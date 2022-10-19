Nationwide Pet Insurance: The best choice for your pet?

Nationwide Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing

Nationwide offers pet insurance in all 50 states. It provides the following policies for dogs and cats:

Pet Wellness Plan (not available in all states)

The Pet Wellness Plan is the cheapest pet insurance plan Nationwide offers. While this is the most basic plan available, it could still help you pay for things like deworming, heartworm and parasite prevention, vaccinations, blood work tests, exams, and microchipping.

Major Medical Plan

This plan focuses mostly on accidents and illnesses your pet might encounter. Coverage includes partial or full coverage for some hereditary conditions and cancer treatment, amongst other major diseases. With this plan, you can visit any vet anywhere in the world , and get access to Nationwide’s 24/7 vet helpline.

Major Medical with Wellness

As the name suggests, this plan combines elements of both the major medical plan and pet wellness plan. It costs slightly higher than the Major Medical Plan. It covers accidents and illnesses, some hereditary conditions, cancer treatment, vet visits (including specialty vets and the ER), wellness exams, vaccinations, flea and heartworm prevention, blood work checkups, and urinalysis.

Whole Pet with Wellness

This is the most comprehensive—and expensive —pet insurance Nationwide offers. It covers everything the Major Medical with Wellness plan provides, in addition to covering congenital illnesses, dental disease, behavioral treatments, Rx therapeutic diets and supplements, alternative treatments, and spaying/neutering. You can adjust your reimbursement level to 90 percent, 70 percent, or 50 percent, depending on whether you want a lower or higher monthly payment.

Feline Select Plan

This is Nationwide’s pet insurance plan for cat owners who only want bare-bones coverage. It tends to be on the cheaper side and covers accidents, surgeries, prescriptions, hospitalization, chronic conditions like arthritis, and vet visits. This doesn’t usually show up on Nationwide’s online quoting flow, so you may have to call their customer service line at 1 (800) 874-0651 to get this plan. Nationwide caps the annual benefit for this plan at $9,000.

All Nationwide pet insurance members have access to live veterinary guidance about everything between general questions and identifying urgent care needs.

Nationwide Pet Insurance for Your Dog

Depending on the policy you choose, Nationwide’s dog insurance policies cover almost all of your dog’s day-to-day needs in addition to any major health problems it may face in the future.

Nationwide offers to help cover the costs of any illnesses or injuries that your dog may have, such as ACL ruptures, sprains, ear infections, vomiting, diarrhea, or even poisonings.

Nationwide policies also cover chronic illnesses like allergies, arthritis, skin conditions, and wellness-related treatments like vaccinations, flea and heartworm prevention, spaying, and neutering.

Of course, there are also policy options if your dog develops cancer, heart disease, diabetes, hip dysplasia, blood disorders, or eye disorders. Nationwide even helps cover the cost of tests and diagnostic tools like X-rays, MRI’s, CT scans, ultrasounds, and blood tests.

Remember, while Nationwide policies could cover illnesses and ailments your dog develops after you’ve purchased a policy, it won’t cover any pre-existing conditions.

Nationwide Pet Insurance for Your Cat

Nationwide offers regular and cat-specific plans for everything between routine vet checkups and FIV treatments.

Depending on the plan you purchase, Nationwide covers common illnesses and hereditary conditions in cats like FLUTD, hip dysplasia, eye disorders, blood disorders, kidney disease, hyperthyroidism, and diabetes.

It also covers chronic illnesses such as allergies, arthritis, and skin conditions. If your cat requires chemotherapy, surgery, or an endoscopy, Nationwide will help cover the cost for that as well.

You can also get reimbursed for most tests and diagnostic tools, vaccinations, treatment for poisoning, sprains, and puncture wounds.

If you choose the Whole Pet with Wellness Plan, Nationwide will also cover the costs of any alternative or holistic treatment you want for your cat.

None of the Nationwide pet insurance plans include coverage for pre-existing conditions, grooming, breeding, or cosmetic procedures.