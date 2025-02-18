Best Renters Insurance Companies for Dog Owners (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
What’s on your apartment wishlist? Storage space? A great view? If you’re like many renters, an apartment’s pet policy is a major factor, too. In fact, the majority of renters say they’d prefer a pet-friendly apartment, and 70% of renters with pets own a dog, according to an Apartments.com survey.[1]
After finding the right place, there’s another step to take before moving in your pet’s toys: purchasing a renters insurance policy. Renters insurance provides critical protection against any damages your dog may cause.
Some renters insurance companies have strict breed restrictions and other exclusions, so reviewing potential insurance policy documents is key to finding the right renters insurance as a dog owner.
The average cost for a dog bite liability claim was $58,545 in 2023, down 9% from 2022.[2]
Renters insurance costs about $20 per month for a policy with $30,000 in property coverage and $100,000 in liability coverage, Insurify data shows.
Some insurers exclude dogs based on their breed, weight, or even if they’re unneutered.
5 best renters insurance companies for dogs
No single company is best for every renter. The right renters insurance company for you will depend on your location, assets, and dog.
To help you find a suitable renters policy, we identified five leading renters insurance companies for dog owners based on their rates, coverage options, and whether they have any dog breed restrictions.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|American Family
|$15
|Higher liability limits
|State Farm
|$19
|Restricted breeds
|Nationwide
|$21
|Discounts
|Erie
|$15
|Low rates
|USAA
|$18
|Military families
American Family: Best for higher liability limits
higher liability limitsAmerican Family
While many renters insurance companies cap their liability coverage at $300,000 or less, American Family has higher limits. You can purchase a policy with up to $1 million in liability coverage, making it a good fit for people with more assets or a higher net worth who need extra protection.
Higher-than-usual liability limits
Multiple available add-ons
Available in only 19 states
May have dog breed or weight restrictions
State Farm: Best for restricted breeds
restricted breedsState Farm
If you own a dog whose breed is on some of the commonly restricted lists — such as a pit bull or Doberman — State Farm is a good option. Unlike other major insurers, State Farm doesn’t exclude particular breeds. Instead, it focuses on factors like your dog’s bite history to determine your eligibility for coverage.
No breed or size restrictions
Competitive rates
Coverage not available in all U.S. states
Less-than-stellar reviews on Trustpilot
Nationwide: Best for discounts
discountsNationwide
Nationwide has a broader range of renters insurance discounts than some other insurers. Through the company, you can qualify for discounts by installing security systems or fire alarms, bundling your coverage with auto insurance, and going without filing a claim for a certain period.
Multiple available discounts
Water backup and earthquake protection available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Not available in all states
Erie: Best for low rates
low ratesErie Insurance
Erie has some of the lowest average monthly premiums. On average, dog owners paid just $15 per month for coverage — about 25% less than the nationwide average. It also has several discounts you can use to save money on your policy, including those for bundling policies, getting an advanced quote, and installing an alarm or sprinkler system.
Low rates
Multiple available discounts
Available in only 13 states
Quotes not available online
USAA: Best for military families
military familiesUSAA
Military service members, veterans, and their family members can qualify for lower-than-average rates on renters insurance through USAA. Plus, USAA coverage has added perks that come in handy for military service members. For example, the insurer will waive your deductible if your military equipment is lost or stolen, and it provides replacement cost coverage at no added charge.
Multiple available add-ons
Low rates
Membership is limited to military families
Online quotes not available to non-members
To identify the best renters insurance companies for dog owners, we researched leading insurers and evaluated them based on their coverage limits, customer satisfaction scores, average monthly premiums, and restrictions on dog breed and size.
What renters insurance covers
Renters insurance provides financial protection for your belongings and any injuries that may occur to visitors to your home. With dogs, renters insurance can apply in two key ways.
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability insurance pays for medical expenses, lost wages, and other expenses related to any injuries your dog causes. For example, if you have friends over and your dog bites a guest, your policy would help cover that person’s hospital bills.[3]
Typically, bodily injury liability protection or pet liability protection has a coverage limit of $100,000, $300,000, or $500,000.
A dog bite can cause significant injuries. The average dog bite claim in 2023 cost nearly $60,000, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute, so take that amount into consideration when deciding on your policy limit.
If you have a high net worth or a substantial amount of assets, you may need a personal umbrella policy in addition to standard renters insurance to adequately protect yourself.
Property damage liability
Property damage liability applies to damages your dog causes to another person’s property. For instance, if your dog digs up your neighbor’s prized rose bush or wrecks their area rug, this protection would help reimburse your neighbor.
