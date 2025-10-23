Best Multi-Van and Car Insurance in 2025

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Families or businesses with two or more vehicles, such as a minivan and a sedan, can often save money by purchasing coverage through one insurance company.[1] Many insurers offer multi-car and van insurance discounts, which can help you save between 20% and 45% on your insurance premiums.
Plus, insuring multiple vehicles with one policy can streamline your billing and simplify payments.
State Farm, Amica, and Elephant offer some of the best discounts and coverage options for multiple cars and vans, according to Insurify research. Savings vary by company, but understanding how multi-vehicle policy discounts work can help you compare insurers and choose the right policy.
Quick Facts
Multi-vehicle discounts apply when you insure two or more vehicles with one company.
Many insurers allow you to insure up to four to six vehicles under one policy.
Insuring at least two vehicles under one policy can reduce your monthly premiums by $100 or more.
How multi-car and van insurance works
A multi-vehicle policy insures several cars, vans, or a combination of vehicles under a single policy. Instead of juggling multiple policies, renewal dates, and payment due dates, you can consolidate your coverage with one policy.
Many insurers offer special multi-car and van discounts to encourage people to insure multiple vehicles. The number of vehicles you can insure under one policy varies by state and insurer, but many companies allow four to six.
Compare Quotes to Unlock Lower Premiums
Let us do the work getting quotes from 120+ companies. You sit back and save!
Best companies for multi-car and van insurance
Insurers often provide discounts if you insure more than one vehicle. We researched insurance companies’ discounts, coverage options, and customer service ratings to identify three of the best companies for multi-car and van insurance.
Amica: Best for customer service
You can save up to 25% when you insure two or more vehicles through Amica. Plus, J.D. Power gives Amica high marks for customer satisfaction based on its claims process, communication, and claims settlement.[2]
Amica offers several discounts in addition to standard coverage options. For instance, gap insurance pays the difference between your vehicle’s value and your loan balance if someone steals your car or van or it’s damaged beyond repair.
Pros
Multiple discounts
High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Cons
Higher rates for drivers with infractions
Limited office locations
Telematics program not available in all states
State Farm: Best for rideshare drivers
If you own an SUV or minivan and drive for rideshare platforms, you’re likely to receive many requests for rides from app users. State Farm is a solid option for rideshare insurance. Larger vehicles are eligible for special programs like Uber Van or Lyft XL, but a standard insurance policy doesn’t cover vehicles when you use them for business.
State Farm offers rideshare coverage as an add-on endorsement to your regular policy. And if you insure two or more vehicles, you can save up to 20% on your coverage.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Rideshare coverage available as add-on
Various available discounts
Cons
Not available in Rhode Island or Massachusetts
Gap insurance not available
Higher rates for drivers with past infractions
Elephant: Best for substantial discounts
Elephant is a digital-focused insurance company that offers higher-than-usual discounts. If you insure more than one van or car, the company says its multi-policy discount can reduce your premium by up to 45%.
In addition to offering several optional coverage add-ons, Elephant offers some protections that other insurers don’t. These include loan or lease payoff protection, coverage for pets injured in a car accident, and non-owner policies.
Pros
Multi-policy discount of up to 45%
Many available discounts
Multiple coverage add-ons
Cons
Available in only eight states
No weekend customer service hours
Other insurance products offered only through partners
Our editorial team evaluated 150-plus regional and national car insurance companies. Our verified user reviews factor significantly into how we selected the best auto insurers. So far, we’ve collected more than 55,000 reviews of 100-plus insurers. We also assess rate affordability, coverage options, available discounts, customer satisfaction rankings, and financial strength.
How much does multi-car and van insurance cost?
The monthly cost to insure a minivan with full coverage is $205, on average, with the same coverage for a midsize sedan averaging $210, according to Insurify data. If you purchased full-coverage policies for each vehicle separately, you’d pay about $415 per month for car insurance.
Insuring your van and car under one policy can often save you money. In fact, many companies offer multi-policy discounts ranging from 10% to 25% when you insure two or more vans or cars.
