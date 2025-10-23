Best Multi-Van and Car Insurance in 2025

Families or businesses with two or more vehicles, such as a minivan and a sedan, can often save money by purchasing coverage through one insurance company.[1] Many insurers offer multi-car and van insurance discounts, which can help you save between 20% and 45% on your insurance premiums.

Plus, insuring multiple vehicles with one policy can streamline your billing and simplify payments.

State Farm, Amica, and Elephant offer some of the best discounts and coverage options for multiple cars and vans, according to Insurify research. Savings vary by company, but understanding how multi-vehicle policy discounts work can help you compare insurers and choose the right policy.