Apartment Renters Insurance: Coverages, Costs, and How to Get It

Money experts often recommend buying a renters insurance policy if you live in a rental unit. Many landlords even require it — and for good reason. Renters insurance protects both of you when things go awry, like if a fire burns down your place or your dog chews through a wall.[1]
A renters policy is often one of the best insurance hacks around. It’s uber-affordable, easy to buy, and provides protection against many risks. We’ll go over how it works and the best way to buy a renters insurance policy at an affordable price.
Quick Facts
Erie offers the cheapest renters insurance rates, at an average of $15 per month.
Renters policies cover personal possessions, additional living expenses, and personal liability.
Create an inventory of your belongings and their value so you know how much coverage you need and have proof to support any claims you file.
What is apartment renters insurance?
Apartment renters insurance is a policy designed to protect people who live in rental residences. In practice, there’s no difference between insurance policies if you live in different types of rental housing like a loft, apartment, or townhome.
Renters insurance isn’t that different from homeowners insurance or even landlord coverage, for that matter. The only difference is that renters insurance doesn’t cover the actual structure of your rental home. That’s on the person who actually owns the property.[2]
Similarly, landlord insurance won’t cover your belongings if they sustain damage or burn in a fire.
Your personal possessions and belongings, if a covered event damages or destroys them, or if someone steals them
Living expenses, if you need to relocate temporarily
Liability, if you injure someone else or damage their property
Each coverage has additional nuances you should be aware of. Let’s explore those next.
Personal property coverage
The main benefit of renters insurance coverage is protection for personal possessions, such as electronics, furniture, family heirlooms, dishes, and more. Your policy terms will spell out exactly what’s covered and your coverage limits.
Common scenarios that your policy will cover include:[3]
Fire
Theft
Vandalism
Windstorms
Water damage (from within or above your rental unit)
You’ll also get a choice between actual cash value coverage, which pays out for each item’s current worth, or replacement cost coverage, which offers a higher payout so you can buy brand-new replacements. If you want to save money, the actual cash value option is cheaper. If you want better coverage, replacement cost coverage is the better option.
Important Information
Standard renters insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.[4] If you live in an area with high flood risk, it’s a good idea to supplement your renters insurance with a separate flood insurance policy.
Liability coverage
Your renters insurance policy comes with personal liability coverage. It can help pay for damages if you injure someone or damage someone else��’s property. It can also kick in to pay your legal costs if someone sues you.
Your renters insurance policy can help pay to make things right in times like these:
Your pets cause significant damage to the apartment.
Someone slips in your kitchen after your rug slides out from under them.
Your neighbor sues you over a property dispute.
The liability insurance that comes with your policy applies whether you’re at home or not. So if any of these things happen when you’re away from home, you’re still often covered.
Loss of use coverage
If a covered event leaves your apartment unlivable, and you need to move out while your landlord makes repairs, your policy will kick in. This way, you won’t need to pay for those extra living costs yourself.
Additional living expenses (ALE), also known as loss of use coverage, typically reimburses you for covered expenses such as:
Meals
Parking fees
Pet boarding
Storage unit rent
Laundromat services
Hotel lodging or short-term rentals
Each insurance company offers a different level of daily and total coverage limits for these kinds of expenses. Pay attention to these limits — especially if you live in an area with a high cost of living.
Medical payments coverage
Your renters insurance includes coverage for medical bills if you accidentally injure someone else. Insurers include this coverage as part of your renters liability insurance. The person whom you injure must submit their medical bills to your insurance company for payment. Your policy will cover their costs up to your medical payments liability limit.
Examples of coverage include:
Your dog bites someone.
Your mother-in-law slips and falls in your shower while visiting overnight.
Your child’s friend injures themself while attempting to sled down your staircase on a mattress.
Extra coverages
Basic renters coverages go a long way to protecting your wallet, but not everyone faces standard risks. In some cases, it’s a good idea to consider buying additional coverage in the form of riders or endorsements that tack onto your current policy.[5]
Common options that you might see with your insurance company include things like:
Insurance agents are usually very good about clarifying what is and isn’t covered, especially if you’re still in the process of getting a renters insurance quote. Don’t wait until you file a claim to find out you actually don’t have the coverage you need.
