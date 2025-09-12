Does Renters Insurance Cover Fire Damage?

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Renters insurance typically covers fire damage and smoke damage.[1] Your policy may also pay for temporary housing if your apartment becomes uninhabitable after a fire. But precisely what a plan covers depends on your specific renters insurance policy.
Learn what renters insurance usually covers after a fire, what it doesn’t cover, how to report a fire damage claim, and how much reimbursement you might expect.
Most renters insurance policies cover fire, smoke, and water damage from putting out a fire.
Renters insurance fire coverage doesn’t usually pay for structural damage, intentional fire damage, or negligence.
Your reimbursement after a fire claim depends on your coverage limit, your deductible, and whether your policy pays replacement cost or actual cash value.
Fire coverage for renters
A renters insurance policy typically includes three main components. Personal property coverage (or contents coverage) pays to repair or replace your belongings if a fire damages or destroys them. Liability coverage protects you financially if you cause damage, and loss of use coverage helps with extra costs if you have to live somewhere else during repairs.[2]
The upcoming sections discuss what renters insurance covers when there’s fire damage. To summarize, renters insurance covers:
Damage to your personal belongings
Additional living expenses
Fire damage outside your apartment, if you’re liable
Damage to your personal belongings
Renters insurance personal property coverage typically protects your belongings from fire and smoke damage. Some examples of covered contents include:
Furniture
Electronics
Clothing
Decor
Small appliances
Depending on your policy, contents coverage reimburses you for either your property’s actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV). ACV is an item’s value minus depreciation from age and normal wear and tear. Replacement cost value doesn’t factor depreciation into your claim payout, so you receive a higher settlement.[3]
Additional living expenses
Renters insurance covers loss of use, also called additional living expenses. This portion of your policy covers living expenses — like temporary housing, hotel costs, meals, parking, laundry, and other essentials — above what you’d ordinarily spend while your rental is repaired after a fire.[4] Some policies may refer to this as relocation coverage or emergency living expenses coverage.
Additional living expenses coverage is subject to a policy limit, or a maximum amount your insurance company will pay for your temporary living expenses. Loss of use coverage might include a deductible, and your policy’s coverage limits and deductibles may vary.
Fire damage outside your apartment
Your renters insurance protects you if a fire in your apartment spreads to another unit or damages shared building property. Liability pays to repair the building, replace other tenants’ belongings, and cover their medical expenses if they’re injured by a fire you accidentally cause.
Below are examples of external fire damage typically covered:
Kitchen fires that spread to a neighbor’s apartment
Electrical fires that damage common spaces
Smoke damage
Renters insurance covers only sudden and accidental fire damage and smoke damage. It doesn’t cover intentional fire damage, like arson.
It’s important to identify fire hazards and take safety precautions to avoid fires inside and outside your rental. Check for damage to electrical wires and cords, keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, and change the batteries in your smoke alarms twice per year.
Types of fire damage your renters insurance covers
Renters insurance covers the following types of damage, including:
Direct fire damage
Smoke damage
Water damage
Property damage caused by firefighters
Fire damage coverage limits depend on your insurance company and policy. Coverage varies based on your insured property amount, your deductible, and whether you have replacement cost or actual cash value coverage.
Fire damage your renters insurance won’t cover
These are some common renters insurance exclusions for fire damage:
Structural damage: Renters insurance covers only your personal property, not structural damage. Your landlord’s insurance policy pays for structural damage and damage to shared spaces, like lobbies and hallways. But if you accidentally cause a fire, your liability coverage may help pay for those damages.
Intentional fires: Your renters insurance won’t cover damages if you deliberately set a fire.
Renter negligence: Renters insurance won’t pay for damage caused by renter negligence. For example, your insurance company may exclude fire damage if you disable your smoke alarm, lack a fire extinguisher in your rental, or don’t have a smoke detector.
How much will renters insurance reimburse you for fire damage?
Your reimbursement amount depends on several variables. These include your policy limits, deductible, and whether you have replacement cost or actual cash value coverage. ACV subtracts depreciation from your payouts, and RCV doesn’t.
For example, imagine you bought a sofa for $3,000 five years ago and it’s damaged in a fire. An ACV policy might give you only $2,000 to replace it, accounting for its reduced value due to age. In contrast, an RCV policy would replace your sofa at today’s prices.
Deductibles also affect your claim payout. Policies with lower deductibles have higher claim payouts, but also higher premiums. For instance, with a $500 deductible, your insurance would subtract $500 from your settlement.
Creating a home inventory is a smart way to catalog your belongings in case you need to file a renters insurance claim.
Factors that affect how much your insurer will pay
Several factors determine how much your renters insurance policy will pay after a fire, including:
Your policy’s coverage limits: Renters insurance reimburses you up to the coverage limits of your policy. If you have a fire claim and your personal property coverage is $25,000, your insurer will reimburse you up to that amount, minus your deductible.[5]
Whether you have replacement cost or actual cash value coverage: Replacement cost coverage policies provide higher claim payouts than ACV policies since they don’t subtract for depreciation.
Your deductible: A deductible is the money you pay out of pocket when you have a covered loss. Policies with high deductibles have lower claim payouts, whereas policies with low deductibles have higher payouts.
Value of certain items: Renters insurance policies often limit coverage for valuable items, like fine art and jewelry. You can add an endorsement if you need more coverage for certain high-value items.
Whether you provided a complete inventory: A home inventory with photos and receipts can speed up the claims process and maximize your claim settlement.
How to file a renters insurance claim for fire damage
If a fire damaged your personal property, follow these steps to file a renters insurance claim:
1. Contact your insurance company
Notify your insurance company immediately. A rep will walk you through the claims process and tell you how much fire damage coverage your policy includes.
2. Document all fire and smoke damage
Take photos and videos of the damage to your rental unit as soon as it’s safe. The fire or police department may be able to provide a report for you to share with your insurance company.
3. List damaged items
Inventory your damaged and destroyed items and estimate their original value. Gather receipts if you have them, and provide serial numbers for expensive items, like computers.
4. Submit claim forms and photos
Write a description of what happened and what was lost. Check your policy documents for additional requirements, and include photos or videos of the fire damage.
5. Track your claim
Stay in contact with the insurance adjuster throughout the claims process. The adjuster will let you know if additional information is needed. Once your insurer approves your claim, you’ll receive your settlement.
Renters insurance fire coverage FAQs
For more information on renters insurance fire coverage, see the answers to these frequently asked questions.
What does renters insurance cover?
Renters insurance policies typically cover your personal belongings, loss of use, and liability. Besides fire damage, renters insurance also covers perils like break-ins, vandalism, snow and ice, windstorms, lightning, explosions, and certain types of water damage.
What won’t renters insurance cover?
Renters insurance doesn’t cover flood or earthquake damage, negligence, intentional damage, infestations, or mold. It also won’t cover your roommates’ personal items or liability.
Does landlord insurance cover fire damage?
Yes, landlord insurance covers fire damage — but only damage to the building or shared spaces. Your landlord’s insurance won’t pay to replace your personal belongings.[6]
What happens if a tenant starts a fire?
If a tenant accidentally starts a fire, their liability coverage usually pays for the damage to others’ property, including damage to neighboring units. But if a tenant intentionally sets a fire, renters insurance offers no coverage.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- Texas Department of Insurance. "Renters insurance: What does it cover and how much does it cost?."
- Office of Public Insurance Counsel. "Residential Property Insurance: ACV vs RCV."
- New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance. "A Consumer Guide to Renters Insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Your renters insurance guide."
- New York State Department of Financial Services. "Renter's Insurance."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.