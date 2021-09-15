Reddit Renters Insurance Tips: The Best Advice from 14 Million+ Members

1. A Successful Claim Starts with a Well-Made Home Inventory List

If you’re a first-time insurance buyer, you should know: your insurance company will commit the bare minimum to your claim. The more work you put in up front, the better off you’ll be. You’ll get a more accurate payout, and you’ll be reimbursed faster.

Creating a home inventory also gets you an accurate value of your personal belongings. Many renters accidentally lowball themselves when they estimate their needs. Remember: your policy will only pay up to the coverage limit (minus the deductible ), no matter how well you make your inventory.

Share your home inventory with your renters insurance company before you need to make any claims. An agent there will guide you on whether you need riders or a “schedule” for your high-value or unusual items (more on these below).

Finally, ensure you’re covered for the replacement cost value (RCV) of your property. RCV is the standard on many policies, but sometimes, insurers use actual cash value (ACV) to determine payouts. The difference is big. RCV pays whatever it costs to replace your item, while ACV pays the value of your item minus depreciation.