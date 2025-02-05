Does Renters Insurance Cover Water Damage?

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Water damage is one of the most common and most expensive insurance claims for renters.[1] It can destroy your personal belongings and cause issues like rot, mold, and mildew.
Standard renters insurance policies cover water damage that’s sudden and accidental, like a frozen pipe bursting. But renters insurance doesn’t cover water damage in certain instances, including flooding.
Get Fast, Free Renters Insurance Quotes
Protect your stuff and find affordable peace of mind.
When renters insurance covers water damage
The personal property section of your renters insurance policy covers water damage. Your insurer will pay to replace your belongings if a covered incident causes water damage.
Because tenants don’t own their apartments, renters insurance doesn’t cover structural water damage. For example, if water damages the walls or floors, your landlord’s dwelling insurance policy will cover it.[2] Your landlord’s policy also covers damage to appliances they own, like a water heater that explodes.
Here are a few examples of situations where renters insurance covers water damage:
A pipe bursts under a sink
If a pipe bursts under a sink in your apartment and damages the contents inside a cabinet, renters insurance will pay to replace the items.
A windstorm causes a roof leak
Renters insurance will cover water damage from a roof leak if a strong windstorm dislodges several shingles.
Your window air conditioning unit leaks
If your window air conditioning unit leaks and mold grows on the rug underneath, renters insurance can pay to replace the rug.
The hose for your washing machine breaks
Renters insurance will cover damaged personal belongings if the hose from your washing machine breaks and leaks water in your apartment.
You can’t live in your rental property temporarily
Renters policies also include loss of use coverage, which pays for additional living expenses if you have to temporarily relocate while your apartment receives repairs.
When renters insurance doesn’t cover water damage
Renters insurance only covers sudden and accidental water damage. It won’t cover water damage in the following scenarios:
Water damage from a flood: Standard renters insurance policies don’t cover water damage from flooding. You’ll need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy to get coverage for flood damage.
Gradual water damage: A renters policy won’t cover gradual water damage, like a roof leak that’s been getting worse for a few months.
Water damage caused by negligence: Your policy won’t cover water damage resulting from negligence or destructive acts. For example, if you leave a window open and a heavy rainstorm results in damage to your items, you’ll have to pay for the loss out of pocket.
Water damage caused by water backing up: Renters insurance doesn’t cover water damage from water that backs up into your apartment through a drain or sewer pipe. If you want coverage for these perils, many insurers sell a separate water backup endorsement.[3]
Signs of water damage
It’s important to recognize the signs of water damage as a renter. If you find suspected water damage in your unit, you should contact your landlord right away.
Here are several signs that water damage is present:
Water stains: Water stains on the ceiling and walls can show up as discoloration and is often a sign of water damage.
Smell of mold or mildew: If you smell mold or mildew in your living space, it’s possible that you’re dealing with water damage.
Soft spots: Water damage can create soft spots on the ceiling or walls. When water seeps into drywall, a portion of your wall may feel weak or spongy.
Sagging areas: Any areas of sagging — especially on the ceiling — can indicate water damage.
Paint damage: Water damage can show up as bubbling or cracking paint.
Higher water bill: A higher-than-normal water bill could be a sign of hidden water damage inside your apartment.
Can a tenant be responsible for water damage?
Yes. A tenant can be responsible for water damage in their apartment. For example, imagine you forgot you turned on the bathtub and left it running, causing it to overflow and cause extensive damage in the unit below yours. In this case, you’re responsible for the damage. The liability portion of your renters insurance policy could help pay to repair the unit below.
How much does renters insurance cover for items damaged by water?
The amount that your renters insurance policy will pay for water-damaged items depends on your policy limit. For instance, if you have a $15,000 personal property coverage limit, your insurer would pay up to $15,000 (minus your deductible) for a water damage claim.
How much your renters insurance policy will pay also depends on whether you have actual cash value or replacement cost value coverage.[4]
Actual cash value
An actual cash value (ACV) policy covers personal property claims with the item’s depreciation factored into the payout. For example, imagine your apartment has a sudden roof leak and water drips all over a sofa that you purchased five years ago for $3,000. With an ACV policy, you might only receive $1,500 to replace the sofa because it has depreciated.
