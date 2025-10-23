Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Updated
Table of contents
Travelex offers three comprehensive travel insurance plans, suited for solo travelers, couples, families, and groups. With a range of add-on coverages, Travelex makes it easy to customize your travel policy to fit your needs.
Whether you’re backpacking, driving, flying, or taking a cruise, you want to ensure you have the right travel protection before and during your trip.
Here’s what you need to know about Travelex insurance to help you compare travel insurance policies and decide what coverage is right for you.
Travelex offers nine optional upgrades to help customize your travel policy.
The Ultimate Plan offers the longest-term travel insurance, lasting up to 180 days.
Travelex has a strong customer review rating on Trustpilot.
Our take on Travelex travel insurance
Travelex provides a wide variety of coverage. It has three comprehensive plans — the Ultimate, Advantage, and Essential — plus post-departure and flight travel insurance options.
Families can take advantage of the Ultimate plan, which offers free travel coverage for kids aged 17 and younger when traveling with one adult for each child. Solo adventure travelers can use the company’s adventure activities upgrade for more protection. With Travelex, you can even get coverage for your pet with the pet care upgrade.[1]
Travelex has many positive customer ratings on Trustpilot, with a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Comments are generally positive, with customers saying they appreciate Travelex’s strong customer support services and the company’s easy-to-use website.
Pros and cons of Travelex travel insurance
It’s important to consider the benefits and potential drawbacks of Travelex travel insurance before buying coverage.
Wide range of policies and add-ons
Many positive customer reviews on Trustpilot
Ultimate Plan has kids-included pricing
No annual travel insurance policies
Pre-existing conditions waiver available only for Ultimate Plan
Requires add-on coverage for adventure activities
Travelex coverage for single trips
If you travel once or twice per year, you might consider single-trip coverage from Travelex. The following table compares each plan’s various features and coverages.[2]
Benefit
Essential
Advantage
Ultimate
|Trip cancellation
|100% of trip cost ($10,000 max)
|100% of trip cost ($10,000 max)
|100% of trip cost ($50,000 max)
|Trip interruption
|100% of trip cost ($10,000 max)
|125% of trip cost ($12,500 max)
|150% of trip cost ($10,000 max)
|Trip delay
|$600 ($200 per day max)
|$1,000 ($250 per day max)
|$2,000 ($250 per day max)
|Baggage and personal effects
|$750 ($500 per item limit)
|$1,000 ($500 per item limit)
|$2,000 ($500 per item limit)
|Baggage delay
|$200
|$200
|$500
|Missed connection (air and cruise only)
|$150
|$500
|$750
|Trip inconvenience
|Not included
|Not included
|$600
|Emergency evacuation and repatriation
|$200,000
|$250,000
|$1 million
|Emergency medical services expense
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$250,000 (only $50,000 for NH residents)
|Emergency dental expense
|$500
|$500
|$500
|Pre-existing condition exclusion waiver
|Not included
|Not included
|Included if you insure the entire trip within 21 days of the first trip payment
|Pre-existing medical condition look-back period
|180 days
|120 days
|90 days
|Primary coverage
|Not included
|Included
|Included
|Accidental death and dismemberment
|$10,000
|$20,000
|$25,000
|Exposure and disappearance
|$10,000
|$20,000
|$25,000
|24/7 emergency assistance
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Kids-included pricing
|No
|No
|Yes
|Maximum trip length
|Up to 30 days
|Up to 30 days
|Up to 180 days
|Eligible destinations
|Includes all domestic and international locations without OFAC sanctions and excludes Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, Palestinian Territories, Haiti, South Sudan, Sudan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Yemen; Cuba requires approval
|Includes all domestic and international locations without OFAC sanctions and excludes Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, Palestinian Territories, Haiti, South Sudan, Sudan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Yemen; Cuba requires approval
|Includes all domestic and international locations without OFAC sanctions and excludes Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, Palestinian Territories, Haiti, South Sudan, Sudan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Yemen; Cuba requires approval
|Review period
|21 days
|21 days
|21 days
|Optional upgrades
|Six
|Six
|Nine
The Essential plan is the most budget-friendly insurance option, but it has lower coverage limits than the Ultimate and Advantage plans. The plan includes up to $25,000 in emergency medical expense coverage, up to $10,000 in trip cancellation coverage, and access to 24/7 travel assistance.
You can also add optional upgrades to the Essential plan: rental car damage, accidental death for air travel, adventure activities, pet care, rental property security deposit, and additional baggage upgrades.[3]
The Advantage Plan is more comprehensive than the Essential plan, with up to $50,000 in emergency medical expense coverage. The Advantage plan provides protection if you need to cancel your trip or if you get hurt or sick while you’re away. You can add the same optional upgrades to an Advantage plan.[4]
The Ultimate Plan offers the most comprehensive insurance, with the widest variety of coverage and the highest benefit limits. It’s also the most expensive plan, with up to $250,000 in emergency medical expense coverage.
If you’re planning a family or group vacation, this policy includes coverage for one child aged 17 or younger, per adult traveler. It also offers a one-time trip inconvenience payment of up to $200 if you encounter a closed beach, attraction, or cruise disablement.[5]
Travelex annual travel insurance coverage
If you travel several times per year or for an extended period, an annual travel policy might be your best option.
