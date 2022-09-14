Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Evansville, Indiana, residents can enjoy views of the Ohio River, visits to multiple museums, and plenty of parks. But before driving downtown to enjoy the city’s riverfront, you’ll first need car insurance. If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance in Evansville, Indiana, it helps to know that the overall average cost is $107 per month, which is nearly the same as the overall state average of $104 and much lower than the overall national average of $158.
To help you compare quotes and decide which policy provides the most value at the right price, it’s a good idea to start with an understanding of how car insurance works in Indiana, the factors that affect rates, and how to save money on your auto insurance.
Datos Breves
Auto insurance costs an average of $139 per month for full coverage and $75 for liability-only coverage in Evansville.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA have the cheapest insurance in the city.
Having incidents on your driving record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs — can drive up the cost of your auto insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Evansville
With many different companies and coverage options available, knowing which is right for you can be challenging. The quotes you receive depend on your age, location, driving history, and vehicle. To make the decision easier, Insurify analyzed Evansville’s best car insurance companies. The average rates in the table below are for Indiana overall, not just Evansville.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$52
$27
Bundling
State Farm
4.5
$55
$29
High-risk drivers
USAA
4.5
$59
$31
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$52/mo
Auto-Owners is one of the top companies for auto insurance in Evansville, offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. Drivers can also take advantage of discounts for bundling, going claims-free, paperless billing, and more.
Ventajas
Offers policies for home, auto, life, and business insurance
If you bundle home and auto and have a claim that damages both, only one deductible applies
Contras
Quotes not available online — only through an agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$57/mo
State Farm offers some of Evansville’s lowest auto premiums, even if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on your record. Furthermore, it’s one of the leading car insurance companies in the country by market share.
Ventajas
Competitive pricing with many discounts available
Personalized service from a network of local agents
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$32/mo
Full Coverage
$60/mo
USAA offers insurance, as well as a variety of financial products, for veterans, military members, and their families. If you’re eligible for USAA auto insurance, you can enjoy highly rated customer service and military-centric perks.
Ventajas
Usage-based insurance (UBI) options available in Indiana
Offers bundling discounts
Contras
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Bundle discounts not available for UBI insurance policies
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Evansville
Insurers base auto insurance rates on several factors, including your age, driving experience, the type of vehicle you drive, and your location.[1]
While factors like your age and location may be out of your control, you can still get cheap car insurance in Evansville with the following steps:
Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible can lower your monthly premiums because you’ll cover more of the cost to repair or replace your vehicle after a covered claim.
Take advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for having safety and anti-theft equipment installed on your vehicle, bundling home insurance and auto insurance policies, taking driver education courses, and for students who earn good grades.
Maintain a good credit score. Insurance companies in Indiana can use credit scores to determine premiums, so having a good credit score can result in cheaper insurance.[2]
Shop around. Don’t just settle for the first quote you get. Compare auto quotes from multiple insurance companies with the same coverage levels to find the one that offers you the cheapest coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Evansville: Auto-Owners
If you’re looking for the most affordable car insurance in Evansville, Indiana, liability-only policies can be an option. Liability-only car insurance covers only the costs for injuries and damages you cause to other people and their property — it doesn’t cover any damage to your vehicle.
Liability-only policies in Evansville cost $75 per month, on average. The table below shows the average monthly premiums for liability-only policies from some of Evansville’s top car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
28
State Farm
30
USAA
32
GEICO
33
American Family
44
Clearcover
44
Progressive
56
Travelers
59
National General
60
Farmers
62
Dairyland
65
Allstate
70
Midvale Home & Auto
70
Direct Auto
71
GAINSCO
74
Nationwide
77
Safeco
78
The General
80
Elephant
81
Liberty Mutual
81
CSAA
92
Bristol West
98
Foremost
115
AssuranceAmerica
128
State Auto
146
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Evansville: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage policies provide liability coverage for damage you cause to other people and their property but also cover the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident — regardless of fault — or another covered claim. Drivers in Evansville pay an average of $139 per month for full-coverage insurance.
