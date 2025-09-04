Apartment Renters Insurance: Coverages, Costs, and How to Get It

What apartment renters insurance covers

Renters insurance offers three main types of coverage in a convenient bundle:

Your personal possessions and belongings, if a covered event damages or destroys them, or if someone steals them

Living expenses, if you need to relocate temporarily

Liability, if you injure someone else or damage their property

Each coverage has additional nuances you should be aware of. Let’s explore those next.

Personal property coverage

The main benefit of renters insurance coverage is protection for personal possessions, such as electronics, furniture, family heirlooms, dishes, and more. Your policy terms will spell out exactly what’s covered and your coverage limits.

Common scenarios that your policy will cover include:[3]

Fire

Theft

Vandalism

Windstorms

Water damage (from within or above your rental unit)

You’ll also get a choice between actual cash value coverage, which pays out for each item’s current worth, or replacement cost coverage, which offers a higher payout so you can buy brand-new replacements. If you want to save money, the actual cash value option is cheaper. If you want better coverage, replacement cost coverage is the better option.

Important Information Standard renters insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.[4] If you live in an area with high flood risk, it’s a good idea to supplement your renters insurance with a separate flood insurance policy.

Liability coverage

Your renters insurance policy comes with personal liability coverage. It can help pay for damages if you injure someone or damage someone else��’s property. It can also kick in to pay your legal costs if someone sues you.

Your renters insurance policy can help pay to make things right in times like these:

Your pets cause significant damage to the apartment.

Someone slips in your kitchen after your rug slides out from under them.

Your neighbor sues you over a property dispute.

The liability insurance that comes with your policy applies whether you’re at home or not. So if any of these things happen when you’re away from home, you’re still often covered.

Loss of use coverage

If a covered event leaves your apartment unlivable, and you need to move out while your landlord makes repairs, your policy will kick in. This way, you won’t need to pay for those extra living costs yourself.

Additional living expenses (ALE), also known as loss of use coverage, typically reimburses you for covered expenses such as:

Meals

Parking fees

Pet boarding

Storage unit rent

Laundromat services

Hotel lodging or short-term rentals

Each insurance company offers a different level of daily and total coverage limits for these kinds of expenses. Pay attention to these limits — especially if you live in an area with a high cost of living.

Medical payments coverage

Your renters insurance includes coverage for medical bills if you accidentally injure someone else. Insurers include this coverage as part of your renters liability insurance. The person whom you injure must submit their medical bills to your insurance company for payment. Your policy will cover their costs up to your medical payments liability limit.

Examples of coverage include:

Your dog bites someone.

Your mother-in-law slips and falls in your shower while visiting overnight.

Your child’s friend injures themself while attempting to sled down your staircase on a mattress.

Extra coverages

Basic renters coverages go a long way to protecting your wallet, but not everyone faces standard risks. In some cases, it’s a good idea to consider buying additional coverage in the form of riders or endorsements that tack onto your current policy.[5]

Common options that you might see with your insurance company include things like:

Higher coverage limits for specific items like jewelry , electronics, or collectibles

Flood and/or earthquake coverage, which insurers don’t typically include with renters insurance

Umbrella coverage, which adds to your liability limits in case someone sues you