Who needs apartment renters insurance?
States don’t require you to carry renters insurance coverage like they do for auto insurance if you have a car. But it’s fairly common for landlords to require you to carry a policy under the terms of your lease agreement. And you may even need to list them as an “interested party” with your insurance company so they can keep tabs on your coverage.
Even if your landlord doesn’t require you to carry insurance coverage, it’s still a good idea for all renters to consider purchasing it. Your landlord’s insurance won’t protect your belongings. And even if you don’t have much stuff, renters insurance protects you in other ways for a very affordable cost.
Top companies for apartment renters insurance
You can find apartment renters insurance through most major insurance companies. Look for insurers that offer homeowners insurance coverage. Renters insurance is essentially the same thing, minus coverage for your rental home structure.
Here are some top renters insurance companies, who they may be best for, and their average monthly cost for $30,000 in property coverage and $100,000 in liability coverage.
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Cost
Erie
Low renters insurance rates
$15
State Farm
Financial stability
$19
USAA
Military and veterans
$18
How much does apartment renters insurance cost?
One of the most remarkable things about renters insurance is how cheap it is. Nationwide, for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in personal liability coverage, the average monthly premium is approximately $20.
If you bump those limits up to $100,000 and $750,000, respectively, the average cost increases to $43 per month.
Aside from the coverage limits, your specific cost could vary according to other factors like the condition of apartments in your area and your credit.
How to save on apartment renters insurance
Renters insurance is already very affordable compared to other insurance products. But you may be able to save even more money by using these tactics:
Bundle your renters and auto insurance
You can buy a renters insurance policy from just about any major insurer that also sells homeowners insurance policies. If you buy other policies through that insurer, many will even offer a discount for bundling insurance together, such as State Farm, GEICO, and Erie.
Find discounts on renters insurance
In addition to bundling discounts, insurance companies often offer other types of discounts, such as:
Age 55 and older
Renewing your policy with the same insurer when your policy period is up
Apartment safety features like smoke detectors, deadbolt locks, and monitoring services
Discounts can help, but it’s still best to focus on total price first. A low-cost policy with no discounts may still be cheaper than an expensive policy with a few small discounts.
Compare renters insurance quotes
Lastly, get multiple renters insurance quotes the next time you’re looking to buy a policy. Each insurer offers different pricing on its policies, and getting at least three quotes can help you weed out the more expensive policies so you can focus on the affordable ones.
Insurance-comparison platforms like Insurify can help you compare renters insurance quotes quickly and easily.
How much apartment renters insurance should you get?
Rather than picking a random number, experts recommend making a home inventory checklist of all your belongings and their value. You can use tools like mobile apps or spreadsheets to do this.
It’ll help you estimate how much personal property coverage you actually need. And you’ll be able to use it as evidence in case you ever need to file a claim for a covered loss.
Apartment renters insurance FAQs
Renters insurance is an affordable way to protect your belongings and financial well-being. Here’s a quick highlight of the common questions people ask about getting a renters insurance quote and buying coverage.
Is apartment renters insurance required?
Some landlords require you to buy renters insurance as a condition of your rental agreement. Otherwise, it’s not required, but experts agree it’s a good idea.
What type of insurance do you need if you rent an apartment?
Renters insurance will cover you if you rent an apartment. Look for a policy that includes protection for all your belongings. Consider supplementing with flood and/or earthquake coverage if those are risks in your area.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Erie offers the cheapest insurance policy, according to quote information from Insurify’s platform. A typical Erie renters policy only costs $15 per month for $30,000 in property coverage and $100,000 in liability coverage.
Is $10,000 enough for renters insurance?
It depends. If all your combined belongings are worth less than $10,000, a policy offering a $10,000 coverage limit for personal possessions will be enough. Otherwise, you won’t be fully protected if you lose everything at once, like in an apartment fire.
Do I need to add my partner to my renters insurance?
Policies vary by insurer, but in general, your renters insurance won’t automatically cover your unmarried partner. Instead, you’ll need to specifically list them on your policy with your insurance company.
