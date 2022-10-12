Flood Insurance Coverage: What It Includes and What It Doesn’t

Flood Insurance Coverage Caveats

When it comes to understanding your insurance policy, what’s included in your coverage is just the start. Here are a few more things you should know about flood insurance coverage before you buy a policy.

Type of Coverage

The whole point of insuring your home is to make sure you’re financially covered in case of emergency. So it’s important to know how your flood policy will reimburse your losses when you file a claim.

Insurance companies pay out flood claims in one of two ways: replacement cost or actual cash value. Replacement cost value (RCV) policies pay to completely replace your damaged property regardless of the property’s state before it was damaged. Actual cash value (ACV) policies, on the other hand, only pay to replace or repair your items to their previous state, meaning these policies account for the depreciation of your older possessions.

NFIP policies reimburse building damages at their replacement cost, but only when all the following circumstances apply:

The insured building is a single-family dwelling.

The insured building is your principal residence (i.e., you live there at least 80 percent of the year).

Your building coverage is at least 80 percent of the full replacement cost of the building (or the maximum $200,000 limit).

Building damage for homes that don’t meet these requirements, along with personal property and certain items like carpeting, is reimbursed for actual cash value.

Deductibles

If you purchase both building and contents coverage, you will also need to choose separate deductibles for each policy. Building deductibles start at $1,000 for homes with coverage limits less than $100,000 and at $1,250 for homes with coverage limits greater than $100,000. Personal property deductibles start at $1,000.

The higher you set your deductibles, the less you’ll pay for flood insurance now, but the more you’ll be left paying when you file a claim. If you need to file flood claims for damage to both your building and personal property, you’ll have to pay both deductibles.

Your mortgage lender may also have limits on how high your deductibles can be.

Elevation Certificates

Homes in high-risk flood zones need to provide elevation certificates to FEMA to qualify for coverage.

These certificates show the level of your home’s lowest floor and your area’s base flood elevation (BFE), which is how high floodwaters are expected to rise near your home. If your lowest floor’s elevation is lower than the BFE, your home is at high risk for flooding.

FEMA uses elevation certificates to determine your home’s risk and your flood insurance cost. You can look for your home’s elevation certificate by calling your local floodplain manager, contacting the original builder of your home, or checking to see if the certificate is with your deed. If there is no elevation certificate for your home, you’ll need to hire a licensed surveyor to complete the certificate for you.

Elevation certificates can also help you lower your flood insurance premiums if you’ve mitigated your home’s flood risk by filling in your basement, for example.