Best Renters Insurance in Minnesota (2025)

Table of contents
If you’re renting in Minnesota, you may need renters insurance. State law doesn’t require it, but some lease agreements do. It’s relatively inexpensive, at just $18 per month, on average, and it provides financial protection for your belongings.
For example, your upstairs neighbor has a kitchen fire, and water from the firefighters putting out the flames damages your record collection. Your landlord’s policy doesn’t cover your belongings, so this is where your renters insurance policy can step in. Otherwise, you’re on the hook for replacing all your records.
Renters insurance is an affordable way to protect yourself financially against disasters. Here’s how to find renters insurance in Minnesota.
State Farm keeps things affordable for Minnesota renters, at about $11 per month.
You can choose between broad and comprehensive coverage.
With wildfire risks rising, the Minnesota Department of Commerce urges renters to review their policy to make sure they have wildfire coverage.
How renters insurance works in Minnesota
A typical renters insurance policy in Minnesota has three coverages. The main component is personal property coverage. This covers things like furniture, electronics, clothing, and small kitchen appliances against fire, theft, and other situations.
Personal liability coverage pays if someone hurts themselves at your place or if you damage someone else’s property. Additional living expenses coverage helps pay for the cost of hotels and meals if a covered peril makes your apartment uninhabitable.[1]
Getting renters insurance coverage is pretty simple and only takes a few minutes:
Get quotes online or through local insurance agents.
Provide your personal information.
Choose coverage limits and deductible amounts.
Pay your premium.
Your coverage limits, which are the maximum your policy will pay out, affect your renters insurance quotes. Higher limits give you more protection but also increase the cost of coverage. Your deductible also influences your rate, with larger deductibles lowering your renters insurance costs. But that leaves you paying more when filing an insurance claim.
How to file a renters insurance claim
To file a claim, you’ll contact your insurance company, then:
Report your claim online, by phone, or through the mobile app.
Contact the police if the items were stolen or damaged by a burglary.
Make a list of damaged items, including costs, model numbers, and serial numbers.
Gather documentation, like photos, videos, and receipts, if you have them.
From there, you’ll work with your insurance company to supply any more information it may need. Then you’ll receive a payout if it approves your claim.
Best renters insurance companies in Minnesota
While renters insurance coverages are pretty standard, insurance companies aren’t. The right one comes down to your priorities and budget.
State Farm has some of the cheapest renters insurance quotes in Minnesota, which is great if you’re on a budget. Amica might be best if you’re looking for customer service — it took the top spot in the renters segment of the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2]
GEICO makes it easy to add coverage options for valuable items, while Allstate has discounts specifically for retired people. Or you might pick Progressive if you want a local agent nearby.
Compare the best renters insurance companies in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Allstate
|$15
|Cheap rates
|Amica
|$16
|Customer service
|GEICO
|$27
|Endorsements
|Progressive
|$23
|Discounts for retirees
|State Farm
|$11
|Local agents
What renters insurance covers in Minnesota
A typical renters insurance policy protects against things like fire, theft, vandalism, and water damage. What it actually covers depends on your policy type. Minnesota has two standard renters insurance policy options. Broad form insurance policies protect you only from the risks they list, while comprehensive form policies cover most events unless they say otherwise.
Standard policies include coverage for the following:[3]
Personal belongings
Personal property insurance covers the items you own, like your bed, TV, dishes, furniture, and favorite hoodie.
Theft
Theft coverage helps if someone steals items from your apartment, car, or other locations, like the coffee shop down the street.
Fire
Renters insurance protects against fires, wildfires, and smoke damage.
Water damage
Renters insurance covers water damage if a frozen pipe bursts or you have a leaky appliance, but it won’t cover flooding.
Liability
Liability insurance pays for guest injuries if they get hurt while at your rental property or if you accidentally break something that isn’t yours.
Additional living expenses
Loss of use coverage helps with temporary living costs, like hotel stays and restaurants, if damage forces you out of your apartment.
Storm damage
Renters insurance also protects against windstorms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Minnesota
Living in Minnesota gives you a mix of outdoor recreation, food, and culture, but it also comes with specific risks that make renters insurance particularly important. Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for renters insurance:
Winter weather: Freezing temperatures can cause property damage from frozen pipes, ice dams, and heavy snow. Your landlord’s insurance covers the structure of your rental but not damage to your personal belongings.
Wildfire risk: The Minnesota Department of Commerce warns residents to prepare for fast-moving wildfires. It recommends reviewing your renters insurance coverage and taking steps to protect your belongings.[4]
Flood concerns: Flood risk is highest in Rochester, while Morehead has the lowest risk. Either way, standard renters insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. You’ll need a separate policy from a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Water backup issues: Double-check your policy terms to see if it includes water backup coverage. This is especially important if you’re renting a basement apartment, where sewer or drain problems are more likely.
Recreational equipment: You may want to bump up personal property coverage limits or opt for replacement cost coverage if you own expensive winter equipment, like skis, hockey gear, or hunting gear.
How to save on renters insurance in Minnesota
Minnesota renters insurance is fairly cheap, but discounts can help make premiums even more affordable. Here are savings opportunities to look for:
Bundle your renters and auto insurance. Bundling might be the most common way to save on renters insurance premiums. Plenty of Minnesota insurers offer bundling discounts.
Choose a higher deductible. Increasing your deductible lowers your renters insurance premium. Just make sure you can afford the higher out-of-pocket amount in case you need to file a claim.
Install safety devices. Smoke detectors, burglar alarms, and deadbolts can qualify for discounts on renters insurance.
Enroll in auto pay. Set up automatic payments with your insurance company. It’s an easy way to make sure you pay on time, and some insurers give you an auto-pay discount.
Check for alumni association discounts. If you graduated from the University of Minnesota or another local college, check if the company offers alumni discounts.
Renters insurance in Minnesota FAQs
Renters insurance can be confusing, especially when coverage details change from one company to the next. Here are answers to the most common questions to help you get the best deal on your policy.
How much does renters insurance cost in Minnesota?
Most Minnesota renters pay around $216 per year for coverage. That breaks down to $18 per month for protection that helps replace your things after surprises like fire, theft, or water damage.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
At $11 per month, State Farm offers renters the cheapest renters insurance in Minnesota. Rates also vary by location. Minneapolis renters pay the least, while prices run highest across the river in St. Paul.
Is renters insurance required in Minnesota?
No. Minnesota state law doesn’t require you to get renters insurance, but your landlord probably will. Most property owners ask for proof of coverage before handing over the keys.
How much renters insurance do you need in Minnesota?
The amount of renters insurance you need depends on the value of your belongings. Walk through your apartment and imagine replacing everything. If you have an expensive TV, a full closet, and some sporting equipment, you’ll probably need higher coverage limits than you’d think.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Minnesota?
Most insurers let you file a claim through an app, website, or phone. If something is stolen, call the police and file a report. Also snap photos of any damage to document your loss. Then, fill out any forms your insurance company supplies.
