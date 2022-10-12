How to Buy Flood Insurance Near Me?

Step 1: Understand Your Flood Insurance Needs

While home insurance and renters insurance don’t cover flood damage, flood insurance is a type of insurance that specifically protects homes from the hazards of flooding. It covers the cost of repairing or rebuilding your house, apartment, or business after a flood. It can also pay to replace your belongings after they’ve had water damage.

Before you start shopping for a flood policy, you should have a ballpark estimate of how much coverage you need. At a minimum, your policy should pay to restore your home to its pre-flood condition and replace any personal items that you lost.

Policies are separated into two types:

Building coverage

Contents coverage

Building coverage protects the structure of your house, the electrical and plumbing systems, furnaces, washers and dryers, water heaters, and other appliances.

Contents coverage includes your clothing, furniture, electronic equipment, curtains, and other personal property.

Homeowners can benefit from both types of coverage. However, if you rent your living space, you’ll only need to purchase contents coverage.