Healthy Paws Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Healthy Paws Claims, Deductibles and Benefits

If your dog or cat falls sick or is injured, you have the option to pick any Healthy Paws-licensed vet, specialty vet, or animal hospital.

Vet Direct

If you’re unable to pay your vet’s office or hospital at the time of treatment, you can contact Healthy Paws and ask a representative if it’s possible for Healthy Paws to pay its portion of the bill directly to the vet or hospital. If your vet agrees to accept payment from Healthy Paws, the company will work with your vet to make the payment as soon as possible. Healthy Paws offers the option to pay licensed U.S. vets directly regardless of whether or not they’re part of the Healthy Paws network.

Filing a claim

After paying for your pet’s medical treatment, you can upload a picture of your veterinary invoice and upload it to the Healthy Paws mobile app, Healthy Paws customer care, email it to claims@healthypawspetinsurance.com, or fax it to 1 (888) 228-4129. If you have a discount for your invoice, Healthy Paws applies the discount to the non-covered items you paid for out-of-pocket.

According to Healthy Paws’ website, the company will process most claims within ten days. Once Healthy Paws has reviewed the claim, you can expect to have your reimbursement issued within 24 hours. It’ll take about ten days for your reimbursement to either be mailed to you via check or deposited into your bank account. You can change how you want to be reimbursed through your Healthy Paws account.

Healthy Paws doesn’t have any payout limits for its plans. That means Healthy Paws will reimburse you for covered items, regardless of how expensive your bills get.

Deductibles

Your deductible is the amount of money you have to pay for a covered condition before your Healthy Paws policy kicks in. So if your dog develops an illness and you have a $250 deductible, you’ll have to pay $250 before Healthy Paws steps in and starts paying for treatment. Healthy Paws has an annual deductible, so once you’ve hit your deductible limit, Healthy Paws will reimburse you for covered items for the rest of the year.