The table below shows the average monthly premiums for full-coverage policies from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
52
State Farm
57
USAA
60
GEICO
62
Clearcover
65
American Family
83
Travelers
94
Progressive
105
Midvale Home & Auto
114
Nationwide
114
Farmers
116
Elephant
122
Direct Auto
127
National General
128
GAINSCO
131
Allstate
132
Safeco
140
CSAA
165
AssuranceAmerica
174
Dairyland
174
Liberty Mutual
181
The General
183
State Auto
205
Bristol West
215
Foremost
244
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are financially responsible for any damage or injury when they cause an accident. All drivers must carry at least the minimum liability coverage Indiana law requires, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability. And all newly written auto policies in Indiana must also include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, unless the policyholder rejects the coverage in writing.
Here are Indiana’s minimum liability coverage requirements for drivers:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident
“Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver,” says Jeffrey L. Brewer, vice president of public affairs at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. “Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect.”
For additional coverage and peace of mind on the road, drivers should consider the following additions to their auto insurance policies, especially if they have an expensive or new car:
Comprehensive coverage
This covers vehicle damage from non-collision events, like falling objects, natural disasters, theft, and vandalism.
Collision coverage
This insurance add-on includes coverage for damages from an accident or collision, even if you caused it.
Roadside assistance
This provides coverage for getting a tow, jump-start, or tire change when your car breaks down.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
However, these rate increases won’t last forever. As long as you avoid accidents, speeding, and driving under the influence, you may eventually see lower rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
In Indiana, speeding tickets can add two points to your license and stay on your record for two years.[4] They can also increase your car insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Evansville is $205 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Evansville after a speeding ticket, start your search with the insurers below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
39
USAA
32
42
GEICO
33
43
American Family
44
58
Clearcover
44
62
Progressive
56
76
Travelers
59
78
National General
60
79
Farmers
62
81
Dairyland
65
88
Allstate
70
91
Direct Auto
71
96
GAINSCO
74
95
Nationwide
77
102
Safeco
78
111
The General
80
109
Elephant
81
107
Liberty Mutual
81
114
CSAA
92
125
Bristol West
98
131
AssuranceAmerica
128
178
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident is extremely likely to raise your rates.[3] Even just one accident signals higher risk to insurance companies, which increase prices accordingly. In Evansville, Indiana, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $204 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability only.
The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Evansville, Indiana.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
40
USAA
32
43
GEICO
33
45
American Family
44
60
Clearcover
44
70
Progressive
56
78
Travelers
59
81
National General
60
82
Farmers
62
84
Dairyland
65
90
Allstate
70
94
Direct Auto
71
99
GAINSCO
74
98
Nationwide
77
105
Safeco
78
115
The General
80
112
Elephant
81
110
Liberty Mutual
81
117
CSAA
92
131
Bristol West
98
132
AssuranceAmerica
128
180
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol is extremely dangerous. About 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving-related crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5]
Insurance companies charge the highest rates for drivers with a DUI on their record because they view them as a higher risk. And subsequent convictions can trigger a non-renewal for your policy, or the state can require an SR-22 insurance filing for you to drive again. Evansville drivers pay an average of $231 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only after a DUI conviction.
The table below shows average monthly premiums for drivers with DUIs from some of Evansville’s top car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
28
45
State Farm
30
48
USAA
32
51
GEICO
33
53
American Family
44
71
Clearcover
44
71
Progressive
56
90
Travelers
59
95
National General
60
96
Farmers
62
100
Dairyland
65
104
Allstate
70
112
Direct Auto
71
114
GAINSCO
74
119
Nationwide
77
124
Safeco
78
125
The General
80
129
Elephant
81
130
Liberty Mutual
81
130
CSAA
92
148
Bristol West
98
157
Foremost
115
185
AssuranceAmerica
128
206
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Insurance companies typically charge older drivers less for car insurance. But seniors may have poorer vision or slower reaction times compared to younger drivers, which can lead to increased accidents and premiums.[6] Overall, though, seniors experience the best rates in Evansville compared to other age groups, according to Insurify data.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Evansville is $93 per month for full coverage and $50 for liability only. The table below shows the average monthly premiums for senior drivers from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
37
State Farm
21
40
USAA
23
43
GEICO
24
44
American Family
31
59
Progressive
36
68
Clearcover
38
55
Travelers
42
67
Farmers
44
82
National General
44
94
Dairyland
48
128
Direct Auto
50
89
Allstate
51
96
Nationwide
52
77
GAINSCO
55
98
Elephant
58
87
The General
59
136
Liberty Mutual
60
135
Safeco
60
108
CSAA
64
115
Bristol West
71
156
AssuranceAmerica
86
116
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers typically pay higher car insurance rates than adults because they have less experience behind the wheel and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident.[1] Teen drivers in Evansville pay an average of $238 per month for full coverage and $129 for liability only.
