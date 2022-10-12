Flood Insurance for Condos

What Does Condo Flood Insurance Cover?

Like your HO-6 policy, flood insurance for your condo covers what is inside the unit. This is often called contents coverage, and with it, personal belongings like clothing, jewelry, furniture, and artwork are covered.

Most condo owners purchase their policy through the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ). These policies cover you up to $100,000 minus the deductible. But there are some important coverage exclusions.

First, if your personal property is worth more than $100,000, you will need to purchase additional insurance. Currency, documents, and stock certificates are excluded from coverage. If you have specialized property, like high-value art or collectibles, you may need a special appraisal and rider to have that covered.

Additional living expenses (ALE) are not included in condo flood insurance. ALE covers the extra costs of having to live outside your home temporarily, like hotel stays, laundry, and extra fuel. You’ll need a special rider to get ALE coverage, and we recommend it.

Finally, you should note that you’re covered for the actual cash value (ACV) of your property. That means the value of your property minus depreciation. If you want to purchase replacement cost value (RCV) coverage, you’ll need to specify that in your policy.