The following table shows how much you could save with each company. Your actual savings depend on your vehicles, driving history, location, and the coverage you choose.[3]
Discount Amount
Total Monthly Premium
Policies purchased separately
Not applicable
$415
Amica
Up to 25%
$311
State Farm
Up to 20%
$332
Elephant
Up to 45%
$228
Who should consider multi-car and van insurance?
If your household has two or more vehicles — such as a car for yourself, a van for your partner, and a sedan for your teen driver — a multi-car policy can make financial sense. With one policy, it’s easier to manage and keep track of renewal dates, and you can save a substantial amount of money.
Multi-vehicle policies are also ideal if you have a vehicle that you use for business. Plus, a multi-policy discount could save you hundreds of dollars each year.
Compare Car Insurance Rates and Save
Check quotes from 120+ companies
What multi-car and van insurance covers
When you purchase a multi-car and van policy, you can choose liability-only insurance or full coverage. These are the most common coverage types:[4]
Liability coverage
Liability insurance covers injuries or property damage you cause to others in an accident. Because liability coverage limits are set at the policy level, all vehicles on the policy have the same limits.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle’s damage after an accident. Typically, you can select a different deductible for each car.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers your car’s repairs after a non-collision event. As with collision insurance, you can select a different deductible for each vehicle on the policy.
Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
This insurance pays for your medical expenses and those of your passengers, regardless of who caused the accident.
These optional coverages provide additional protection:
Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance pays to repair flat tires, replace dead batteries, or tow your car to the nearest repair facility.
Rental reimbursement: If your car is damaged in an accident, rental reimbursement covers a rental car while yours undergoes repair.
Gap insurance: Gap insurance covers the difference between your vehicle’s value and your outstanding loan balance if you total your car.
Rideshare insurance: Rideshare insurance protects drivers who use their personal vehicles for Lyft or Uber or provide delivery services.
Tips for saving on multi-car and van insurance
If you own multiple vehicles, you can save money on your car insurance with the following tips:
Bundle your coverage. Multi-vehicle discounts save money, but you can also reduce your premiums through multi-policy discounts. For example, you can often save money by purchasing homeowners, renters, or life insurance from the same company as your auto insurance.
Ask about safety feature discounts. Newer vehicles often have safety features — like brake or lane assist — that help you qualify for car insurance discounts.
Adjust your coverage and deductibles. Increasing your collision and comprehensive deductibles or decreasing your liability limits can reduce your premiums.
Take a driver safety course. Drivers — especially teens — often qualify for discounts if they complete a driver safety course.
Sign up for telematics. Telematics or usage-based insurance policies base premiums on your driving habits and typical vehicle use. Driving safely or driving fewer miles can lower your insurance costs.
Shop around. Pricesvary by company, so request quotes for multi-car and van policies from several insurers.
Multi-car and van insurance FAQs
Answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide more information on shopping for affordable multi-car and van insurance.
How many vehicles can you insure under one policy?
It depends. The maximum number of vehicles you can insure under one policy varies by state and company. Many companies limit coverage to between four and six vehicles.
Do multi-car and van insurance policies save money?
Yes. Insuring your vehicles with a multi-car and van insurance policy can save you between 20% and 45% on your coverage.
Can you add a business van to your family policy?
It depends. If you use a van primarily for business, you’ll need to insure it with a separate commercial auto policy. But if you use your personal van as a rideshare driver, you can add it to your family policy and include a rideshare or commercial coverage endorsement.
Which insurers offer the biggest multi-car discounts?
We found that Elephant offers the biggest multi-car discounts. The company advertises that you can reduce your premium by as much as 45% when all household vehicles are on the same policy.
Do all drivers need the same address for a multi-car policy?
In most cases, yes. To qualify for a multi-car policy, insurers require all vehicles and drivers to be at the same address. The only exception is if a driver lives elsewhere temporarily, such as a young adult away at college.
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.