While Travelex doesn’t have an annual policy, the Ultimate Plan offers long-term travel insurance for up to 180 days. If you’re traveling with a Travelex policy and you want to extend your insurance coverage, you can do so in the two following scenarios:
Your original policy insured your entire original trip.
Your return is delayed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond your control.
As long as you meet these requirements, Travelex can extend your coverage until you return home or for seven days after your original return date.[6]
What Travelex doesn’t cover
Before purchasing a policy with Travelex, make sure you understand what it excludes. Here’s what Travelex travel insurance policies don’t typically cover:
Extreme sports: Unless you add an upgrade to your travel insurance policy, Travelex won’t cover activities like snow skiing, skydiving, and scuba diving to depths greater than 75 feet. Residents in Illinois aren’t eligible for the adventure activities upgrade.
Pre-existing conditions: While a pre-existing condition exclusion is available for the Ultimate plan, it’s not available with the Advantage or Essential policies.
Destination: Travelex policies don’t cover destinations with sanctions from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Travelex Insurance also provides a list of restricted locations and requires approval for all trips to Cuba.
For a complete list of exclusions, carefully read your policy documents or call Travelex customer service at 1 (800) 228-9792.
Cost of Travelex travel insurance
The cost of travel insurance depends on several factors, including where you live, the cost and length of your trip, and your age.
The following table shows Travelex travel insurance premiums based on three different traveler profiles, each taking a one-week trip to Italy.
Traveler Profile
Trip Cost
Essential Plan
Advantage Plan
Ultimate Plan
|26-year-old male
|$3,000
|$75
|$98
|$112
|35-year-old couple
|$5,500
|$150
|$196
|$224
|Family of four with two kids younger than 13
|$8,000
|$190
|$254
|$150
An Essential policy provides the most cost-effective option. The Ultimate policy is the most expensive in two scenarios, but not when traveling as a family. This is because this policy includes coverage for one child 17 or younger per adult traveler. No matter which plan you choose, each comes with 24/7 emergency travel assistance and a 21-day review period.
Who is Travelex travel insurance best for?
While Travelex travel insurance is great for solo travelers and couples, it’s especially useful for families that want comprehensive coverage. The Travelex Ultimate plan covers one kid aged 17 and younger for free for each adult traveling. So, if two adults are traveling, you can have two children 17 and younger covered at no additional cost.
Travelex travel insurance might not be a good fit if you’re looking for annual insurance because Travelex doesn’t offer an annual policy. The longest coverage it offers is 180 days through the Ultimate Plan.
Before selecting a plan, look for a policy that matches your risk tolerance, provides adequate coverage for your belongings, and matches how often you travel.
How to buy a Travelex travel policy
To purchase a travel policy from Travelex, follow these steps:
Visit the Travelex Insurance website. Go to the Travelex Insurance website and enter your destination to start an online quote.
Enter travel information for an online quote. Next, enter your departure and return date, and the date of your first trip payment. Then, enter the number of travelers and each traveler’s age, trip cost, and state of residence.
Review policy options. Compare the different policies to see which one best fits your insurance needs and your budget.
Purchase a travel policy. Once you’ve made your selection, you’ll have to enter additional information, including your address and date of birth, and then you can move on to purchase the policy.
While Travelex’s Ultimate Plan offers pre-existing medical coverage, you’ll need to purchase your plan 21 days prior to your first trip payment to insure the full cost of your trip. If you have any questions, you can contact Travelex customer service at 1 (800) 228-9792.
How to file a claim with Travelex
The fastest way to file a claim with Travelex is online. Log in to the Travelex claims website and follow these steps:
1. Enter your policy number
To start the claim process, you’ll need your policy information number. You can find this in your emailed confirmation of coverage. Once you enter your number, hit submit to enter the claims portal.
2. Prepare your documents
To file your claim, you may need to provide the following information: a description of your loss, trip dates, purchase date, trip cost, name of the company that arranged the trip, proof of loss and any receipts, and how you want to receive reimbursement.
3. File your claim
Travelex uses policies underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company and Zurich American Insurance Company, and the claims process can vary slightly. Once you’re in the claims portal, follow the portal instructions.
Reimbursement from Berkshire Hathaway can range from one to three days via direct deposit or up to 14 days for a check. Zurich will reimburse via electronic payment within 24 hours after you receive the transfer initiation email and seven to 10 business days for a check.
For assistance with claims, you can contact customer service at 1 (800) 228-9792.
Travelex travel insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Travelex travel insurance.
Does Travelex cover flight cancellation?
The Ultimate, Advantage, and Essential plans all offer trip cancellation insurance with varying maximums. This covers the cancellation of your flight due to severe weather or the cancellation of your trip due to reasons outside of your control.
What is the Travelex international plan?
Travelex Insurance offers several international plans, including the Ultimate, Advantage, and Essential policies. The Ultimate plan provides the most comprehensive coverage, with up to $250,000 in emergency medical expense coverage.
Does your Travelex insurance cover you overseas?
Yes. Travelex offers international insurance coverage options. But it does have a list of excluded countries, including destinations with sanctions from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
How much does Travelex insurance cost per month?
The cost of travel insurance depends on several factors, including where you live, the cost and length of your trip, and your age.
