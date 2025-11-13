Best Renters Insurance in Minnesota (2025)

How renters insurance works in Minnesota

A typical renters insurance policy in Minnesota has three coverages. The main component is personal property coverage. This covers things like furniture, electronics, clothing, and small kitchen appliances against fire, theft, and other situations.

Personal liability coverage pays if someone hurts themselves at your place or if you damage someone else’s property. Additional living expenses coverage helps pay for the cost of hotels and meals if a covered peril makes your apartment uninhabitable.[1]

Getting renters insurance coverage is pretty simple and only takes a few minutes:

Get quotes online or through local insurance agents. Provide your personal information. Choose coverage limits and deductible amounts. Pay your premium.

Your coverage limits, which are the maximum your policy will pay out, affect your renters insurance quotes. Higher limits give you more protection but also increase the cost of coverage. Your deductible also influences your rate, with larger deductibles lowering your renters insurance costs. But that leaves you paying more when filing an insurance claim.

How to file a renters insurance claim

To file a claim, you’ll contact your insurance company, then:

Report your claim online, by phone, or through the mobile app.

Contact the police if the items were stolen or damaged by a burglary.

Make a list of damaged items, including costs, model numbers, and serial numbers.

Gather documentation, like photos, videos, and receipts, if you have them.

From there, you’ll work with your insurance company to supply any more information it may need. Then you’ll receive a payout if it approves your claim.