Young drivers concerned about their rates can lower their car insurance costs by:
Driving a vehicle with safety features such as airbags and an anti-theft device
Choosing an insurer with discounts for teen drivers who maintain good grades and take a defensive driving course
The table below shows the average monthly premiums for teens from some of the top car insurance companies in Evansville.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
85
GEICO
51
96
State Farm
51
96
USAA
52
97
American Family
74
139
Clearcover
77
114
Progressive
99
185
Dairyland
104
277
Travelers
105
167
Farmers
106
199
National General
112
239
Allstate
121
228
The General
126
288
Direct Auto
127
228
GAINSCO
130
231
Nationwide
130
192
Elephant
132
198
Liberty Mutual
134
300
Safeco
137
246
CSAA
152
273
Bristol West
160
351
Foremost
202
429
AssuranceAmerica
242
329
Evansville car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Indiana, car insurance companies can use credit history to evaluate how risky a driver is.[2]
“The vast majority of states permit the use of credit-based insurance scores because there is a high correlation between credit scores and the likelihood of filing insurance claims,” Brewer says. “Numerous studies conducted by academicians, actuaries, and government agencies have also verified the connection between credit information and insurance losses. These studies have demonstrated that drivers with the lowest credit scores have the highest losses, and those with the highest credit scores have the lowest losses.”
The following chart shows the average monthly premiums for Evansville drivers based on different credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Evansville?
The average car insurance policy in Evansville, Indiana, costs much less than the national average. The overall average monthly premium for car insurance in Evansville is $107, compared to $158 for the national average.
One reason could be population. While Evansville is one of the more populated cities in Indiana, it’s still relatively small compared to places like Indianapolis and other major metro areas across the country.[7][8] Auto insurance companies tend to charge drivers in big cities more because the more crowded the roads are, the more likely drivers in those cities are to be involved in a crash.[9]
However, car insurance rates can vary widely, so it’s essential to shop around and compare rates from different companies to ensure you get the best deal.
More cities in Indiana
Car insurance rates vary widely from one city — and ZIP code — to the next in Indiana. To help drivers compare and find the most affordable car insurance for their needs, Insurify compiled average monthly premiums for the following cities in Indiana. Several of these cities have lower average premiums than Evansville, but only by around $10 to $15 per month.
Evansville car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on car insurance for high-risk drivers or by driving historyto understand how your record can affect your rates. You can also learn more about car insurance in Evansville with the answers to common questions below.
How much is car insurance in Evansville?
The average cost of car insurance in Evansville is $107 per month, which breaks down to an average monthly cost of $139 for full coverage and $75 for liability only.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Evansville?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Evansville, with a monthly liability-only rate of $28. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and USAA, with monthly liability rates of $30 and $32, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, and driving history.
What are the best car insurance companies in Evansville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Evansville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high IQ Scores, strong customer satisfaction scores, and top financial stability ratings from third parties. Plus, these companies have cheap average rates compared to other insurers Insurify analyzed. You should always compare multiple quotes from different insurance companies with the same chosen coverage levels to find the one that offers the best rate for you.
How much car insurance do you need in Indiana?
Indiana requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. Plus, insurance companies must include $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage unless the policyholder rejects it in writing.[2]
Is Indiana a no-fault state?
No. Indiana is not a no-fault state.[10] Indiana is an at-fault state, which means drivers at fault for accidents are responsible for the injuries and property damage they cause to other people.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