Replacement cost value
A replacement cost value (RCV) policy doesn’t factor depreciation into your claim payouts. Using the same example from above, an RCV policy would give you the full $3,000 to replace your water-damaged sofa because your insurer won’t subtract the couch’s depreciation from your settlement. Although RCV policies provide larger claim payouts, they typically have higher premiums.
How to file a renters insurance claim for water damage
Here are the general steps you should follow to file a renters insurance claim for water damage:
Document the damage. Take photos and videos of the water damage inside your apartment. You should also write down the damaged items, along with their original costs. If you have receipts for the damaged items, compile those and submit them with your claim paperwork.
Contact your insurance company. Notify your insurance company and start the claim process. You’ll need to submit some claim documents and share the photos you took. Many insurance companies allow you to file a claim online or through a mobile app, but you can call the insurer’s claim department if you prefer.
Notify your landlord, if needed. Depending on the situation, you might need to report the incident to your landlord. For example, if your washing machine hose breaks, your landlord will be responsible for replacing the hose.
Make temporary repairs. If you have water damage inside your apartment, it’s a good idea to make temporary repairs to avoid further issues. For instance, if your roof is leaking, you can use a tarp to cover the leaking area. If water has leaked through a broken window, you can seal the window with a board or use a window repair kit until you can have it permanently repaired.
Wait for your reimbursement. Your insurance company will investigate the claim and determine the cost of replacing your items. Once your insurer approves the claim, you’ll receive a reimbursement check.
Safeguard Your Stuff in Minutes
Get fast, online quotes for affordable renters insurance.
5 ways to protect your rental from water damage
Water damage is often unexpected, but you can take several steps to help prevent water damage from happening. Here are some tips for protecting your unit from water damage:
Check pipes for leaks. It’s a good idea to check the pipes routinely for signs of leaking. If you notice any leaks, let your landlord know right away.
Inspect appliance water lines. Habitually inspect your appliance water lines — especially for the washing machine and refrigerator.
Protect pipes in the winter. If you live in an area that experiences harsh winters, take precautions to protect your pipes on cold days. Keeping your home at a consistent temperature and letting faucets trickle can prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
Install a leak detector. Consider installing a leak-detection device in your home that will alert you if it detects water inside your apartment.
Know how to shut off the water. In case of an emergency, make sure you know how to shut off the water in your apartment to prevent further damage.
Renters insurance and water damage FAQs
If you rent an apartment, it’s important to understand the potential risks of water damage. Here’s some more helpful information about renters insurance and water damage.
What type of insurance covers water damage?
Standard renters insurance policies cover sudden and accidental water damage. The personal property portion of your policy pays to replace water-damaged belongings. If you cause water damage in someone else’s unit or your building’s common space, your personal liability insurance will cover it.
Does renters insurance cover a roof leak?
If your roof leaks and damages your personal belongings, your renters insurance policy will cover the cost of replacing your items. Your landlord’s dwelling insurance policy will pay to fix the roof.
Will renters insurance cover mold damage?
Renters insurance will cover mold-damaged belongings caused by a covered peril, like sudden water damage. If there’s mold damage to the ceiling, walls, or floors, your landlord’s insurance policy should cover the repairs.
Why won’t insurance cover flood damage?
Renters insurance doesn’t cover flood damage because the repairs are often very expensive. And depending on where you live, flooding can be an expected event. If you live in a flood-prone area, you should consider purchasing a separate flood insurance policy for more protection.
What is sudden and accidental water damage?
Sudden and accidental water damage means that the water damage occurred unexpectedly due to a single incident. Renters and home insurance don’t cover gradual water damage that forms slowly over a period of time.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Water Damage: What's Covered; What's Not."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Your renters insurance guide."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How to protect your home from water damage."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Renting Your Home? Protect Your Belongings with Renters Insurance."
5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in