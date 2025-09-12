Does Renters Insurance Cover Fire Damage?

Fire coverage for renters

A renters insurance policy typically includes three main components. Personal property coverage (or contents coverage) pays to repair or replace your belongings if a fire damages or destroys them. Liability coverage protects you financially if you cause damage, and loss of use coverage helps with extra costs if you have to live somewhere else during repairs.[2]

The upcoming sections discuss what renters insurance covers when there’s fire damage. To summarize, renters insurance covers:

Damage to your personal belongings

Additional living expenses

Fire damage outside your apartment, if you’re liable

Renters insurance personal property coverage typically protects your belongings from fire and smoke damage. Some examples of covered contents include:

Furniture

Electronics

Clothing

Decor

Small appliances

Depending on your policy, contents coverage reimburses you for either your property’s actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV). ACV is an item’s value minus depreciation from age and normal wear and tear. Replacement cost value doesn’t factor depreciation into your claim payout, so you receive a higher settlement.[3]

Additional living expenses

Renters insurance covers loss of use, also called additional living expenses. This portion of your policy covers living expenses — like temporary housing, hotel costs, meals, parking, laundry, and other essentials — above what you’d ordinarily spend while your rental is repaired after a fire.[4] Some policies may refer to this as relocation coverage or emergency living expenses coverage.

Additional living expenses coverage is subject to a policy limit, or a maximum amount your insurance company will pay for your temporary living expenses. Loss of use coverage might include a deductible, and your policy’s coverage limits and deductibles may vary.

Fire damage outside your apartment

Your renters insurance protects you if a fire in your apartment spreads to another unit or damages shared building property. Liability pays to repair the building, replace other tenants’ belongings, and cover their medical expenses if they’re injured by a fire you accidentally cause.

Below are examples of external fire damage typically covered:

Kitchen fires that spread to a neighbor’s apartment

Electrical fires that damage common spaces

Smoke damage

Renters insurance covers only sudden and accidental fire damage and smoke damage. It doesn’t cover intentional fire damage, like arson.