drivers with the lowest credit scores have the highest losses, and those with the highest credit scores have the lowest losses.”

The following chart shows the average monthly premiums for Evansville drivers based on different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Evansville?

The average car insurance policy in Evansville, Indiana, costs much less than the national average. The overall average monthly premium for car insurance in Evansville is $107, compared to $158 for the national average.

One reason could be population. While Evansville is one of the more populated cities in Indiana, it’s still relatively small compared to places like Indianapolis and other major metro areas across the country.[7] [8] Auto insurance companies tend to charge drivers in big cities more because the more crowded the roads are, the more likely drivers in those cities are to be involved in a crash.[9]

However, car insurance rates can vary widely, so it’s essential to shop around and compare rates from different companies to ensure you get the best deal.

More cities in Indiana

Car insurance rates vary widely from one city — and ZIP code — to the next in Indiana. To help drivers compare and find the most affordable car insurance for their needs, Insurify compiled average monthly premiums for the following cities in Indiana. Several of these cities have lower average premiums than Evansville, but only by around $10 to $15 per month.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Elkhart$63$134
Fort Wayne$73$145
Indianapolis$78$158
Lafayette$66$123
Muncie$63$127
South Bend$65$139
Terre Haute$66$126
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Evansville car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on car insurance for high-risk drivers or by driving history to understand how your record can affect your rates. You can also learn more about car insurance in Evansville with the answers to common questions below.

  • How much is car insurance in Evansville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Evansville is $107 per month, which breaks down to an average monthly cost of $139 for full coverage and $75 for liability only.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Evansville?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Evansville, with a monthly liability-only rate of $28. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and USAA, with monthly liability rates of $30 and $32, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, and driving history.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Evansville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Evansville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high IQ Scores, strong customer satisfaction scores, and top financial stability ratings from third parties. Plus, these companies have cheap average rates compared to other insurers Insurify analyzed. You should always compare multiple quotes from different insurance companies with the same chosen coverage levels to find the one that offers the best rate for you.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Indiana?

    Indiana requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. Plus, insurance companies must include $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage unless the policyholder rejects it in writing.[2]

  • Is Indiana a no-fault state?

    No. Indiana is not a no-fault state.[10] Indiana is an at-fault state, which means drivers at fault for accidents are responsible for the injuries and property damage they cause to other people.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

