Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Rockford, Illinois, pay an overall average of $113 per month for car insurance, which is a bit less than the Illinois state average of $131 per month. Set on the banks of the Rock River, Rockford is an industrial hub whose economy has diversified in recent years. New road-construction projects have revitalized the downtown area, increasing traffic, which could have an effect on car insurance costs.
However, the average car insurance rate in Rockford is well below the national average. Learn how to compare quotes and find the cheapest car insurance in Rockford, Illinois.
Datos Breves
Rockford drivers pay an average of $72 per month for liability-only insurance and $153 per month for full coverage.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Rockford.
Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver at fault during an accident must cover damages through their insurance policy.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rockford
The best car insurance policy for you will depend on your specific driver profile. Your age, gender, marital status, driving history, credit score, and vehicle model are just a few factors that affect your car insurance needs.
The three car insurance companies below offer some of the most affordable rates in Rockford and will appeal to a wide range of drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$46
$28
Cheap rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$68
$48
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$50
$30
Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$42/mo
One of the nation’s largest insurers, Auto-Owners serves nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916 and today sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies.
AM Best gave Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++ (Superior), and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including bundling discounts, a paid-in-full discount, and a multi-car discount.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
Mile Auto is unlike other auto insurance companies in that it bases rates on the number of miles you drive. The company says low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% compared to a standard policy. While Mile Auto does require drivers to report mileage, it asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.
You won’t find an AM Best rating for Mile Auto because it doesn’t underwrite its own policies. However, AM Best notes that its underwriter has an “Excellent” rating, and its policies are backed by one of the world’s largest reinsurers.
Ventajas
Massive discounts for low-mileage drivers
Doesn’t require installation of a telematics-based driving tracker
Contras
Available in only 11 states
Few available discounts beyond low-mileage savings
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts.
The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the NAIC. State Farm also ranks near the top for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Rideshare insurance available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Contras
Gap insurance not available
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rockford
Rockford drivers already pay fairly affordable car insurance rates, but they can save even more with the following strategies:
Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket after an accident. Drivers with high deductibles generally pay lower monthly premiums. Just make sure you can afford to pay your deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Choose a safe car. Insurers consider cars with strong safety records to be less likely to lead to pricey claims. Picking a safe car is a good idea if you want the lowest rates.
Bundle home and auto insurance. Insurance companies prefer when customers buy all their insurance products in the same place. Purchasing another policy — such as home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance — from your auto insurer can lower your insurance costs.
Practice safe driving. Drivers with multiple traffic accidents pay higher rates, on average. Residents in Rockford can avoid costly medical bills and save on their auto insurance policy when they practice safe driving habits.
Shop around. Different companies offer different rates on auto insurance. The best way to find affordable rates is to receive online quotes from at least three car insurance companies and compare them side by side.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rockford: Auto-Owners
Liability-only insurance covers the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical bills after an accident. Liability-only insurance won’t cover your own repairs or medical expenses, which is why these policies are typically cheaper than full coverage.
The average liability car insurance rate in Rockford is $72 per month. Liability-only insurance is a good choice for people who drive used or low-value cars. Here are the cheapest liability-only insurance options in Rockford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
25
State Farm
27
GEICO
36
Hugo
36
COUNTRY Financial
38
Erie
41
Mile Auto
42
USAA
45
American Family
48
Safeco
51
Mercury
53
Clearcover
56
Nationwide
56
Travelers
60
Farmers
65
Direct Auto
66
Allstate
67
Midvale Home & Auto
73
State Auto
73
GAINSCO
76
Elephant
79
Dairyland
81
The General
83
Liberty Mutual
85
Bristol West
93
Foremost
120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rockford: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability insurance. Collision coverage pays for damage to your own car after an accident, while comprehensive coverage pays for damage caused by a non-collision event, such as severe weather, vandalism, or theft.
