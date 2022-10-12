Louisiana Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

How To Know If You Need Flood Insurance in Louisiana

Homeowners insurance protects you financially from a disaster or accident involving your home. But there’s one thing it doesn’t do: protect you from floodwaters.

Flood insurance in Louisiana bridges the gap. It covers your home, property, and belongings if they’re damaged or destroyed by flooding.

Flood insurance isn’t generally required for most Louisiana residents. The exception is homeowners who live in high-risk flood zones. In that case, your lender may need you to buy flood insurance to qualify for a home loan.

But flooding is a significant threat in many areas of Louisiana. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that areas outside of high-risk areas (floodplains) account for nearly 25 percent of flood insurance claims. Property owners may want to purchase coverage even if it’s not required.

To find out your risk, you can use the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center’s flood map tool. Visit Louisiana’s flood maps and enter your address or select a parish to view your area’s flood map. It can also show you how the floodplain risk has changed over time.