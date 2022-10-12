Esurance Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

Esurance Renters Insurance: The Basics

Many people struggle with choosing an insurance company for renters insurance. After all, there are so many to choose from!

Here’s what you need to know to decide if Esurance is right for you: what it covers, where you can get a policy, how much you’ll pay, and how to get a quote today.

What does Esurance renters insurance cover?

Esurance renters insurance has coverage options no matter where you live—from a studio apartment to a luxury living space.

If a theft, fire, bad storm, or vandalism happens, you’ll be covered. While personal property protection is at the heart of an Esurance policy, your coverage extends far beyond that. For example, policyholders will find that a renters insurance policy includes:

Personal property: your furniture, clothing, electronics, and other personal belongings

Personal liability coverage: damage or bodily injury to someone else caused by an accident in your home

Medical payments: can pay medical bills for less severe injuries if someone is hurt in your home

Additional living expenses: reimburses your extra costs for additional living expenses if you can’t live in your home after a covered loss (like fire or vandalism )

Just remember that renters insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. Instead, your insurance provider should tailor your coverage to your unique circumstances.

Luckily, Esurance renters insurance does exactly that—you can personalize your coverage to what you need, your budget, and the value of your belongings for the ultimate peace of mind.

Special Deals and Discounts

Everyone likes to save money, right? A renters insurance policy with Esurance is cheaper than you might think.

Policies start at $14 per month on average. To maximize your savings, consider bundling your renters policy with your auto policy. When you do, you qualify for the Renters Plus ® discount on your Esurance car insurance policy. It’s a quick way to save up to 10 percent or more on your insurance premiums.

Another simple option to get a special deal or discount is to compare renters insurance rates from several companies. Coverage levels can vary from one provider to the next, and rates can be all over the board.

Where does Esurance offer renters insurance?

You can get an Esurance renters insurance policy in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Although Esurance doesn’t provide renters insurance in every state, if you’re looking for a renters insurance policy, you’re in luck. Because Allstate backs Esurance, you can get coverage no matter where you live.

For example, if you live in Michigan (which isn’t on the list of states served by Esurance ) and request a quote, you’ll be directed to Allstate to get an online renters insurance quote.

Esurance Renters Insurance Ratings

Esurance has a reputation for outstanding quality. The company earned a J.D. Power Award for ranking number one in customer satisfaction.

J.D. Power Better than Average A.M. Best A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) A-

Esurance Renters Insurance Customer Reviews

Overall, Esurance ranks pretty good for customer satisfaction. J.D. Power ranked the company at the top of its list, and the online reviews are generally positive.

If you look at what customers have to say on ConsumerAffairs, you’ll discover rave insurance reviews about customer service and policy options. Reviewers were pleased with having all of their questions answered and with help getting the best deals and discounts to lower their cost.

Michelle of Lafayette, Indiana, said, “Customer service was always friendly and helpful when I had questions or needed something, and I could call Esurance at any hour when I was in need.”

Carrie of Leeds, Alabama, said, “There were several different policies I could choose from, which is important because I wasn’t exactly sure what everything involving Renters Insurance entailed.”

However, Esurance reviews on the BBB site are a mere 1.12 out of 5. One reviewer complained about follow-up calls after requesting an online quote. Another was upset because the insurer raised his auto insurance rates after they received a citation.

Average Cost of Esurance Renters Insurance

Many people skip renters insurance because they think it costs too much. In fact, only 37 percent of renters have a renters insurance policy, according to an Insurance Information Institute poll by ORC International.

You might be surprised to find that a policy starts at $14 per month on average. At that price, it’s about the same as a standard Netflix subscription. Keep in mind that how much you pay will depend on where you live, how much coverage you need, the deductible you choose, and more.

Positives and Negatives of Esurance Renters Insurance

There’s a lot to love about Esurance:

The average cost is low enough to fit nearly any budget.

The company is rated A+ by A.M. Best to indicate excellent financial strength.

Their easy, online access makes getting a quote and managing your policy a breeze.

However, Esurance isn’t right for everyone. The price is competitive, but you don’t have access to many discounts when buying a policy.

Plus, if you don’t live in a state where Esurance renters insurance policies are offered, you won’t be able to get coverage. However, you could go with a policy from Allstate, the parent company of Esurance.

Is Esurance renters insurance right for me?

In the same way that homeowners need homeowners insurance, if you rent your home, apartment, or condo, you need renters insurance. Policies are affordable, and you’ll be thankful for the coverage if disaster strikes.

But is Esurance right for you? Great question.

Esurance has an easy-to-use online platform. You can pay your bill, file an insurance claim, and manage your policy online or using the Esurance mobile app. That means it is great for someone who wants a hands-on experience.

If you’re more “hands-off” when it comes to insurance, Esurance might not be the right option for you. The company has excellent customer service ratings, so you’ll be treated well—but this isn’t a great choice if you prefer to build an ongoing relationship with an insurance agent to manage your policy.