Cheap Pet Insurance for Your Dog

Top 5 companies for dog insurance

We at Insurify know that you want the very best for your dog, and that includes finding the best pet insurance options out there. So we’ve compiled a list of the best pet insurance companies for all the new puppy parents and seasoned dog devotees.

As you’ve probably figured out, pet insurance quotes can differ vastly based on a variety of factors, which is why you should always compare quotes on Insurify to get an idea for how much exactly it insurance costs for your pet.

And for those of you who want a more in-depth review for why these companies made the top of our list, look no further:

#1 Embrace

Embrace pet insurance is a great option for dog owners that are looking for complete coverage and flexibility with their plan.

It offers comprehensive accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and a wellness rewards add-on for routine care, including grooming, all while maintaining a relatively low monthly premium.

Unfortunately, new policyholders with dogs over 14 years old are only eligible for the accident-only plan. So if you were to purchase a policy before your dog turned 14, Embrace would not drop or alter your comprehensive coverage. All policyholders are eligible for the Wellness rewards add-on.

Embrace also covers prescription medications, behavioral therapy, and dental diseases, among other benefits.

Although no pet insurance companies offer coverage for pre-existing conditions, Embrace offers to reinstate coverage for respiratory infections, urinary tract and bladder diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions deemed “curable” on a case-by-case basis. This means that your dog’s coverage can be reinstated if it remains treatment-free and symptom-free for at least 12 months.

Another great benefit is Embrace’s Healthy Pet Deductible. This is a vanishing deductible program that lowers your deductible by $50 every year that you don’t file a claim. Every policyholder is automatically enrolled at no extra cost. This means that if you choose a $250 annual deductible and don’t file any claims for the next four years, you would have a $0 deductible for your fifth year.

#2 Figo

Figo deserves a high spot on this list because of the great benefits it offers to dog owners. It consists of three comprehensive plans that vary in annual and maximum lifetime benefits and acupuncture and chiropractic care. Although Figo does not cover routine or wellness care, they are one of the very few pet insurance providers to offer a 100 percent reimbursement rate.

All of Figo’s plans offer comprehensive illness and accident coverage with annual payouts of $5,000, $10,000, and an unlimited amount depending on the plan you choose. The $5,000 and $10,000 plans would be of little help if your pet needs expensive treatment, but would still be useful in reducing out-of-pocket costs. Figo’s unlimited plan offers the most emergency coverage.

Another great benefit is Figo’s Pet Cloud, an app you can use to manage all of your pup’s activities. It functions as a portal for your insurance policy and allows you to create and upload documents, make claims, and access a 24/7 veterinary service. It can be used to access most of your policy data and your veterinary calendar, but it also functions as a social media platform for you and other pet owners.

The app maps out all of the pet-friendly locations in your area based on other pet parent’s recommendations. It can also be used to connect pet parents for advice, meetups, and playdates. This can be especially beneficial for dog owners looking to socialize their pups.

#3 Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws is another great option for dog parents looking for accident and illness coverage. It offers incredibly affordable quotes compared to its competitors and has no payout limits regardless of the plan you choose. By having an unlimited payout limit, it prevents you from facing any financial restraint when it comes to potentially expensive medical care in the future.

Another substantial benefit is that Healthy Paws offers to pay your vet directly, rather than relying on the typical reimbursement method that other insurance providers use. This is a great option for people worried about paying costly veterinary fees upfront.

Healthy Paws offers a comprehensive coverage policy that covers accidents, illnesses, hereditary, congenital, and chronic conditions, cancer treatments, and diagnostic testing.

However, it won’t cover routine, wellness, or dental disease care. It also won’t cover hip dysplasia if you enroll your dog in a policy after they turn six years old. Another drawback is that Healthy Paws will not enroll dogs or cats over 14 years old.

#4 Pets Best

Pets Best is a great option for dog parents looking for inclusive, average priced coverage options. It offers three different comprehensive accident and illness plans and a routine and wellness care add-on, giving pet parents the most inclusive coverage.

Pets Best’s cheapest option offers basic accident and illness coverage that includes coverage for congenital, hereditary, and chronic conditions, cancer treatments, and prescription medications. It’s more expensive plans expand coverage to non-routine exam fees, rehabilitative care, and alternative therapies like acupuncture.

You can purchase the routine and wellness add-on for an additional $15 to $30 a month, in addition to one of the comprehensive coverage plans. This helps reimburse dog owners for the smaller veterinary fees that can add up over time like annual vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and spay/neutering.

Despite Pets Best’s inclusive coverage options, it only offers two options for your annual payout: $5,000 or an unlimited amount. By choosing the $5,000 limit, you might be able to save a few dollars each month, but it could really impact your out-of-pocket costs if your dog were to need expensive surgery or treatment.

#5 Petplan

Petplan is a great option for dog parents because of all the unexpected, non-veterinary coverage it offers. The company only offers one comprehensive accident and illness plan, but it’s very flexible, and policyholders can choose the annual payout, deductible and reimbursement levels.

Petplan’s deductibles range from $250 to $1,000 in $50 increments. Its annual payouts range from $2,500 to an unlimited amount, and its reimbursement levels range from 70 percent to 90 percent.

But Petplan stands out because it covers non-veterinary fees like any monetary loss due to the theft of your pet, boarding kennel fees, and any vacation cancellations as a result of your dog’s illness or injury. That means if you’re scheduled for a vacation and can’t go because your dog gets injured, Petplan would reimburse you for those costs.

It also offers a special program for breeders that provides a free 30-day trial of Petplan insurance for every puppy sold and enrolls breeders into its point system for vouchers like Amazon gift cards.

Another great benefit is that unlike many of its competitors, Petplan will reinstate coverage for “curable” pre-existing conditions. This means Petplan will cover any medical condition or injury your dog previously had, as long as there are no symptoms of the condition for at least a year.