Full coverage is more robust than liability-only insurance and is often more expensive. These policies are well-suited for drivers of new cars, high-value cars, or financed vehicles. Drivers in Rockford pay an average of $153 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
42
State Farm
45
GEICO
60
Mile Auto
60
COUNTRY Financial
63
Erie
69
Hugo
71
USAA
74
American Family
79
Mercury
87
Clearcover
91
Safeco
95
Travelers
95
Nationwide
97
Farmers
107
Allstate
112
Midvale Home & Auto
118
Direct Auto
129
Liberty Mutual
136
State Auto
141
Elephant
142
GAINSCO
167
Dairyland
214
The General
219
Bristol West
224
Foremost
273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Drivers in Illinois must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, outlined in the table below.[1] Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident is responsible for all medical bills, repairs, and property damage.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per person
Drivers can exceed the minimum car insurance requirements by purchasing the following optional insurance coverages:[2]
Collision coverage
If you cause an accident that damages your own car, collision coverage kicks in to cover the cost of your repairs.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision event damages your car, such as severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have enough car insurance or any car insurance, this coverage will pay for the cost of repairs and medical bills.
Cheapest car insurance for Rockford drivers with an incident
Drivers who have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence in their driving history pay higher car insurance rates, on average. Car insurance companies see drivers with traffic violations on their driving records as more likely to file claims in the future, so they charge them higher monthly premiums to offset these risks.
A Rockford driver’s rate increase after an incident will depend on the severity of the incident and whether it was a first offense or a repeat offense. In fact, the average cost of liability coverage for a Rockford driver with incidents on their records is $101 per month, compared to $72 for drivers with clean records. You can still find affordable auto insurance coverage after an incident if you shop around and seek out discounts.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
The Illinois State Police website notes that one-third of all fatal crashes are caused by speeding — which is why excessive speeding comes with fines of up to $2,500 in Illinois.[3][4] Drivers with speeding tickets pay higher average rates, though the rate increase varies by insurer. For instance, Progressive says rates go up by an average of about 15% for speeding.
Rockford drivers who have received a citation for speeding pay a monthly average of $106 for liability-only insurance and $224 per month for full coverage. Here are the best deals on car insurance for drivers in Rockford with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
27
35
GEICO
36
47
Hugo
36
52
COUNTRY Financial
38
51
Erie
41
59
Mile Auto
42
61
USAA
45
59
American Family
48
64
Safeco
51
72
Mercury
53
80
Clearcover
56
79
Nationwide
56
74
Travelers
60
80
Farmers
65
85
Direct Auto
66
89
Allstate
67
87
GAINSCO
76
97
Elephant
79
104
Dairyland
81
109
The General
83
112
Liberty Mutual
85
119
Bristol West
93
124
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Getting in a car accident will usually raise your car insurance rates. Your rate increase will vary based on the severity of the claim and the company you work with. Accidents typically stay on your record for three years.[5]
While an accident is on your driving record, you’ll pay an average of $234 per month for full coverage and $110 per month for a liability policy in Rockford. You can lower your rates by practicing safe driving habits, which can earn you a good driver discount at most companies.
The table below shows the best monthly rates on insurance coverage for Rockford drivers with an accident in their driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
25
35
State Farm
27
37
GEICO
36
50
Hugo
36
50
COUNTRY Financial
38
54
Erie
41
61
Mile Auto
42
65
USAA
45
62
American Family
48
67
Safeco
51
77
Mercury
53
83
Clearcover
56
91
Nationwide
56
78
Travelers
60
84
Farmers
65
90
Direct Auto
66
94
Allstate
67
92
GAINSCO
76
103
Elephant
79
110
Dairyland
81
114
The General
83
118
Liberty Mutual
85
126
Bristol West
93
128
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Illinois drivers who receive a DUI will lose their license for a minimum of one year after a first offense.[6] Drivers with DUIs also pay higher car insurance rates, on average — and they might even receive a non-renewal notice from their insurer.
