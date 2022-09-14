Cheapest car insurance for Rockford drivers with an incident

Drivers who have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence in their driving history pay higher car insurance rates, on average. Car insurance companies see drivers with traffic violations on their driving records as more likely to file claims in the future, so they charge them higher monthly premiums to offset these risks.

A Rockford driver’s rate increase after an incident will depend on the severity of the incident and whether it was a first offense or a repeat offense. In fact, the average cost of liability coverage for a Rockford driver with incidents on their records is $101 per month, compared to $72 for drivers with clean records. You can still find affordable auto insurance coverage after an incident if you shop around and seek out discounts.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

The Illinois State Police website notes that one-third of all fatal crashes are caused by speeding — which is why excessive speeding comes with fines of up to $2,500 in Illinois.[3] [4] Drivers with speeding tickets pay higher average rates, though the rate increase varies by insurer. For instance, Progressive says rates go up by an average of about 15% for speeding.

Rockford drivers who have received a citation for speeding pay a monthly average of $106 for liability-only insurance and $224 per month for full coverage. Here are the best deals on car insurance for drivers in Rockford with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 27 35 GEICO 36 47 Hugo 36 52 COUNTRY Financial 38 51 Erie 41 59 Mile Auto 42 61 USAA 45 59 American Family 48 64 Safeco 51 72 Mercury 53 80 Clearcover 56 79 Nationwide 56 74 Travelers 60 80 Farmers 65 85 Direct Auto 66 89 Allstate 67 87 GAINSCO 76 97 Elephant 79 104 Dairyland 81 109 The General 83 112 Liberty Mutual 85 119 Bristol West 93 124 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Getting in a car accident will usually raise your car insurance rates. Your rate increase will vary based on the severity of the claim and the company you work with. Accidents typically stay on your record for three years.[5]

While an accident is on your driving record, you’ll pay an average of $234 per month for full coverage and $110 per month for a liability policy in Rockford. You can lower your rates by practicing safe driving habits, which can earn you a good driver discount at most companies.

The table below shows the best monthly rates on insurance coverage for Rockford drivers with an accident in their driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 25 35 State Farm 27 37 GEICO 36 50 Hugo 36 50 COUNTRY Financial 38 54 Erie 41 61 Mile Auto 42 65 USAA 45 62 American Family 48 67 Safeco 51 77 Mercury 53 83 Clearcover 56 91 Nationwide 56 78 Travelers 60 84 Farmers 65 90 Direct Auto 66 94 Allstate 67 92 GAINSCO 76 103 Elephant 79 110 Dairyland 81 114 The General 83 118 Liberty Mutual 85 126 Bristol West 93 128 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Illinois drivers who receive a DUI will lose their license for a minimum of one year after a first offense.[6] Drivers with DUIs also pay higher car insurance rates, on average — and they might even receive a non-renewal notice from their insurer.

Rockford drivers with a DUI may see their car insurance premiums increase to $264 per month for full coverage and $124 per month for liability coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the Rockford area for drivers with a DUI.