Best Renters Insurance in Charlotte (2025)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
If you’re renting a house or apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina, renters insurance is a good thing to have. Renters insurance covers your personal items if someone steals them, or a covered peril, like a windstorm, damages them. It also includes liability protection and coverage for additional living expenses.[1]
North Carolina law doesn’t require you to have renters insurance, but your landlord can require it as a condition of your lease agreement. Here’s what you should know about renters insurance in Charlotte.
The average cost of renters insurance in Charlotte is $22 per month.
Lemonade has the cheapest average renters insurance rates in Charlotte.
Renters insurance rates depend on your ZIP code, apartment size, and the value of your belongings.
How renters insurance works in Charlotte
Renters insurance in Charlotte includes three basic coverage components: personal property insurance, liability insurance, and additional living expenses coverage.
For most tenants, apartment insurance is easy to get. Many reputable insurers sell renters insurance coverage to renters in Charlotte. To get a renters insurance policy, you’ll need to determine your coverage needs, compare several insurance companies, and get personalized quotes.
The average renters insurance premium in Charlotte is $22 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage, according to Insurify data. Some factors that affect renters insurance rates include your ZIP code, the size of your apartment, policy limits, and deductible amount.
How to file a renters insurance claim
If you have a covered loss, you can file a claim with your renters insurance company. Making a claim is usually quick and easy.
Here’s an overview of the renters insurance claims process:[2]
Document the damage to your personal items.
File a police report for break-ins or theft claims.
Notify your insurance company and submit claim forms.
Keep your receipts for additional living expenses.
Wait for your settlement.
Get a Fast, Free Renters Insurance Quote
Protect your stuff and find affordable peace of mind
Best renters insurance companies in Charlotte
The best renters insurance company in Charlotte will depend on your personal situation, coverage needs, and preferences.
For example, Allstate offers a 25% discount to retired renters older than 55. Assurant has a pet damage endorsement that’ll pay to repair damage that your dog or cat causes. If you want the cheapest coverage, Lemonade has the lowest average premiums, based on Insurify data.
In the table below, you can see some of the top renters insurance companies in Charlotte, their average monthly premiums, and what they’re best for.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Allstate
|$17
|Retirees
|Amica
|$14
|Customizable coverage
|Assurant
|$23
|Renters with pets
|Lemonade
|$11
|Low rates
|Progressive
|$20
|Discounts
What renters insurance covers in Charlotte
Renters insurance covers damage that a covered peril causes to your personal belongings. It also covers third-party liability claims and additional living expenses.
Here’s a closer look at what each portion of the policy covers:
Personal property insurance
Personal property insurance pays to replace your belongings, like clothing, furniture, and appliances, that get damaged or destroyed. It covers perils like wildfires, smoke, lightning, theft, windstorms, hail, falling objects, explosions, and sudden water damage.
Liability insurance
Liability coverage will pay for your legal fees and settlements if someone sues you for bodily injury or property damage. Many renters policies also provide coverage for a guest’s medical expenses if they get injured at your apartment.
Additional living expenses
Additional living expenses, or loss of use coverage, helps pay for necessary costs if a covered peril damages your rental property and you have to move out temporarily while repairs are made. It can cover things like a hotel stay and restaurant meals.[3]
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Charlotte
Most renters in Charlotte can benefit from having apartment insurance. But before you purchase renters insurance, it’s important to consider the city-specific factors that can affect your coverage needs and the policy’s exclusions.
Here are some things to think about as you shop for renters insurance:
Floods: Charlotte is a city prone to flooding. An estimated 2,700 residential and commercial properties in Charlotte are located in a floodplain and may be affected by heavy rains.[4] Renters insurance doesn’t cover flooding, even when caused by a hurricane or other natural disaster. If you want flood coverage, you can get a renters flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private flood insurer.
Wildfires: Wildfires are a common occurrence in North Carolina. In 2024, nearly 4,600 reported fires burned more than 15,000 acres across the state.[5] Renters insurance will pay to replace personal belongings that are destroyed in a wildfire. But it’s important to choose a policy limit that’d pay to replace the full value of your personal items if your apartment burned down.
Hurricanes: North Carolina experiences hurricanes, especially along the coastline. Charlotte’s inland location reduces the chance of a direct hit, but heavy rains and wind can still affect the city.[6] Renters insurance can pay to replace personal items that are damaged by high winds. Renters insurance may cover water damage from driving rain, but only if water gets into your apartment through something like a broken window that was hit by flying debris.
Find a Renters Policy Just For You
Customize your coverage and secure savings
How to save on renters insurance in Charlotte
Renters insurance is typically affordable, but it’s possible to reduce your premium even more. You can use these tips to save money on renters insurance in Charlotte:
Bundle your policies. Many renters insurance companies offer discounts for bundling your renters insurance with another policy, like auto insurance.
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for personal property insurance can lower your renters insurance premium.
Install a home security system. You might be able to save money by installing a home security system or other protective devices, like smoke detectors.
Compare multiple quotes. To find the cheapest renters insurance policy for your situation, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Renters insurance in Charlotte FAQs
Renters insurance can provide peace of mind and financial security. Here are some other important things to know about renters insurance in Charlotte.
How much is renters insurance in Charlotte, NC?
The average renters insurance premium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is $22 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage. Rates depend on a few factors, like your ZIP code, coverage limits, and deductible.
Is renters insurance required in Charlotte?
No. You’re not required to have renters insurance in Charlotte. But your landlord might require renters insurance as part of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in Charlotte?
Renters in Charlotte should have enough personal property insurance to cover the full value of their belongings. You should choose a liability insurance limit that would cover your total personal assets if someone were to sue you. Pick an additional living expenses coverage limit that would cover your living costs if you had to leave your apartment for a few months.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Charlotte?
To file a renters claim in Charlotte, take photos of the damage to your personal items. If someone steals your items, you should file a police report. Then, notify your insurer about the claim and submit the forms.
If you have to use your additional living expenses coverage, make sure to keep your receipts. Once your insurer approves your claim, you’ll receive a payout to replace your items.
What is the best renters insurance in NC?
Some of the top renters insurance companies in North Carolina are Progressive, Assurant, and Lemonade. But the best renters insurance company will depend on your unique situation and preferences. It’s a good idea to compare a few insurance companies and insurance quotes to find the best policy for your coverage needs and budget.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Your renters insurance guide."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "What are Additional Living Expenses and How Can Insurance Help?."
- City of Charlotte. "Flooding and Maps."
- North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. "N.C. Forest Service - Wildfire Statistics."
- ReadyNC.gov. "Hurricanes."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in