Rockford drivers with a DUI may see their car insurance premiums increase to $264 per month for full coverage and $124 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the Rockford area for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
25
41
State Farm
27
44
GEICO
36
59
Hugo
36
54
COUNTRY Financial
38
62
Erie
41
62
Mile Auto
42
71
USAA
45
74
American Family
48
79
Safeco
51
84
Mercury
53
89
Clearcover
56
92
Nationwide
56
92
Travelers
60
98
Farmers
65
107
Direct Auto
66
108
Allstate
67
110
GAINSCO
76
125
Elephant
79
129
Dairyland
81
133
The General
83
136
Liberty Mutual
85
139
Bristol West
93
152
Foremost
120
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Rockford seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age is a key factor that determines how much you pay for car insurance. Young adults pay the highest rates because they’re the least experienced. Car insurance rates usually come down once you hit age 35, then go back up around age 70.
Senior drivers in Rockford, Illinois, pay an average of $106 per month for full coverage and $50 per month for liability-only coverage. The following companies offer the lowest car insurance rates to senior drivers in Rockford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
18
31
State Farm
19
32
GEICO
26
44
COUNTRY Financial
28
47
Erie
29
48
Mile Auto
30
42
USAA
33
54
American Family
35
57
Nationwide
39
67
Mercury
40
65
Safeco
40
75
Travelers
43
69
Direct Auto
47
91
Farmers
47
77
Clearcover
48
79
Allstate
50
83
Elephant
57
103
GAINSCO
58
127
Dairyland
60
159
The General
62
165
Liberty Mutual
64
103
Bristol West
69
165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for Rockford teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers pay higher premiums due to their higher rate of car accidents. Teens are nearly three times more likely than drivers ages 20 and older to get in a serious crash, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[7]
A state-minimum policy costs Rockford teens about $126 per month, on average, while full coverage costs an average of $268 per month. Young drivers can save on insurance by qualifying for good student discounts, staying on their parents’ insurance policy, and buying a car with a strong safety record.
Here are the cheapest coverage options for teens in Rockford.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
41
69
State Farm
46
77
COUNTRY Financial
53
88
GEICO
56
94
Hugo
65
127
Erie
74
125
USAA
74
121
Mile Auto
80
115
American Family
81
134
Safeco
90
169
Nationwide
95
165
Mercury
97
159
Clearcover
99
161
Travelers
107
170
Farmers
112
185
Allstate
117
196
Direct Auto
120
234
Elephant
130
233
Dairyland
131
345
The General
132
348
GAINSCO
135
297
Liberty Mutual
142
228
Bristol West
154
370
Foremost
213
484
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The chart below shows how average rates for full coverage vary in Rockford based on credit history:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Rockford?
Rockford’s average car insurance rate of $113 is significantly lower than the national average rate of $158 per month. Rates vary from city to city in Illinois, with local property values, repair costs, and crime rates all affecting insurance costs.
Rockford’s average rates are lower than those of similarly sized cities like Rochester, New York, ($115 per month) and Salt Lake City, Utah ($153 per month).
More cities in Illinois
Car insurance rates vary by ZIP code. Local traffic rates and property values are the primary factors influencing a city’s rates.[8] Naperville drivers enjoy some of the cheapest car insurance in Illinois.
The table below shows how Rockford’s full-coverage rates compare to those of other cities in Illinois.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Rockford car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Rockford, Illinois, check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance. You may also find this additional information helpful as you search for coverage.
How much is car insurance in Rockford, Illinois?
Car insurance in Rockford costs $72 per month for liability-only coverage and $153 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Rockford, IL?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Rockford, Illinois. But the cheapest companies for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rockford?
Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are some of the best car insurance companies in Rockford, Illinois. All three insurers offer competitive rates and have strong financial strength and credit ratings.
How much is car insurance in Illinois per month?
Illinois drivers pay monthly averages of $79 for liability-only insurance and $183 for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