What renters insurance doesn’t cover
As a dog owner, you need to be aware of what renters insurance doesn’t cover:
Your pet breaks a leg. Renters insurance covers your personal possessions and damages your pet inflicts on others. If your pet is injured, renters insurance won’t cover its veterinary bills. You would need a separate pet insurance policy.
Your dog bites your roommate. Renters insurance won’t pay for injuries your dog causes to people who live in your household. If your dog bites your roommate, for example, you won’t have coverage for their medical bills or other losses.
Your dog rips up the carpet. Renters insurance doesn’t cover pet-related damage to the property. If your dog chews the baseboards, rips up the carpet, or wrecks the home’s fence, you’ll be on the hook for the cost.
Restrictions for getting renters insurance with a dog
Some insurers have restrictions on what pets and breeds are eligible for coverage under a renter policy. Some common restrictions include:
Bite history: If your pet has a bite history, or you’ve submitted claims related to bites before, an insurer may exclude your dog from coverage. If that’s the case, you may need a separate high-risk or specialty dog bite policy in addition to a standard renters insurance policy.
Intact males: Some insurers exclude intact (unneutered) male dogs. If your dog hasn’t been neutered by a certain age, you may have fewer insurer options.
Dog breed: Although some states have prohibited insurers from excluding certain breeds, that’s not the case everywhere, and some insurers won’t cover certain breeds. Akitas, chows, pit bulls, Dobermans, and rottweilers are some of the most commonly excluded breeds.
Weight limits: Some insurers exclude dogs over a certain size. If your pet is heavier than the insurer’s weight limit, you’ll have to look elsewhere for coverage.
Cost of renters insurance with a dog
Renters insurance is relatively affordable compared to other forms of insurance. Overall, the average cost is $20 per month for a policy with $30,000 of property damage protection and $100,000 of liability insurance, Insurify data shows.
For dog owners, the cost could be slightly higher. How much you pay depends on several factors, including your location, the coverage limits you choose, your dog, and the insurer.
Because prices can vary significantly between insurers, it’s a good idea to shop around and get quotes from several renters insurance companies.
How to file a dog-related renters insurance claim
Say your dog chewed off the leg of your neighbor’s new patio table. Or perhaps your dog bit a delivery driver. Whatever the case may be, follow these steps to submit a dog-related renters insurance claim:
1. Get information
If your dog is involved in an incident, ask your neighbor or guest for their full name, phone number, and email address. You’ll need to provide those details to your insurer.
2. Take photos
If possible, take pictures or video of the damage or injury. These images will be helpful during the claims process.
3. Contact your insurer
Contact your insurer as soon as possible. Some companies allow you to submit a claim online or through a mobile app, while others require you to call a specific claims line or your agent. Review your policy agreement to find out what you’re required to do.
4. Be responsive
The insurer may have an adjuster contact you to ask about what happened. Be responsive to their calls and answer their questions thoroughly.
5. Wait for payment
The insurance company will review your claim, and, if approved, it’ll pay out the claim. Depending on the incident, your insurer may reimburse you for the damages you paid to a neighbor. For example, if you bought your neighbor a replacement table after your dog chewed it, the insurer would reimburse you for that cost. Or it may work with your neighbor to cover their medical expenses.
Renters insurance for dogs FAQs
As you research your renter’s insurance options as a dog owner, the additional information below can help you make an informed decision.
Does renters insurance cover dogs?
Renters insurance provides protection for any damages or injuries your pet causes to others, but it doesn’t cover your dog’s health. To provide for your dog’s well-being and cover medical expenses, you’ll need a separate pet insurance policy.
Does renters insurance cover dog bites?
Usually. In general, renters insurance will cover damages or medical expenses related to dog bites. But there are exceptions. If your dog is a restricted breed, or if your dog injures another member of your household, renters insurance won’t apply.
What breed of dog is uninsurable?
No breed is uninsurable with all companies. While many insurers exclude breeds like pit bulls, Dobermans, rottweilers, or chows, some companies don’t have breed restrictions. For example, State Farm doesn’t have any breed exclusions.
Should you tell your renters insurance company that you have a dog?
Yes. When you purchase a policy, the insurer will ask you if you own pets. Tell them the dog’s breed, age, and size to ensure it’s eligible for coverage under the policy’s terms.
If you get a new dog after purchasing a policy, contact your agent or insurance company to update your policy.
What insurance covers pet damage?
Most renters insurance policies cover damages your pet causes to another person’s property, such as a neighbor’s yard. But renters insurance doesn’t cover damage your pet inflicts on your property. If your dog chewed on the baseboard or had an accident on the carpet, for example, you’re on the hook for repairing or replacing those items on your own.
Sources
- Apartments.com. "Apartment Features Renters Want Most."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Spotlight on: Dog bite liability."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in